U.S. markets close in 6 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,307.32
    +18.62 (+0.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,453.34
    +229.51 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,431.62
    -41.97 (-0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,001.14
    +5.13 (+0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.69
    -1.12 (-1.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,891.50
    -34.80 (-1.81%)
     

  • Silver

    24.03
    -0.67 (-2.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1241
    +0.0037 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9740
    +0.0050 (+0.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3388
    +0.0010 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5500
    +0.0730 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,241.59
    +3,707.27 (+10.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    891.48
    +23.36 (+2.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,429.31
    +221.93 (+3.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,476.50
    +505.68 (+1.95%)
     

EzFill Announces Exclusive Agreement with Brickell Place Marina in Miami

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
EzFill Holdings Inc.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • EZFL
EzFill Holdings Inc.
EzFill Holdings Inc.

Leading Florida-Based Mobile Fueling Company to Regularly Service Marina’s Boat Customers

MIAMI, FL, Feb. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EzFill Holdings, Inc. (“EzFill” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EZFL), a pioneer and emerging leader in the on-demand mobile fuel industry, announced today an exclusive agreement with Brickell Place Marina in Miami.

EzFill, one of the largest mobile fuel delivery providers in the state of Florida, will regularly service the marina’s more than 200 customers through the EzFill App. Owners simply need to open the app on their mobile device, provide the location, and schedule a delivery time for one of the Company’s technicians to fuel their boat.

“Our marina delivery service allows customers to arrive at the dock knowing their boat is fully fueled and ready to hit the water, giving them more time in the day to enjoy their leisure activities,” said Mike McConnell, CEO of EzFill. “The app also enables boaters to avoid fueling stations, which has become increasingly desirable as a result of COVID.”

​​With the number of gas stations in the U.S. continuing to decline, corporate giants like Shell, Exxon, GM, Enterprise Holdings, and Mitsubishi have recognized the increasing shift in consumer behavior and are investing in the fast growing on-demand mobile fueling industry. As the only company to provide fuel delivery in three vertical segments - consumer, commercial, and specialty including marinas - EzFill is well positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for convenient and cost-efficient mobile fueling options.

About EzFill

EzFill is a leader in the fast-growing mobile fuel industry, with the largest market share in its home state of Florida. Its mission is to disrupt the gas station fueling model by providing consumers and businesses with the convenience, safety, and touch-free benefits of on-demand fueling services brought directly to their locations. For commercial and specialty customers, at-site delivery during downtimes enables operators to begin their daily operations with fully fueled vehicles. For more information, please visit www.ezfl.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” Forward-looking statements reflect our current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “intend,” “plan,” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward-looking statements. Such statements, include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this press release relating to our business strategy, our future operating results and liquidity and capital resources outlook. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward–looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation, our ability to raise capital to fund continuing operations; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; the impact of any infringement actions or other litigation brought against us; competition from other providers and products; our ability to develop and commercialize products and services; changes in government regulation; our ability to complete capital raising transactions; and other factors relating to our industry, our operations and results of operations. Actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended or planned.

Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

Investor and Media Contact:
KCSA Strategic Communications
Kathleen Heaney / Joshua Greenwald
EzFill@kcsa.com


Recommended Stories

  • Foot Locker Sinks as Shrinking Nike Business Pinches Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Foot Locker Inc. shares tumbled in early trading Friday after the company issued a disappointing outlook as Nike Inc., the retailer’s largest supplier, cuts back on business.Most Read from BloombergTaiwan to Join in U.S.-Led Sanctions on Russia: Ukraine UpdateRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateStocks Rise as Oil Pares Gain After Biden Address: Markets WrapSix Early Thoughts on Russia's Invasion

  • Down 66% From Its High -- Is Now the Time to Buy PayPal?

    It's been an even worse story for growth stocks. Since peaking in November, the iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has lost 24%, while the iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has lost 13% in comparison. PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) is one stellar growth stock that has taken a hit.

  • Goldman Sachs Sees Over 50% Gains in These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks

    In a recent note, Goldman Sachs chief global equity strategist Peter Oppenheimer points out that markets are going to normalize again, and soon – but with some differences over the recent past. Oppenheimer notes that mega-cap tech stocks have seen outsized gains, and that in much of the economy, we are seeing an evolution of everything into ‘tech companies.’ There’s no denying that digital tech and wireless networking are changing the ways that we do business, across the board. But while the tec

  • Why megacap stocks rallied after Russia invaded Ukraine

    As Russia launches a war against Ukraine, the Nasdaq Composite — down more than 3% at Thursday's open — is mounting a furious comeback.

  • Two Factors are Currently Missing to Trigger Beyond Meat's (NASDAQ:BYND) Short Squeeze

    Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) is back at the IPO start line after almost 3 years of hopes, dreams, and a stock price rollercoaster. In the wake of yet another earnings result, the stock remains under pressure. Yet, it is not written-off, as the turnaround could be sudden and volatile.

