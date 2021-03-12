U.S. markets close in 1 hour 52 minutes

Eying sustainability gains for its supply chain, BMW backs Boston Metal's CO2-free iron production tech

Jonathan Shieber
·2 min read

BMW has joined the cohort of investors that are backing Boston Metal's carbon dioxide-free production technology for steel.

The Boston-based startup had targeted a $50 million raise earlier in the year, as TechCrunch reported, and BMW's addition closes out that round, according to a person familiar with the company.

Looking to decarbonize the metal industry, Bill Gates-backed Boston Metal raises $50 million

Through a commitment from BMW iVentures, the automaker's investment arm, Boston Metal will have an in to a company with massive demands for more sustainably manufactured metal. For instance, BMW Group press plants in Europe process more than half a million tonnes of steel per year, the company said.

“We systematically identify the raw materials and components in our supplier network with the highest CO2 emissions from production," said Dr Andreas Wendt, member of the Board of Management of BMW AG responsible for Purchasing and Supplier Network, in a statement. "Steel is one of them, but it is vital to car production. For this reason, we have set ourselves the goal of continuously reducing CO2 emissions in the steel supply chain. By 2030, CO2 emissions should be about two million tonnes lower than today’s figure.”

Conventional steel production requires blast furnaces that generate carbon dioxide emissions, but using Boston Metal's process, an electrolysis cell produces the pig iron that gets processed into steel, the company said.

The addition of BMW to its investor group, which already includes Bill Gates' Breakthrough Energy Ventures and other strategic and financial investors, caps the fundraising process with another corporate partner wielding incredible industry influence.

“Our investors span across the steel value chain, from the upstream mining and iron ore companies to the downstream end customer, and validate Boston Metal’s innovative process to produce high-quality steel, cost-competitively, and at scale," said chief executive officer and founder, Tadeu Carneiro.

  • Trans Mountain Wants to Keep Insurers Secret Amid Pipe Pushback

    (Bloomberg) -- Trans Mountain Pipeline LP is petitioning to keep the insurers of its controversial Canadian oil sands pipeline confidential as environmental groups urge insurance companies to drop their coverage.The pipeline company normally discloses the insurance companies in a so-called Financial Resource Plan that’s filed with the regulator each April. But Trans Mountain said in a Feb. 22 letter that insurers are facing pressure to stop covering the pipeline, raising costs for both Trans Mountain and its customers. Members of the public can file comments on the request until March 22.“In 2020, Trans Mountain experienced a significant reduction in available insurance capacity,” the company said in its petition. “It sought and secured partial replacement policies to compensate for this reduction, but did so at a significantly higher cost.”Trans Mountain has faced stiff opposition from environmentalists and some indigenous groups over a planned expansion that would bring more oil from Alberta to Asian markets. Construction of that project, which was proposed more than a decade ago, began last year after Canada’s federal government stepped in to buy the company in 2018 for C$4.5 billion ($3.6 billion) from previous owner Kinder Morgan Inc., which was threatening to scrap the project due to the fierce pushback.Last year, Trans Mountain listed insurers including Zurich Insurance Company Ltd., Energy Insurance Mutual Ltd. and Liberty Mutual Insurance Co., among others. The Canada Energy Regulator is only seeking comments related to Trans Mountain’s request concerning its operating pipeline, not the expansion project, which isn’t covered by the same disclosure rules as it isn’t scheduled to start before late 2022.Click here to browse Bloomberg Intelligence ESG data“There is evidence that certain parties have used public filings on the CER’s database to identify insurers in order to pressure them to drop their policy for the pipeline,” the company said in its letter. A Trans Mountain spokesperson said in an email that the company filed the petition “to ensure that we have the ability to maintain reasonably priced insurance. We have all the required and necessary insurance in place for our existing operations, and for construction of the expansion project for the year ahead.”Alberta’s land-locked oil sands producers have struggled for years with a shortage of export pipelines, which reduces the value of crude produced. But efforts to build conduits have encountered opposition from environmentalists who argue that they threaten land and waterways and worsen climate change. Such concerns helped prompt U.S. President Joe Biden, in his first day in office last January, to cancel a key permit for the Keystone XL pipeline, Canada’s largest oil export pipeline project.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bumble Gives Upbeat Outlook, Signaling Return to Social Life

