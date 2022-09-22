U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,757.99
    -31.94 (-0.84%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,076.68
    -107.10 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,066.81
    -153.39 (-1.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,722.31
    -39.85 (-2.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.64
    +0.70 (+0.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,680.30
    +4.60 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    19.66
    +0.18 (+0.92%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9837
    -0.0007 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7080
    +0.1980 (+5.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1255
    -0.0019 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.3720
    -1.6640 (-1.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,324.78
    +287.93 (+1.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    442.38
    +14.86 (+3.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,159.52
    -78.12 (-1.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,153.83
    -159.30 (-0.58%)
     

EzFill Announces Expansion to Jacksonville

0
EzFill Holdings Inc.
·4 min read
EzFill Holdings Inc.
EzFill Holdings Inc.

EzFill Continues its Strategic Growth within its Home State of Florida

MIAMI, FL, Sept. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EzFill Holdings, Inc. (“EzFill” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EZFL), a pioneer and emerging leader in the mobile fuel industry, today announced its expansion into Jacksonville, Florida along the Florida Atlantic coast, or “Florida’s First Coast.”

Jacksonville marks the 5th major market entry in Florida since the EzFill IPO last September, behind Miami, West Palm Beach, Orlando and Tampa. With a metro area population of 1.3 million, Jacksonville is the most populous city in the state of Florida, and one of the largest cities by area in the U.S.

“Expansion is key to our company’s growth,’’ said EzFill CEO Mike McConnell. “Jacksonville is a natural expansion market for us. Not only is it the most populous city in the state, but it’s a coastal city, home to numerous boats and watercraft. We believe our marine service will be well received as we offer simplicity, convenience and competitive pricing.”

“We continue to see great opportunities throughout the State of Florida. Florida uses over 20 million gallons of gasoline per day. We provide fueling services in several markets there, including the mobile division of one of the largest supermarkets in the country. Jacksonville represents one more step in our effort to change the way businesses and consumers refuel their vehicles.”

With the number of gas stations in the U.S. continuing to decline, corporate giants like Shell, Exxon, GM, Bridgestone, Enterprise, and Mitsubishi have recognized the increasing shift in consumer behavior and are investing in the fast growing on-demand mobile fueling industry. As the only company to provide fuel delivery in three vertical segments - consumer, commercial, and specialty including marinas - EzFill is well positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for convenient and cost-efficient mobile fueling options.

About EzFill

EzFill is a leader in the fast-growing mobile fuel industry, with the largest market share in its home state of Florida. Its mission is to disrupt the gas station fueling model by providing consumers and businesses with the convenience, safety, and touch-free benefits of on-demand fueling services brought directly to their locations. For commercial and specialty customers, at-site delivery during downtimes enables operators to begin their daily operations with fully fueled vehicles. For more information, visit www.ezfl.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” Forward-looking statements reflect our current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “intend,” “plan,” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward-looking statements. Such statements, include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this press release relating to our business strategy, our future operating results and liquidity and capital resources outlook. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward–looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation, our ability to raise capital to fund continuing operations; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; the impact of any infringement actions or other litigation brought against us; competition from other providers and products; our ability to develop and commercialize products and services; changes in government regulation; our ability to complete capital raising transactions; and other factors relating to our industry, our operations and results of operations. Actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended or planned.

Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

Investor and Media Contact:
Tradigital Investor Relations
John McNamara
john@tradigitalir.com


