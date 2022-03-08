U.S. markets close in 6 hours 17 minutes

EzFill Announces New Fleet Fueling Agreement With SERVPRO of Brickell

EzFill Holdings Inc.
·4 min read
  • EZFL
EzFill Holdings Inc.
EzFill Holdings Inc.

–New Client Win Follows November Agreement with SERVPRO of North Miami–

MIAMI, FL, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EzFill Holdings, Inc. (“EzFill” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EZFL), a pioneer and emerging leader in the on-demand mobile fuel industry, announced today the signing of a new fleet agreement with SERVPRO of Brickell in Miami, Florida.

EzFill, one of the largest on-demand mobile fuel delivery providers in the state of Florida, will provide regularly scheduled fueling to the SERVPRO fleet in Brickell effective immediately, with plans to expand and service additional markets for the franchisor in the near future. The Company announced a similar agreement with SERVPRO of North Miami in November.

“The expansion of EzFill’s fleet services to SERVPRO of Brickell further emphasizes the growing demand for our mobile fuel delivery business, and we anticipate serving even more SERVPRO locations in the near future,” said Mike McConnell, CEO of EzFill. “The Company has added more than 15 new fleet customers in total since our IPO, and a number of additional agreements are expected to be completed soon.”

EzFill recently announced it is purchasing the assets of mobile fuel delivery service Full Service Fueling Inc. (“FULL”) in West Palm Beach from an affiliate of Palmdale Oil Company. In addition to acquiring the trucks, customers and other assets of FULL, EzFill has selected Palmdale to be one of its main fuel suppliers throughout Florida with preferred pricing on all fuel purchases.

With the number of gas stations in the U.S. continuing to decline, corporate giants like Shell, Exxon, GM, Bridgestone, Enterprise, and Mitsubishi have recognized the increasing shift in consumer behavior and are investing in the fast growing on-demand mobile fueling industry. As the only company to provide fuel delivery in three vertical segments - consumer, commercial, and specialty including marinas - EzFill is well positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for convenient and cost-efficient mobile fueling options.

About EzFill

EzFill is a leader in the fast-growing mobile fuel industry, with the largest market share in its home state of Florida. Its mission is to disrupt the gas station fueling model by providing consumers and businesses with the convenience, safety, and touch-free benefits of on-demand fueling services brought directly to their locations. For commercial and specialty customers, at-site delivery during downtimes enables operators to begin their daily operations with fully fueled vehicles. For more information, please visit https://getyourezfill.com.

About SERVPRO

For more than 50 years, SERVPRO has been a trusted leader in fire and water cleanup and restoration services, mold mitigation, and biohazard and pathogen remediation. SERVPRO’s professional services network of more than 1,900 individually owned and operated franchises spans the United States and Canada, responding to property damage emergencies large and small – from million-square-foot commercial facilities to individual homes. When disaster strikes, homeowners, business owners, and major insurance companies alike rely on SERVPRO to make it “Like it never even happened.”

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” Forward-looking statements reflect our current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “intend,” “plan,” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward-looking statements. Such statements, include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this press release relating to our business strategy, our future operating results and liquidity and capital resources outlook. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward–looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation, our ability to raise capital to fund continuing operations; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; the impact of any infringement actions or other litigation brought against us; competition from other providers and products; our ability to develop and commercialize products and services; changes in government regulation; our ability to complete capital raising transactions; and other factors relating to our industry, our operations and results of operations. Actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended or planned.

Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

For further information, please contact:

Investor and Media Contact
KCSA Strategic Communications
Kathleen Heaney / Joshua Greenwald
EzFill@kcsa.com