    (Bloomberg) -- Bumble Inc., owner of the dating app where women make the first move, gave an outlook for revenue in the first quarter that slightly beat analysts’ estimates, reflecting optimism that a waning coronavirus will encourage people to ramp up their social lives.“There has never been a moment in recent history that will present itself with such a demand to meet new people and to date again,” said Chief Executive Officer Whitney Wolfe Herd on an investor call Wednesday.The Austin-based company is predicting revenue of $163 million to $165 million in the current period. Wall Street was forecasting $163 million, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. For the whole year, Bumble sees sales of $716 million to $726 million, also ahead of expectations.This is Bumble’s first earnings release after its $2.15 billion initial public offering last month. Launched in 2014, Bumble has gained market share in the U.S., which has traditionally been dominated by Match Group, the owner of Tinder.“Match is certainly the Goliath in the space, but Bumble is a viable number two,” said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Matt Martino, before the results were released.In the fourth quarter, revenue rose 31% to $165.6 million, beating the average analyst estimate of $163.3 million. Total paying users increased 32% to 2.7 million, with an average revenue per user of $20.02, roughly unchanged compared with last year. The company swung to a net loss of $26.1 million compared with earnings of $17.2 million a year earlier. The loss per share was 1 cent.“Our significant increase in revenue and paying users is a direct result of our team’s dedication and remarkable agility during a challenging pandemic,” said Wolfe Herd, who, at 31, was the youngest woman to take a large company public in the U.S. as CEO. “Our IPO was a pivotal milestone, but we are just getting started and are excited for the next chapter of our journey.”International expansion will be important to Bumble’s long-term prospects, said BMO Capital Markets analyst Daniel Salmon. Currently, the company’s two apps, Bumble and Badoo, are segmented by geography; Bumble’s primary user base is in North America and Badoo is focused on Europe. Revenue grew 47% on the Bumble app in the fourth quarter, far outpacing the 10.5% pace at Badoo.India, Mexico, and Germany are markets where use of the Bumble app is growing, Wolfe Herd said. Average monthly users in Germany were 150% higher in the fourth quarter compared with the preceding year, and Bumble saw a usage bump in neighboring countries. The CEO pointed to South East Asia, Latin America, and Western Europe as targets for expansion.Bumble’s women-centered approach has led to particular strength with female users. The Bumble app has an approximately 30% higher female user ratio compared to the rest of the North American market, according to company filings. On the investor call, Wolfe Herd heralded a series of safety steps such as advanced reporting features and an anti-body-shaming policy. More than 70% of the board is female.The company’s non-dating services, Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz, provide opportunity for growth, even though they aren’t currently monetized, Martino said. “These features are very nascent. But they’re interesting nonetheless. And, it can help with time spent on the app and engagement with Bumble.”Bumble BFF is the company’s next focus for development, Wolfe Herd said. “Friendship is going to be a massive opportunity in the future.”Bumble’s shares have gained 46% since its IPO, valuing the company at $11.6 billion. They gained about 6% in late trading, after closing at $62.91 Wednesday in New York.(Updates with CEO comments in second paragraph. A previous version of this story corrected the sales figure in the deck headline)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Wall Street Is Rethinking the Treasury Threat to Big Tech Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Don’t fear Treasury yields killing off the stock market’s golden goose just yet.As the Nasdaq 100 Index recovers from a $1.5 trillion rout, there’s good reason to think technology shares can defy machinations in U.S. bonds.Studies from Deutsche Bank AG and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. show the world’s biggest equity sector has a fickle relationship with Treasuries, if it has one at all. Quant powerhouse AQR Capital Management has found little evidence that yields drive how expensive megacaps trade relative to their cheaper counterparts.And of course, secular economic trends have been powering the likes of Facebook Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. for years now -- when benchmark rates were far higher than current levels.All that makes the Treasury-stock link more complex than it seems.Put another way, while the recent Treasury selloff has pummeled Big Tech, that doesn’t mean bonds are a natural foe for a sector hitched to secular trends from 5G to automation.