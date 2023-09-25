Do EZZ Life Science Holdings' (ASX:EZZ) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in EZZ Life Science Holdings (ASX:EZZ). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Quickly Is EZZ Life Science Holdings Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. It certainly is nice to see that EZZ Life Science Holdings has managed to grow EPS by 17% per year over three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away satisfied.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. While we note EZZ Life Science Holdings achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 147% to AU$37m. That's encouraging news for the company!

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Since EZZ Life Science Holdings is no giant, with a market capitalisation of AU$28m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are EZZ Life Science Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Theory would suggest that it's an encouraging sign to see high insider ownership of a company, since it ties company performance directly to the financial success of its management. So those who are interested in EZZ Life Science Holdings will be delighted to know that insiders have shown their belief, holding a large proportion of the company's shares. Actually, with 39% of the company to their names, insiders are profoundly invested in the business. Those who are comforted by solid insider ownership like this should be happy, as it implies that those running the business are genuinely motivated to create shareholder value. Although, with EZZ Life Science Holdings being valued at AU$28m, this is a small company we're talking about. That means insiders only have AU$11m worth of shares, despite the large proportional holding. That might not be a huge sum but it should be enough to keep insiders motivated!

While it's always good to see some strong conviction in the company from insiders through heavy investment, it's also important for shareholders to ask if management compensation policies are reasonable. A brief analysis of the CEO compensation suggests they are. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like EZZ Life Science Holdings with market caps under AU$311m is about AU$456k.

EZZ Life Science Holdings' CEO took home a total compensation package of AU$127k in the year prior to June 2022. First impressions seem to indicate a compensation policy that is favourable to shareholders. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Does EZZ Life Science Holdings Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that EZZ Life Science Holdings has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. If you need more convincing beyond that EPS growth rate, don't forget about the reasonable remuneration and the high insider ownership. The overarching message here is that EZZ Life Science Holdings has underlying strengths that make it worth a look at. Still, you should learn about the 1 warning sign we've spotted with EZZ Life Science Holdings.

Although EZZ Life Science Holdings certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

