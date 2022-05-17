U.S. markets open in 2 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,072.25
    +67.50 (+1.69%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,629.00
    +470.00 (+1.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,496.50
    +251.75 (+2.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,815.70
    +33.30 (+1.87%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.86
    +0.66 (+0.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.90
    +13.90 (+0.77%)
     

  • Silver

    21.66
    +0.12 (+0.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0515
    +0.0077 (+0.74%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8770
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.79
    -2.08 (-7.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2469
    +0.0145 (+1.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.3110
    +0.2580 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,525.05
    +541.95 (+1.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    684.99
    +442.31 (+182.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,529.32
    +64.52 (+0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,659.75
    +112.70 (+0.42%)
     

Eyewear Market Valuation to Reach USD 234.60 Billion by 2030 at 3.56% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
Market Research Future
Market Research Future

Eyewear Market Size and Trends Research Report: Information by Product Type (Spectacles, Sunglasses, Contact Lenses and others), Distribution Channel [Store-Based (Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, Specialty Stores and others) and Non-Store-Based] and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World) - Forecast till 2030

New York, US, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eyewear Market Overview:

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Eyewear Market Information by Product Type, Distribution Channel, and Region - Forecast till 2030”, the market is estimated to acquire a size of over USD 234.60 billion by the end of 2030. The report further predicts the market to thrive at a healthy CAGR of over 3.56% during the review timeframe.

Market Synopsis

Designers of eyeglasses create new styles and patterns daily to keep up with fast fashion trends and captivate fashion fans. Companies can generate new revenue by acquiring new consumers and maintaining ongoing business relationships with existing clients. To improve the customer purchasing experience and develop stronger business relationships, eyewear companies are broadening their service offerings. The fashion industry has a significant influence on these trends. Eyewear may now be altered fast and easily thanks to the development of 3-D printing. The exponential growth of social media offers new growth opportunities for the business. Popular social media platforms enable eyewear companies to comprehensively assess audience requests and tastes, allowing them to offer specially curated things based on geographic location.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7999

Market Competitive Landscape:

The prominent contenders in the eyewear market are:

  • Safilo Group S.p.A. (Italy)

  • Essilor International (France)

  • Rodenstock GmbH (Germany)

  • GrandVision (Netherlands)

  • Alcon Vision LLC (US)

  • Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc. (US)

  • Marcolin SpA (Italy)

  • Fielmann AG (Germany)

  • Marchon Eyewear Inc. (US)

  • The Cooper Companies Inc. (US)

  • Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Canada)

  • Luxottica Group S.p.A. (Italy)

  • Carl Zeiss AG (Germany)

  • De Rigo Vision S.p.A. (Italy)

  • Charmant Inc. (US)

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

People in developing countries are becoming more conscious of vision difficulties, eye diseases, and abnormalities. They're going to the eye doctor more frequently. These individuals are also more likely to purchase eyewear. This is a significant growth driver in the eyeglasses industry. Instagram and Tik Tok, for example, have aided in the expansion of the sector by popularizing numerous types of designer sunglasses. As a result, demand and sales for these things have increased globally. Manufacturers of eyewear are investing considerably in research and development to produce and market a younger breed of eyewear that protects the wearer's eyes while also improving their vision.

Children developing CVS due to the increased popularity of online learning has prompted the creation of anti-fatigue and anti-glare glasses. Recent trends, such as the growing popularity of transparent eyeglasses and brilliant translucent glasses, have also raised the total demand for spectacles.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (90 Pages) on Eyewear: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/eyewear-market-7999

Market Restraints:

The majority of eyeglasses demand originates from underdeveloped countries. People in these countries like to enhance their vision with low-cost frames. In addition, many individuals in India, China, and other emerging countries are uninterested in designer sunglasses. These two reasons are limiting the expansion of the eyeglasses industry. The greatest issue that individuals in the global eyeglasses market confront is finding a way to keep making more effective and technically sophisticated versions of eyewear while keeping the price for the consumer at an affordable level.

COVID 19 Analysis

Many sectors and markets suffered as a result. One of these was the eyeglass market. People were not visiting their eye doctors or making the necessary appointments to get glasses; therefore, sales declined worldwide. Many of the enterprises that made raw materials for eyeglasses manufacturers were forced to close added to the problem. The cost of these raw materials increased significantly, raising the cost of the finished goods significantly. The COVID-19 outbreak has had an impact on eyewear adoption rates in 2020. As a result of statewide lockdowns and the deployment of Work from Home (WFH) models by various organizations, people are spending more time on their computers, tablets, and mobile phones for work and pleasure. Longer screen sessions and the resulting increase in eye tiredness have aided the rising use of vision correction and anti-fatigue glasses. As a result, anti-fatigue and blue light-blocking lens sales have increased, resulting in total market growth.