“Many tech companies will continue to benefit for many years from very strong themes that will result in outsized earnings growth,” said Terry Ewing, head of equities at Mediolanum International Funds, which oversees about $54 billion. “The dilemma for portfolio managers running a balanced mandate is that actually the de-rating we’ve seen in growth stocks has put them at a much more attractive level.”Ewing’s funds began offloading a handful of tech stocks for cyclical names from the third quarter, just as rising expectations for an economic re-opening pushed yields higher in the world’s biggest bond market.As the U.S. yield curve steepened last month, $1.5 trillion of value was wiped off tech shares, while assets deemed less sensitive to duration risk like value stocks -- banks, oil drillers and commodity producers -- surged.The Nasdaq 100 jumped nearly 2% on Thursday morning in New York, as 10-year Treasury yields traded little changed around 1.5%.Quant PerspectiveFrom the perspective of quants who dissect equities by their factors, there are a few ways to explain the last month’s rotation.Technology companies are typically dubbed growth stocks thanks to their strong expected profit expansion, often far into the future. That’s in contrast to value shares, which trade with lower multiples due to their riskier businesses.When rates fall, economic growth is typically muted. That makes a company like Netflix Inc. look like a a safer bet since it’s riding the secular trend of streaming rather than ups and downs of the business cycle. Meanwhile the likes of Exxon Mobil Corp., tied to oil demand, look riskier.In the post-crisis era of monetary easing, that’s how the valuation dynamic played out: Netflix’s long-term earnings were discounted at lower rates -- making it more expensive.Now, opposing forces are in play. Rising yields are making the near-term cash flows of cheaper equities like Exxon Mobil more attractive.“Sooner or later we will see pretty decent economic growth,” said Georg Elsaesser, a quant portfolio manager at Invesco. “I would be more than surprised if that wouldn’t be favorable for high-risk factors like value.”Yet all these relationships are volatile -- and have far less explanatory power than commonly asserted.Interest-rate changes only explain 19% of the returns posted by the growth factor versus value since 2018, Goldman Sachs strategists wrote in a note last month. That compares with 54% for cyclicals versus defensive.In other words, industry-specific trends, not bonds, seem to be driving this tech-heavy part of the market.Similarly Deutsche Bank’s quants find a zero beta, or sensitivity, between bonds and tech since 2015. In contrast, financials and energy had the most positive links with yields, and utilities and real estate the most negative.According to Andreas Farmakas, a quantitative strategist at Deutsche Bank, this shows how the tech sector and Treasuries lack a direct and consistent link. In fact, these stocks in the past often rose with rates, with the latter seen as a sign of economic strength that could benefit corporate earnings.That’s not to say there isn’t reason to fret recent co-movements.“Given the ties between technology, the overbought Covid trade and ultimately equity indices -- they take up a large chunk –- the correlation flipped,” Farmakas said.In other words, bonds have lately turned from friend to foe -- and that’s why quants like Invesco’s Elsaesser are so reluctant to time markets.For its part, AQR last year called the link between interest rates and value -- which involves a bet against growth -- “suspect” since it varies greatly depending on the period, the markets and measurements studied.All this suggests that once the initial reflation frenzy settles, there’s no reason to fear bond yields will necessarily doom the tech trade. In fact Ewing at Mediolanum is eyeing some bargains in the months ahead.“Somewhere along the second-half of this year going into next year it’ll be prudent for investors to start considering moving to higher-quality names rather than cyclical recovery,” he said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The Winners and Losers From Surging Oil and Commodity Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- You’d think a world tiptoeing its way out of the coronavirus pandemic might only be good news for governments and economies. Yet the consequent surge in the price of energy, metals and crops is highlighting the strengths of some and the vulnerabilities of others. Oil has climbed 75% since the start of November as major economies vaccinate their populations and reopen after the pandemic shut down factories and grounded planes. Copper, used in everything from cars to washing machines and wind turbines, is trading at levels last seen a decade ago. Food prices have jumped every month since May.That’s been a boon for exporters. The flood of cash is a welcome relief for energy behemoths such as Saudi Arabia and Russia, whose leaderships have domestic challenges to contend with.But there are always two sides to a trade. Some countries that depend on imports are feeling the squeeze in bond and currency markets. Rising fuel prices cost the head of Brazil’s state oil company his job. They’ve led India—the world’s third-largest crude importer—to call on the OPEC+ cartel to raise oil production and pushed Turkey’s inflation rate above 15%.Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and some Wall Street rivals are talking of a new commodities “supercycle.” That’s raising the specter of more damaging inflation down the line—and richer countries aren’t immune, either.The U.K. government backtracked on raising gasoline tax so as not to rile lockdown-weary drivers. In the U.S., Texan oil drillers and Corn Belt farmers may be benefiting, though others including tech billionaires are being squeezed. Elon Musk has pleaded with miners to dig up more nickel, a metal he needs to make batteries for Tesla Inc.’s electric vehicles.WinnersLast year’s lockdowns and commodity downturn stung Australia, which experienced its first recession in almost three decades. But the government can expect a windfall in 2021. Sales of iron ore, its top export, hit a record in December, while those of wheat are edging toward the same level and cattle farmers are struggling to keep up with demand for beef.The Australian dollar has performed better than any other major currency since the end of November, strengthening 5% against the U.S. dollar.It isn’t all plain sailing. A diplomatic spat has seen China bar Australian goods ranging from coal to copper, wine and lobsters. Still, iron ore has been spared because Beijing can’t source enough of the steel ingredient from elsewhere. That helped