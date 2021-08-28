Eyewear Market: Y-O-Y Growth Rate is Expected to Increase by 13.03% | Top Vendors Include Bausch Health Companies Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, and De Rigo Vision Spa, Among Others| Analyzing Growth in Apparel, Accessories & Luxury Goods Industry | Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Eyewear Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

The potential growth difference for the Eyewear Market between 2021 and 2025 is USD 55.86 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Click Here.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

Product innovation and differentiation through functional and technological advances are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as the presence of counterfeit products will challenge market growth.

The eyewear market report is segmented by product (eyeglass, sunglass, and contact lenses) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA). Moreover, 32% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for eyewear in APAC.

Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Carl Zeiss AG

De Rigo Vision Spa

EssilorLuxottica

Fielmann Group

