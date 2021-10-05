U.S. markets close in 5 hours 59 minutes

ezeep Secures Mac Printing for the Hybrid Workplace

ezeep
·4 min read

The ezeep Blue Mac app makes it easy to integrate MacOS computers into the corporate print infrastructure

The ezeep Blue Mac app

The ezeep Blue Mac app makes it easy to integrate MacOS computers into the corporate print infrastructure
The ezeep Blue Mac app makes it easy to integrate MacOS computers into the corporate print infrastructure
The ezeep Blue Mac app makes it easy to integrate MacOS computers into the corporate print infrastructure

BERLIN and DENVER, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Print management expert ThinPrint completes its cloud printing solution ezeep Blue with a Mac app for integrating Apple computers into the corporate print infrastructure. This enables Macs to print to corporate printers with ease and from any location.

For many companies and their employees, hybrid working has become the norm. More and more frequently, Apple computers are used for work in the office, in the home office or while on the move. This situation causes headaches for IT administrators, especially when Apple users want to print. Network segments, print servers or even the distribution of printer drivers on Apple computers are just some of the challenges facing the IT department.

The Mac Print App from ezeep Blue offers a simple solution. As it does not matter which end device is being used for printing with the ezeep Blue cloud printing solution, Mac devices can also be integrated into the printing infrastructure in just a few steps.

In no time at all, printers can be assigned and used, even if no Mac drivers are available for the printer model. Devices do not need to be connected to the Active Directory to enable printing. Printing can be done straight from applications to virtual drivers, eliminating the need to install printer drivers. The Mac devices do not have to be in the same network as the printer, enabling the ability to print from the home office just as securely as during a train journey. In addition to Macs, ezeep also supports PCs, smartphones, tablets, Chromebooks and more.

"The growing popularity in Mac computers is clear by the significant increase in sales by one-third in the first quarter of this year," said Henning Volkmer, President and CEO of ThinPrint Inc. "It was, and is, all the more important for us to support IT departments with the integration of Apple devices. With ezeep Blue and our new Mac app, we were able to simplify the processes dramatically. And ultimately, we support current hybrid working concepts with it."

Info on setting up the print function can be found in the ezeep knowledge base article "How to print with ezeep on MacOS".

About ezeep:

The future of printing is ezeep. With ezeep, printing is dramatically simplified, enabling any device to print to any printer – whether with the ezeep printer driver from PC or Mac, via app for smartphones and tablets or even by web-based drag & drop for the occasional user.

Consumers print unlimited and – naturally – free-of-charge to their own printers and, depending on the provider, free or at a cost to external printers. This makes printing as easy as making a phone call, eliminating the need for any user support. Companies can lower the infrastructure demands on their printer setups in branch offices worldwide, thanks to ezeep, drastically simplifying their administration. With this, the total costs for deploying printers are significantly reduced.

Coworking spaces, universities, exhibition grounds, train stations, airports and kiosks can not only make their printers publicly available with just a single click, but also charge for printing with ease. The same applies to private users or cafés which want to share their printers with others. Printers are thereby transformed into sources of income, not costs. Open interfaces enable integrations with existing solutions, such as for user and resource management, cost control or compliance monitoring for maximum cost savings via automation. A constantly growing ecosystem of standard integrations by development partners makes these benefits also available to non-technical users.

By reducing costs and removing all technical requirements, whilst providing the ability to use third-party printers at any time, ezeep ensures that in the future people will be able to print from almost every location quickly and easily, for whatever reason they might have. ezeep is committed to minimizing the CO2 footprint of printing and ensuring that printed paper can be a meaningful, productive and responsible alternative to screen-based information consumption. For more information, please visit: www.ezeep.com.

Media Contacts:

North America:
Kendra Westerkamp, VisiTech PR
Phone: +1-303-752-3552, email: CT@visitechpr.com

Rest of World:
Silke Kluckert, Public Relations Manager
Phone: +49 30 39493166, email: press@cortado.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/33193e01-d931-47b9-808f-cb326cd7c7e0