ensure the trade fight only cost Australia about $3 billion last year, a small amount for a nation that’s seen its shipments to China balloon from around $5 billion annually at the start of the century to $120 billion.The relative strength of Chile, the world’s biggest copper producer, has also been evident in financial markets. The peso is the only major Latin American currency to appreciate against the dollar over the past three months and Chile’s stock market has been among the world’s most buoyant.The pandemic caught the country on the back foot. It had just endured months of violent demonstrations over social injustice and rising living costs. The virus then upended global trading and presented the biggest economic challenge to Chile since its return to democracy three decades ago. Copper plunged.The downturn didn’t last long as Chinese factories fired back up after the Lunar New Year holiday. With prices of the red metal rising above $4 a pound for the first time in about a decade, Chile’s finances are improving. Copper exports stood at $3.9 billion in February, up 42% from the month before.Similar can be said for Zambia, which relies on copper for almost 80% of export earnings. The country has been desperate for money after it became the first in Africa to default on its Eurobonds following the onset of the pandemic.President Edgar Lungu faces a re-election battle in August and is trying to get a bailout from the International Monetary Fund, restructure Chinese loans and stem soaring food prices, which have caused inflation to accelerate to 22%.The country bought the local operations of Glencore Plc in January at what’s looking more and more like a favorable price and global investors have started to become more bullish. Zambia’s dollar debt has rallied the most this year among the roughly 75 emerging markets tracked by Bloomberg Barclays indexes. All petrostates suffered last year, but Iraq stood out. Its economy sank around 11%, more than that of almost any other major oil exporter, according to the International Monetary Fund. The government couldn’t pay teachers and civil servants on time and Iraqis took to the streets to rail against power cuts, dilapidated hospitals, crumbling roads and a lack of jobs.The situation caused problems for OPEC, of which Iraq is the second-biggest oil producer. Other members, including Saudi Arabia, criticized Baghdad for failing to cut output enough as the cartel tried to bolster prices.As the crude market picked up, Iraq’s monthly fiscal revenue climbed to $5 billion from about $3 billion in the second quarter of 2020. It’s still far below what’s needed to balance the state budget, but there’s clear respite.LosersIt may be a big producer of everything from oil and zinc to food, but China is also the most important buyer of commodities and was almost single-handedly responsible for the last “supercycle” that ended roughly a decade ago. The rapid recovery of the world’s second-biggest economy from the coronavirus is one of the main reasons energy, metals and agricultural goods are rising this time around.The rally can only go so far, however, before President Xi Jinping and the Communist Party step in. The topic of food security and pork prices featured prominently during China’s annual parliamentary pageant—the National People’s Congress—this month. The government announced a five-year roadmap to boost crop and livestock production.As the world’s biggest buyer of wheat and a net oil importer, Egypt suffers badly whenever commodity prices pick up. It’s also politically sensitive because millions of people depend on subsidized bread. The Arab Spring uprisings a decade ago were triggered in part by increasing food costs and swept long-standing ruler Hosni Mubarak from power.So far, President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi’s government has managed to keep a lid on inflation. Egypt is trying to protect itself against higher oil costs by buying more hedging contracts in the market, and foreign investors are still purchasing local bonds. But gross domestic product will rebound just 2.9% this year, according to a Bloomberg survey of analysts, around half the level expected for the global economy.Read More: Five Hotspots Where Food Prices Are Getting People WorriedHigher food and fuel prices have already triggered social unrest in Pakistan, with opposition parties holding nationwide rallies last year to call on Prime Minister Imran Khan to resign. His government responded by increasing salaries for state employees by 25% last month.The pressure has scarcely eased, however, with Khan only narrowing winning a vote of confidence in parliament this month. The economic impact of business shutdowns and social restrictions to curb the spread of the virus will only be exacerbated if commodities keep climbing and add to the import bill of Pakistan, which produces barely any oil or minerals of its own. If big countries like Egypt and Pakistan are struggling with the commodities cycle, spare a thought for smaller places on the map. The Dominican Republic may be the largest economy in the Caribbean, but its GDP is barely greater than New Hampshire’s and rising fuel prices are hitting before the key tourism industry has had a chance to recover from the pandemic.The nation of 11 million people is heavily dependent on imports. Apart from gasoline and diesel for vehicles, it has to ship in natural gas, coal and fuel oil for the bulk of its power generation.It has responded to previous commodity price booms with food subsidies. That might be difficult this time given its stretched finances. The country’s dollar bonds have lost 9% this year, making it one of the worst-performing emerging markets.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • AMC Entertainment stock surges toward a 4-week win streak, says nearly 90% of U.S. theaters were open