Buy Now: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=7999

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

The spectacles subsegment is expected to have the chief market share of all sub-segments in this segment.

By Distribution Channel

The store section is predicted to make more money than the non-store part for the time being studied. However, until 2024, the non-store segment is predicted to have the highest CAGR.

Regional Insights

The European Union has the largest share of the regional eyewear market. The majority of Europeans are becoming older, and their vision is diminishing. As a result, people require eyewear that will improve their natural vision. This is a major contributing factor to the region's rising market share and sales. Europeans also choose eyewear that is more technologically advanced. This helps explain why the regional market share and CAGR are so high. Of all the regions evaluated, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to have the highest CAGR. The fact that many countries have a burgeoning middle class explains this. Conclusion: there is a greater understanding of eye and vision difficulties and the numerous ways in which various forms of eyewear can help. In terms of revenue for eyeglasses items, the Asia-Pacific market is likewise a significant revenue source. This is because the eyewear business in this region is quite lucrative. Due to eye and sight problems, more individuals in Japan, India, and China require eyewear than people in any other country.

In the Asia-Pacific area, the middle classes have more purchasing power. This explains why their need for eyewear has skyrocketed. In Latin America, the same is true. In Latin America, consumers prefer to wear eyewear to improve their perceived social status, driving market growth and market share increase. Many companies are producing and marketing more effective and technologically superior eyewear generations. This eyewear has a broader range of applications and purposes.

Share your Queries @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/7999

Discover More Research Reports by Market Research Future:

Eye Makeup Market Research Report: By Product Type (Eyeliner, Eyeshadow, Mascara, Eyebrow Enhancers, Others), By Nature (Organic, Conventional), By Category (Economy, Premium) and By Distribution Channel (Store-Based, Non-Store-Based) – Forecast to 2030

Magnetic Eyelashes Market Research Report: Information by Material Type (Silk, Mink, and Others), Color (Black, Brown, and Colored), Distribution Channel (Store-Based {Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, and Others} and Non-Store-Based), and Region (North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World)—Forecast till 2028

Eyeliner Market Research Report: by Type (Liquid, Kohl, Gel/Cream, Others), by End-user (Women, Men), by Distribution Channel (Store-based, Non-store-based), and Region - Forecast till 2028

False Eyelashes Market Research Report: Information By Type (Strip Lashes, Individual Flare lashes and Individual Single Lashes), By Raw Material (Synthetic Hair, Human Hair, Animal Hair & Fur and Others), By Production (Machine-Made and Handmade), By Distribution Channel [Store-Based (Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, Specialty Stores and Others) and Non-Store-Based] - Forecast till 2027

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices still surging, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • UPDATE 1-Buffett's Berkshire buys Citigroup and several other stocks, slashes Verizon

    Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Monday said it added new investments in Citigroup Inc and several other companies in the first quarter, as Warren Buffett's conglomerate took advantage of volatile stock markets to invest $51.1 billion that had largely been sitting in cash. In a regulatory filing describing its U.S.-listed equity investments as of March 31, Berkshire reported new stakes in Ally Financial Inc, chemicals and specialty materials company Celanese Corp, insurance holding company Markel Corp, drug distributor McKesson Corp and Paramount Global, formerly known as ViacomCBS.

  • Michael 'Big Short' Burry Shorts Apple

    Infamous investor Michael Burry of "The Big Short" has bet against Apple ( ), according to a SEC filing. During the first quarter, Burry, a hedge fund investor who is known for predicting and profiting from the housing bubble and subprime mortgage crisis by betting against collaterized debt obligations or CDOs during the mid 2000s, stocked up on Alphabet ( ), Meta Platforms (FB), and Discovery ( ) for Scion Asset Management. The hedge fund owned bearish put options against 206,000 Apple shares as of March 31.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Insiders Are Buying Heavily

    The last few months, with the exception of some short bullish trading runs, have been brutal for the markets. Stocks are down, pretty much across the board. The tech-heavy NASDAQ index has fallen 25% year-to-date, while the broader S&P 500 is down 16%. As for causes to the market turndown, you can take your pick. Supply chains remain snarled, and the Chinese government’s anti-COVID lockdown policies and the Russian war against Ukraine aren’t helping that matter any. Inflation, which started taki

  • Why Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Dived by Over 31% Today

    All stocks have bad days at least once in a while, but Monday for Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) was one of the ugliest trading sessions in its history. The company's stock lost nearly one-third of its value after the company announced a financial engineering move that sent investors scrambling for the exits. Tonix announced Monday afternoon that it is effecting a 1-for-32 reverse split of its common stock.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Extremely Safe High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Can Confidently Buy

    These passive income powerhouses, with yields ranging from 4.8% to 7.1%, can pad investors pockets during a volatile bear market.

