Eyewear Market: Y-O-Y Growth Rate is Expected to Increase by 13.03% | Top Vendors Include Bausch Health Companies Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, and De Rigo Vision Spa, Among Others| Analyzing Growth in Apparel, Accessories & Luxury Goods Industry | Technavio

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Eyewear Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Latest market research report titled Eyewear Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

The potential growth difference for the Eyewear Market between 2021 and 2025 is USD 55.86 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Click Here.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver

  • Market Challenges

Product innovation and differentiation through functional and technological advances are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as the presence of counterfeit products will challenge market growth.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Take a look at our FREE Sample Report right now!

The eyewear market report is segmented by product (eyeglass, sunglass, and contact lenses) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA). Moreover, 32% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for eyewear in APAC.

View our sample report for accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in store.

Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

  • Bausch Health Companies Inc.

  • Carl Zeiss AG

  • De Rigo Vision Spa

  • EssilorLuxottica

  • Fielmann Group

  • To Gain Access about more Vendor Profiles with their Key Offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Industry Include:
Eyeglasses Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis: The global eyeglasses market has the potential to grow by USD 41.98 billion and the market's growth momentum will accelerate throughout the forecast period because of the steady increase in year-over-year growth. To know more exclusive insights: Download Our Exclusive Sample Report of the Latest Version

Global Sunglasses Market: This industry research report identifies LUXOTTICA GROUP, Safilo Group, Essilor, LVMH, and MAUI JIM as some of the key vendors in the global sunglasses market. To Know more exclusive insights: Download Our Exclusive Sample Report of the Latest Version

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Landscape

  • Market Sizing

  • Five Forces Analysis

  • Market Segmentation by Product

  • Customer landscape

  • Geographic Landscape

  • Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor Analysis

  • Appendix

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eyewear-market-y-o-y-growth-rate-is-expected-to-increase-by-13-03--top-vendors-include-bausch-health-companies-inc-carl-zeiss-ag-and-de-rigo-vision-spa-among-others-analyzing-growth-in-apparel-accessories--luxury-goods-i-301363520.html

SOURCE Technavio

