U.S. markets open in 3 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,534.75
    +14.25 (+0.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,445.00
    +105.00 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,611.25
    +28.75 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,286.70
    +15.50 (+0.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.73
    +0.23 (+0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.20
    -1.90 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    23.94
    -0.07 (-0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1825
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3040
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.16
    -0.03 (-0.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3754
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.3270
    +0.3310 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,724.77
    +403.19 (+0.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,234.55
    +38.96 (+3.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,168.13
    +48.43 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,451.02
    +361.48 (+1.29%)
     

Eyewear Market Size | Is Projected to Reach USD 178.95 Billion with 5.7% CAGR by 2026

Fortune Business Insights
·6 min read

Eyewear Market Key Players Studied in this Report are Alcon (Part of Novartis AG), EssilorLuxottica, CooperVision, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc Bausch Health Companies Inc., Carl Zeiss, Fielmann AG, Safilo Group S.p.A.

Pune, India, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report, Eyewear market size is projected to reach USD 178.95 Billion by 2026. Eyewear Market was worth USD 115.90 billion in 2019 and will exhibit a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. Eyewear Market to Reach USD 178.95 Billion by 2026; Introduction of Carl Zeiss’ UVProtect to Drive Market Growth. Collaboration of TerraCycle and CooperVision for Contact Lens’ Recycling Program to Bolster Business.

Based on product type, the global market is divided into spectacles, sunglasses, and contact lenses. The spectacles segment is further classified into frames and lens. Sunglasses are segmented into plano and prescription sunglasses. Contact lenses are into toric, multifocal, and sphere. The spectacles segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the rising cases of myopia and hypermetropia

Based on the distribution channel, the market is divided into retail stores, online stores, and ophthalmic clinics.


Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/eyewear-market-101749


What Does the Report offer?

The eyewear market report focuses and elaborates the definition, types, applications and major players in detail. Profound analysis about status, competition pattern, enterprise, advantages and disadvantages of the products, industry development trends, regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been studied and provided within the synopsis. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry has been analyzed scientifically, the feature of product circulation and sales channel is presented as well. This report is aimed at helping companies, investors and potential shareholders along with venture capitalists establish a bird’s eye view prospect of industrial development and characteristics of the market. The report also benefits its readers by providing the unrivalled data in well-organized manner.

Surging Eye-related Disorders to Drive Global Market

The increasing knowledge about ocular disorders among populations will enable the speedy expansion of the market. The growing number of individuals suffering from ocular diseases is expected to fuel demand for eyewear, thus aiding the market growth. Based on the projections given by the World Health Organization (2015), by 2020 there will be around 2.2 billion new incidences of myopia globally. In countries such as Japan, South Korea, and China, individuals are accepting colored contact lenses because of its aesthetic value. Moreover, the growing availability of sunglasses and spectacles can have a tremendous impact on the eyewear market share. Besides, the rising disposable incomes of individuals have further increased the demand for higher-value sunglasses. In addition, the rising brand consciousness among users will incite the development of the market.

Inclination towards Premium Sunglasses to Favor Market in Europe

The market size in North America stood at USD 35.60 billion in 2018 and is expected to experience a rapid growth rate during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the increasing popularity of vision care products in the US. The growing inclination for premium eye care products will have an excellent impact on the global market. Moreover, the rising awareness about ocular disorders will improve the prospects of the market in the region. The inclination towards premium sunglasses and rising disposable income will contribute positively to the market growth in Europe. The increasing affordability in Germany, France, and the UK will spur opportunities for the market in the region. Also, the growing trend for spectacles and fashionable frames is expected to boost the growth of the eyewear market in Europe.


Click here to get the short-term and long-term impacts of COVID-19 on this Market. Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/eyewear-market-101749


Johnson and Johnson Services to Hold the Major Share

The global eyewear market is dominated by regional and international players. Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc. holds the largest share in the global market, followed by Alcon. Other companies such as Essilor Luxottica, Safilo Group S.p.A, and Carl Zeiss, among others, are constantly improving their technologies to strengthen their position in the industry. Moreover, many companies are adopting newer technologies like 3D printing to enhance their product quality. Besides, strategic partnerships and collaborations are among the many strategies adopted by eyewear companies to reinforce their footprint.


Quick Buy - Eyewear Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101749


August 2019: CooperVision introduced a soft contact lens recycling program in partnership with TerraCycle to increase its sustainability efforts.

August 2019: The U.S FDA signed approval for CooperVision’s Paragon Contact lens manufacturing site in Phoenix, U.S.

2018: Carl Zeiss released a new technology called UVProtect that protects the user from the harmful 380 nm – 400 nm UVR spectrum of rays.


List of Key Players Covered in the Impact of COVID-19 on Eyewears Market Report:

  • Alcon (Part of Novartis AG)

  • EssilorLuxottica

  • CooperVision

  • Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

  • Bausch Health Companies Inc.

  • Carl Zeiss

  • Fielmann AG

  • Safilo Group S.p.A


Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/eyewear-market-101749


Global Eyewear Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

  • Main Bearing

  • Connecting Rod Shell

  • Flange Bearing

  • Small End

  • Camshaft Bush

By Market Type:

  • OEM

  • Aftermarket

By Vehicle Type:

  • Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles,

  • Heavy Commercial Vehicle

By Geography:

  • North America (USA, Canada)

  • Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

  • Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

  • Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

  • Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)


Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/eyewear-market-101749


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.


Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.
308, Supreme Headquarters,
Survey No. 36, Baner,
Pune-Bangalore Highway,
Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:
US :+1 424 253 0390
UK : +44 2071 939123
APAC : +91 744 740 1245
Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com
Fortune Business Insights™
LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs


Recommended Stories

  • CrowdStrike stock falls after reporting Q2 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joins Yahoo Finance Live to break down CrowdStrike's Q2 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • 15 Stocks to Buy Today According to Jim Cramer

    In this article, we discuss the 15 stocks to buy today according to Jim Cramer. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks to Buy Today According to Jim Cramer. There are few investors who have tasted success in other professions as well. Investing is a […]

  • Palantir Technologies: Intriguing SPAC Investments

    Palantir Technologies (PLTR) provides cybersecurity and related software and services to governments as well as private businesses. I am bullish on PLTR stock. Although PLTR has only recently captured investors' attention, the company has been around for a while. Based in Denver, Colorado, Palantir was founded back in the early 2000s by Peter Thiel and other business experts. Palantir offers three platforms, including Palantir Gotham (which targets government agencies), Palantir Metropolis (main

  • Goldman Sachs sees as much as 33% upside in these stocks — peek before they pop

    Goldman believes this trio of stocks can take off.

  • 15 Best Pharmaceutical Stocks to Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the 15 best pharmaceutical stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Pharmaceutical Stocks to Invest In. After the Covid-19 pandemic hit, the pharmaceutical industry rapidly began the process of developing and testing vaccines and medicines for […]

  • Here's Why Support.com Stock Was Down Big Today

    Like GameStop and AMC Entertainment Holdings before it, the stock has attracted investor attention due to its high short interest. The last couple of years have seen a surge of new activity among retail investors, and that's paved the way for a massive short squeeze as the social media spotlight and emerging popular sentiment have prompted stock buyers to pour into beaten-down, out-of-favor companies in pursuit of explosive returns.

  • Zoom stock just crashed — here's the simplest reason why

    Zoom shares just got roasted after earnings. Here's why.

  • In the near-term you are looking at a choppier growth trajectory for Zoom: Analyst

    Matthew Niknam, Deutsche Bank Equity Research Analyst, joins Yahoo Finance to break down Zoom’s earnings report and outlook on growth for the company.&nbsp;

  • Why RedHill Biopharma Stock Jumped on Tuesday

    An analyst on Wall Street thinks the company's commercial and development pipeline has been underestimated.

  • 8 Stocks Turned $10,000 Into $109,333 In 8 Months

    Who says August isn't a good month for S&P 500 stocks? Investors just scored more big gains during another banner month.

  • Dogecoin Headed For Over $1, Crypto Market Analyst Believes

    Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is headed for much higher highs, according to cryptocurrency market analyst Gianni Di Poce. What Happened: Speaking at the Benzinga Crypto Trading Festival, Di Poce — financial analyst and president at market research firm The Mercator — said that he "wouldn't be surprised to see DOGE at over a buck a coin." The market analyst explained that the coin is now forming something that resembles a bull flag or a bull pennant and that we should expect new highs if it were to bre

  • Why Shares of Acasti Pharma Slumped Tuesday

    Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ: ACST) fell by more than 18% in Tuesday trading. The company said that it had closed its merger with Grace Therapeutics; former Acasti shareholders now own 59% of the combined company. The second -- and more concerning -- part of the announcement was that the company would perform an 8-1 reverse split at the start of trading on Aug. 31.

  • Tencent Snapped Up by China Traders After Two-Month Selloff

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese investors piled back into beleaguered Tencent Holdings Ltd. in August, braving a relentless tech crackdown from Beijing that almost halved its stock price.Traders from China bought a net HK$5.8 billion ($745 million) of the Hong Kong stock via trading links, snapping two months of outflows, according to Bloomberg calculations based on exchange data. The purchases helped the mobile gaming giant climb 0.5% in August, the first gain since April. Beijing’s sprawling crackdown

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Offer Massive Potential Gains

    Penny stocks, you either love them or you hate them. One of the obvious draws of these stocks trading for under $5 per share is the ability to get more bang for your buck. And should these bargain priced stocks see their share prices rise by only a small amount, the rewards can be staggering. However, before jumping right into an investment in a penny stock, Wall Street pros advise looking at the bigger picture and considering other factors beyond just the price tag. For some names that fall int

  • British robotics pioneer Blue Prism targeted by private equity as US raid continues

    Two private equity firms are racing to snap up a pioneering London-listed robotics company in the latest US raid on a British stock.

  • 10 New Reddit WallStreetBets Stocks On the Rise

    In this article, we discuss the 10 new Reddit WallStreetBets stocks on the rise. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 New Reddit WallStreetBets Stocks On the Rise. WallStreetBets, the Reddit forum with more than 10.8 million members, has become one of the hottest places in […]

  • Zoom Events 'bullish opportunity' for company: Analyst

    Rishi Jaluria, RBC Capital Markets Software Equity Analyst, predicts a 'long runway for growth' for Zoom after earnings beat.

  • Better Electric Vehicle Charging Stock: Volta or ChargePoint

    Volta is going public through a SPAC merger. Here's how it stacks up against established segment leader ChargePoint.

  • Why Canadian National Shares Surged Higher Today

    Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE: CNI) spiked as much as 10% higher on Tuesday after the railroad was dealt a blow to its effort to acquire rival Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU). Investors appear to be betting Canadian National will do just fine even if the deal doesn't get done. The U.S. Surface Transportation Board (STB), the regulator with oversight over railroad mergers, has rejected an application by Canadian National to establish a voting trust to help facilitate a deal with Kansas City Southern.

  • This Meme Stock Just Raced Past GameStop As The New Money Machine

    Still think GameStop is the moneymaking Meme-stock to own? That's so January. The crowd has moved on to a new darling outside the S&P 500.