    Shares of AMC Entertainment Inc. shot up 6.5% in morning trading Friday, putting it on track for a weekly gain of 36.0%, and has now run up 95.9% amid a four-week win streak. The movie theater operator disclosed in its annual report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission that as of March 5, 527, or 89.5% of its U.S. theaters, and 78, or 21.9% of its leased and partnership international theaters, were operating with limited seating. The company said that if attendance levels increase as currently expected, as COVID-19 pandemic-related restrictions ease, it will have enough liquidity to comply with minimum debt-covenant requirements to fund operations and satisfy obligations through at least March 2022. AMC said that in 2021, rent costs are scheduled to increase "significantly" because of rent obligations that were deferred to this and futures years that total $450 million as of Dec. 31. The company said it will continue to explore ways to generate additional liquidity and negotiate with its landlords to abate or defer a substantial portion of its rent obligations. AMC's stock, which has lost 45.0% since closing at a more-than 2-year high of $19.90 on Jan. 27, has soared 276.3% over the past 12 months while the S&P 500 has climbed 58.5%.

  • Trader Arrested as WallStreetBets Phenomenon Finds Echo in Japan

    (Bloomberg) -- A retail investor buys shares in a small company, touts his position on social media and inspires a horde of followers to do the same. The stock price goes to the moon -- before crashing back to earth.It’s an all-too-familiar tale to anyone watching the market in 2021, but this wasn’t GameStop Corp. It wasn’t even in America. And it happened in 2018.It was in the Japanese city of Osaka, where a day trader who goes by the nickname Tonpin was betting on a tiny maker of precision dies and molds called Nichidai Corp. and broadcasting the fact on Twitter, where he has more than 55,000 followers. The stock surged more than sixfold in the first three months of 2018 before losing most of the gains.The person behind the nickname was Toru Yamada, a former money manager, and he and another man have just been arrested for market manipulation, according to Japanese media reports. He wasn’t arrested for talking the stock up on Twitter, but on suspicion of trying to keep the share price down -- albeit so it would have margin-trading restrictions removed which, when it happened, caused the shares to soar to new highs.The incident shows how regulators sift through unusual trading patterns and come to conclusions often years later. It may pique the interest of protagonists and observers of the recent meme stock rally in the U.S., such as users of the Reddit forum WallStreetBets.Yamada has yet to be charged, and it’s not clear whether he will be. And while nobody is suggesting that U.S. traders employed similar tactics to those he’s alleged to have used, the case illustrates the risks that can be associated with becoming a high-profile investor on social media. While you’re in the public spotlight, you may also be in the regulators’ crosshairs.“Everyone’s going to be on tenterhooks,” said Taketsugu Agari, the investor known as Takezo on Twitter, where he has almost 100,000 followers. “People don’t know what’s right and wrong,” he said. “People don’t know the rules.”Calls and direct Twitter messages to Yamada went unanswered. The Osaka District Public Prosecutors Office declined to comment. The Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission, Japan’s market watchdog, wasn’t immediately available to comment. Prosecutors didn’t make clear if the men had admitted or denied the charges, according to local media reports.A regulatory filing shows that Yamada’s first disclosed purchase of Nichidai shares was Dec. 8, 2017, and he gradually increased his stake. By the time he first tweeted about it, on Feb. 1 the next year, the shares had almost tripled.That March, Yamada and another man placed a large number of sell orders below the market price just before the close, according to the media reports. Their intention was to keep the share price below a certain level to ensure restrictions on new margin trades on the stock were lifted, the reports said. The stock was released from the measures, and surged as much as 18% on March 12 when it next traded.In a tweet on March 10, Yamada appeared to discuss this process, showing screenshots of Nichidai trades just before the close, though it’s unclear if they were his trades.Separate from his arrest, Yamada has had many clashes on Twitter over the years about his discussions of his investments.