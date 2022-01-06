U.S. markets close in 3 hours 39 minutes

EzFill and AMS Energy Technologies Announce Plans to Start a Trial Program to Evaluate the Utilization of Portable Aboveground Gas Stations (PAGS) to Refill EzFill Vehicles in Florida

EzFill Holdings Inc.
--AMS Technology Presents a Cost-Effective Solution For Refilling
EzFill’s Mobile Fuel Delivery Vehicles in Florida--

MIAMI, FL, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EzFill Holdings, Inc. (“EzFill” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EZFL), a pioneer and emerging leader in the on-demand mobile fuel industry, announced today that it has entered into an LOI to begin a trial program with AMS Energy Technologies, LLC (“AMS”) to operate and manage Portable Aboveground Gas Stations (PAGS) in the state of Florida.

The Company anticipates that the PAGS deployed with high-capacity fuel transfer pumps will enable EzFill’s drivers to significantly reduce the time needed to refill their delivery vehicles, allowing them to fuel more customers in a single shift. EzFill is one of the largest on-demand mobile fuel delivery providers in Florida, and the only company to offer on-demand fuel delivery service in three vertical segments: consumer, commercial, and specialty including marine, construction, and agriculture.

“We expect that AMS’ PAGS system will further strengthen EzFill’s operations and fueling capacity throughout Florida and may potentially serve as the supply blueprint to support our national expansion,” said Mike McConnell, CEO of EzFill.

“The PAGS are fully contained, above ground fueling systems configured with smart technology retail gas pumps, where consumers initiate and complete their purchase transaction via an app on their smartphone or traditionally as they always have while fueling. The PAGS turnkey solution provides the ability to install a fueling system within three days and at a cost that is 80% lower than a traditional gas station. Additionally, by fitting our system with high-capacity fuel transfer pumps, we feel that the PAGS can be utilized by EzFill as a cost effective and efficient solution to refill mobile fuel delivery vehicles exclusively owned and operated by EzFill. We are very excited to team up with EzFill and bring our proprietary technology to Florida,” said Ethan Henderson, Director of Operations and Regulatory Affairs at AMS.

“We are always looking for ways to improve operational efficiency, particularly through truck and driver utilization, and we are confident that a successful trial with AMS will bring the supply and service capabilities of our company to a whole new level,” said Rick Dery, CCO of EzFill.

In addition to expanding the supply reach for EzFill’s mobile fueling services and providing a cost-effective solution for establishing new retail fueling stations, PAGS have the potential to provide an answer to existing stations that need to replace their underground storage tanks (USTs). According to the latest statistics from the EPA, there are over 540,000 USTs nationwide that store petroleum or hazardous substances. The greatest potential threat from a leaking UST is contamination of groundwater, the source of drinking water for nearly half of all Americans. Moreover, the Sierra Club reports that there are over 9,000 new leaks discovered annually, all of which will require a tank replacement and for which the PAGS may be appropriate.

Pursuant to the terms of the LOI signed by the Parties, the PAGS are expected to be manufactured over the next 90 days and deployed shortly thereafter. Upon deployment, the Parties will begin an evaluation period. The relationship can be terminated at any time during the evaluation period, and the continuance of the relationship following the evaluation period is subject to the companies’ satisfaction with their findings during the evaluation period.

About EzFill

EzFill is a leader in the fast-growing mobile fuel industry, with the largest market share in its home state of Florida. Its mission is to disrupt the gas station fueling model by providing consumers and businesses with the convenience, safety, and touch-free benefits of on-demand fueling services brought directly to their locations. For commercial and specialty customers, at-site delivery during downtimes enables operators to begin their daily operations with fully fueled vehicles. For more information, please visit www.ezfl.com.

About AMS Energy Technologies

AMS Energy Technologies, Inc. (AMS) is a privately held company established to play a central role in redefining the retail fuel industry. AMS is introducing transformative technologies it believes can disrupt the way the traditional gas station is developed and operated, and fuel is dispensed. This technology has the potential to greatly minimize the costs associated with fueling vehicles. AMS has secured the exclusive U.S. retail rights to this patented technology and has received regulatory approval across the country for its innovative PAGS retail fueling solutions. PAGS technology was developed by a pioneering company in the field of hazardous liquid storage and dispensing; this company has designed and tested more types of fuel systems than any other company globally and has over 25 U.S. and international fuel system patents. For more information, please visit www.amspags.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” Forward-looking statements reflect our current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “intend,” “plan,” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward-looking statements. Such statements, include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this press release relating to our business strategy, our future operating results and liquidity and capital resources outlook. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward–looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation, our ability to raise capital to fund continuing operations; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; the impact of any infringement actions or other litigation brought against us; competition from other providers and products; our ability to develop and commercialize products and services; changes in government regulation; our ability to complete capital raising transactions; and other factors relating to our industry, our operations and results of operations. Actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended or planned.

Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release. There cannot be any assurance that the Company and AMS Energy Technologies, LLC will enter into a definitive agreement or that the Trial Program will generate any revenue, cost efficiencies, or positively impact EzFill’s operations.

Investor and Media Contact:
KCSA Strategic Communications
Kathleen Heaney / Joshua Greenwald
EzFill@kcsa.com