  • Warren Buffett Buys Stocks On the Dip

    Get Occidental Petroleum Corporation Report). Through the end of 2021, Berkshire Hathaway ( (BRK.A) - Get Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A Report had amassed a large amount of cash, increasing speculation on the CEO's plans for the company. The conglomerate had $146.72 billion and after buying up insurance company Alleghany Corp ( ) for $11.6 billion, it also spent millions to rack up shares of Occidental, HP ( ) and Chevron ( ).

  • Intel shareholders reject compensation packages for top executives

    About 1.78 billion votes were cast against executive compensation at the annual meeting, Intel said, though the vote is non-binding. "We take our investors' feedback very seriously, and we are committed to engaging with them and addressing their concerns," Intel said in a statement. Intel forecast its second-quarter revenue and profit below Wall Street expectations in April, citing weak demand in its largest market, PCs, and increased supply-chain uncertainty due to fresh COVID-19 lockdowns in China.

  • Microsoft to boost employee pay in effort to stop attrition

    The Redmond-based software maker is increasing performance pay and annual stock award ranges, CEO Satya Nadella said in a memo to employees. The move comes as Microsoft faces intense competition for talent, including from rival Amazon.

  • Buffett Exits Wells Fargo Stake, Ending Decades-Long Bet on Bank

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett demonstrated he’s still bullish on U.S. retail banking -- but not on Wells Fargo & Co.Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapOne-Time Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneMusk Says Twitter Deal at Lower Price Is ‘Not Out of the Question’The billionaire investor ended his long-running bet on W

  • Morgan Stanley Says These 3 Stocks Could Surge Over 60% From Current Levels

    Investors are facing a confusing environment, with long- and short-term signals sending different messages. Inflation remains stubbornly high, above an 8% annualized rate, and the Federal Reserve has made it clear that additional interest rate hikes are in the offing. Stocks are well off their highs, and despite last Friday's gains, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq posted their sixth consecutive weekly loss. But there are positives, too. The 1Q22 earnings season gave an upbeat vibe, as more than three

  • Tencent, Alibaba Look Like Utilities After $1 Trillion Drubbing

    (Bloomberg) -- For years they were two of the fastest-growing companies worldwide -- stock-market darlings worth a combined $1.7 trillion at their peak.Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapOne-Time Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneMusk Says Twitter Deal at Lower Price Is ‘Not Out of the Question’Now Tencent Holdings

  • Is Nvidia Stock A Buy? NVDA Stock Eyes China Slowdown, Russia-Ukraine War

    Nvidia GPUs power self-driving cars and cloud gaming, with the chip giant also expanding fast in the metaverse. Is Nvidia stock a buy or sell?

  • Stock Market Bottom Or Bull Trap? The Wyckoff Method Reveals Insights

    Let’s adopt the Wyckoff method to determine if the strong rebound on last Friday marked the stock market bottom or a bull trap to suck in more retailers to catch the falling knife.

  • Big-Money Investors Who Boosted Bitcoin’s Price Might Now Crash It

    Everyone celebrated the arrival of institutional investors to the bitcoin market as their rising adoption helped send prices soaring. Now, with correlations to traditional markets at an all-time high, fingers are pointing over the market swoon.

  • Will Apple Come to The Rescue of a Struggling Tesla Rival?

    The rout in the financial markets raises questions about the ability of upstart companies to raise funds.

  • Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)?

    Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA ) saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to...

  • Warren Buffett dumps last of Berkshire Hathaway’s Wells Fargo stake, marking end of an era

    The loss of the famed investor as a major shareholder might take away some of the luster and prestige that Wells Fargo once enjoyed.

  • Putin Sends Russians on Wild Hunt for Dollars in Black Market

    (Bloomberg) -- As the ruble’s official exchange rate parts ways with its value on the street, dollars are becoming hard to find. Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapOne-Time Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneMusk Says Twitter Deal at Lower Price Is ‘Not Out of the Question’For Boris, a doctor based in Moscow, the se

  • Home Depot Raises 2022 Guidance After Record First-Quarter Sales

    Home Depot exceeded earnings expectations as sales rose to the highest ever for the first quarter of the year. Earnings per share were $4.09, up from $3.86 a year earlier. The company raised 2022 guidance for sales growth to 3% and an operating margin of about 15.4%.