“The authorities need to put some regulations in place,” Soichiro Iwamoto, a longtime trader whose firm advises new investors, said in an interview, talking about the practice of talking up stocks on social media. “Investors here don’t have enough financial literacy.”Others wondered what exactly Yamada had done wrong.“It’s amazing that selling to release the margin restrictions is treated as market manipulation,” Akira Katayama, a well-followed day trader known as Gogatsu, wrote after his arrest.Japanese retail investors have been advocating the country’s thousands of thinly traded stocks online for more than a decade, starting off on the bulletin boards popular in the mid to late 2000s before moving to Twitter, the dominant platform in recent years.The most prominent came to be known as “locust lords” for attracting a swarm of day traders. Yamada became the latest of the lords to go quiet in June, when he said he was taking a break from Twitter after his account had been briefly locked.Okansanman, an anonymous account with more than 175,000 followers that was famous for its rapid delivery of breaking news, went dark in early 2019 and hasn’t resurfaced.The Mysterious Twitter User Drawing a Swarm of Japan TradersYamada worked at two Chinese government-related funds before striking out as a day trader in Japan in 2013, he told Bloomberg News last year. He divided opinion on Twitter even before his arrest, with dedicated followers who mimicked his trades and others who accused him of being a manipulator, using his influence to pump up stocks before dumping them.“When many Japanese people lose, they want to blame it on somebody else,” he said last year, brushing off his critics.Followers may have to wait to learn of Yamada’s fate. Under Japanese law, he can be detained for as long as 23 days before charges are pressed.Meanwhile, many of his counterparts in the country who like to discuss stocks are moving from Twitter to other venues, including encrypted messaging apps such as Line and newer platforms like Clubhouse, according to the investor Agari. That makes it harder for regulators to monitor, he said.Read more: GameStop Frenzy Is Lost in Translation for Japan’s Day TradersAs for the fallout from the GameStop saga, that’s anyone’s guess. If the Japanese experience is anything to go by, any regulatory actions could be a long time coming, if they materialize at all.“This has been going on for over a decade, back from when people used to use bulletin boards,” Agari said, referring to retail investors talking up stocks online. “America is starting to look like Japan.”(Updates to include more details)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Quiet India Tycoon Beats Musk, Ambani to Add The Most Wealth

    (Bloomberg) -- Indian tycoon Gautam Adani has added more billions to his wealth than any one else in the world this year on the back of investor excitement around his ports-to-power plants conglomerate.The net worth of Adani, a first-generation entrepreneur who rarely speaks publicly, has jumped $16.2 billion in 2021 to $50 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. This has made him the year’s biggest wealth gainer, beating even Elon Musk, who has tussled with Jeff Bezos in 2021 for the title of world’s richest. Shares of all Adani group stocks, except one, have rallied at least 50% this year.The surge in wealth dwarfs the $8.1 billion added by Adani’s compatriot and the richest person in Asia, Mukesh Ambani. It also underscores the rising heft of the self-made billionaire, who has lured investment from Total SA to Warburg Pincus. Adani has been rapidly expanding his conglomerate, adding ports, airports, data centers and coal mines in India, while doggedly proceeding with his controversial Carmichael coal project in Australia.“Adani has been consistently expanding its business in areas that are resilient to market cycles,” said Sunil Chandiramani, founder and chief executive officer at Nyka Advisory Services. “Now with the entry in data centers business, the group has also indicated its appetite for venturing into technology.”Adani Enterprises Ltd. signed a pact last month to develop 1 gigawatt of data center capacity in India.Adani Total Gas Ltd., top performer in the group, has jumped almost 97% this year while the flagship Adani Enterprises has advanced 87%. Adani Transmission Ltd. is up 77%. Adani Power Ltd. and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. have gained more than 50% this year. Adani Green Energy Ltd., after rising over 500% last year, has climbed 10% so far.(Updates year-to-date rise in Adani Group companies’ shares in the last paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