  • 120 Million Reasons to Buy Pfizer Stock on the Dip

    Are the good times over for Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) investors? Here are 120 million reasons to buy Pfizer stock on the dip. Pfizer provided guidance in its fourth-quarter update of $22 billion in Paxlovid sales this year.

  • MP Materials reports higher profit as rare earth prices surge

    Rare earths are a group of 17 metals that, after processing, are used to make magnets found in electric vehicles, weaponry and electronics. Prices for these metals have been surging in recent months due to strong demand for electric vehicles and supply constraints. MP said its realized price for rare earth oxides (REO) soared 148% to $10,101 per metric tonne square in the quarter.

  • 3 Dividend Aristocrats You Can Buy Today

    Investors seeking growth, reliability, and above-average yields don't necessarily have to compromise.

  • Why Rivian and Lucid Stocks Jumped, but Nio Dropped Today

    Shares of U.S. electric vehicle (EV) makers Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) are bucking the market trend today. The stocks of both start-ups are on the rise, while Chinese EV company Nio (NYSE: NIO) is dropping. As of 12:41 p.m. ET, Rivian and Lucid shares were up 3.1% and about 1%, respectively, while Nio shares remained lower by 1.1%.

  • Novavax: Covid-19 Vaccine Opportunity Still at Play

    With Russia’s attack on Ukraine at the forefront of the current news flow, Covid has been put on the backburner for now. That said, as has been proven before with the emergence of new variants, it is still too early to say with certainty the pandemic is finally behind us. In any case, over the long run, in similar fashion to the flu, annual boosters to protect against Covid will be required. So, there is still room for Covid-19 vaccine makers to make their mark, which bodes well for one of the l

  • Square Stock Rises On Cash App Outlook As Earnings Top Estimates

    SQ stock climbed as December-quarter earnings, net revenue and gross payment volume topped estimates amid the acquisition of Afterpay.

  • Why Lantheus Holdings Stock Skyrocketed Today

    Lantheus Holdings (NASDAQ: LNTH) had one of the best days of its life on the stock exchange Thursday. The specialty healthcare company saw its shares blast more than 39% higher on the strength of its latest earnings report, published that morning. For its Q4 of 2021, Lantheus earned just under $130 million in revenue, which was a nearly 38% improvement on a year-over-year basis.

  • Alibaba Stock Is in the Dumps. Here Are 2 Requirements for a Turnaround.

    Alibaba just notched its slowest quarterly sales growth since the company went public almost a decade ago. Not good.

  • Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could keep stocks sliding for weeks before the market hits bottom

    U.S. stocks staged an impressive reversal on Feb. 24 — including a 950-point intraday move to the upside for the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) — but there’s too much eagerness to declare that the U.S. market has bottomed. Read: Nasdaq Composite turns a 3.5% loss into 3.3% gain as stock market stages epic turnaround after Russia invaded Ukraine. Market bottoms more typically are made when despondent investors throw in the towel.

  • 3 Tech Stocks You Should Buy Today

    Throughout much of the pandemic, it seemed the stock market was on fire. The Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ: QQQ) gained 135% from the bottom on March 23, 2020, to the top on November 22, 2021. The Invesco Trust is down 18% from its all-time high and closing in on bear market territory -- a drop of 20% or more.

  • Is Ocugen Stock a Buy Now?

    Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) got some positive news last week as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) lifted the clinical hold on its investigational new drug application (IND) for Covaxin, also known as BBV152. The FDA's action clears a roadblock for Ocugen that could help lead to its COVID-19 vaccine obtaining FDA approval. On Nov. 26, Ocugen released a statement saying that the FDA had issued a clinical hold on its IND for Covaxin, a COVID-19 vaccine it is co-developing with India-based Bharat Biotech.

  • Why South Jersey Industries Stock Skyrocketed Today

    Shares of South Jersey Industries (NYSE: SJI) soared 40% on Thursday after the energy services company struck a deal to be acquired. Infrastructure Investments Fund, a private investment vehicle, intends to buy SJI for roughly $8.1 billion. "As energy markets across the U.S. and New Jersey accelerate the transition toward low carbon and renewable energy, the SJI board determined that now is the opportune time to join forces with IIF," SJI CEO Mike Renna said in a press release.

  • Home Depot's (NYSE:HD) Dividend Will Be Increased To US$1.90

    The board of The Home Depot, Inc. ( NYSE:HD ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 24th of...

  • Dow Jones Futures Turn Higher With Putin Open To Ukraine Talks; Russian Invasion Continues

    A market rally attempt began Thursday, as Western sanctions vs. Russia's invasion of Ukraine weren't as tough as feared.

  • fuboTV: Ad ARPU Remains Key to Reduce Cash Burn

    It appears the market really couldn’t make up its mind initially about fuboTV’s (FUBO) latest quarterly results. Shares swung from as low as negative 18% in Thursday’s pre-market to see out the session 10% into the green. Perhaps investors thought it was time to give this suffering name some slack; Even after Thursday’s gains, the stock is still down 46% year-to-date. All the hallmarks of a FUBO earnings report were on display in 4Q21 again, as a familiar pattern has emerged by now: outsized gro