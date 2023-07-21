Ezcorp (EZPW) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Ezcorp (EZPW) closed at $9.25, marking a +0.54% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.37%.

Coming into today, shares of the consumer financial services company had gained 6.36% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 5.44%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.43%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Ezcorp as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Ezcorp is projected to report earnings of $0.15 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 6.25%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $245.58 million, up 13.78% from the year-ago period.

EZPW's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.85 per share and revenue of $1.02 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +13.33% and +15.59%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Ezcorp. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Ezcorp is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Ezcorp is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.82. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.67, so we one might conclude that Ezcorp is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that EZPW has a PEG ratio of 0.31 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial - Consumer Loans industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.65 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Consumer Loans industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 25, which puts it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

EZCORP, Inc. (EZPW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research