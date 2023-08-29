EZZ Life Science Holdings Limited's (ASX:EZZ) Shares Not Telling The Full Story

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 6.4x EZZ Life Science Holdings Limited (ASX:EZZ) may be sending very bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in Australia have P/E ratios greater than 18x and even P/E's higher than 34x are not unusual. However, the P/E might be quite low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

With earnings growth that's exceedingly strong of late, EZZ Life Science Holdings has been doing very well. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this strong earnings growth might actually underperform the broader market in the near future. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/E?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, EZZ Life Science Holdings would need to produce anemic growth that's substantially trailing the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 175% gain to the company's bottom line. Pleasingly, EPS has also lifted 61% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Weighing that recent medium-term earnings trajectory against the broader market's one-year forecast for expansion of 19% shows it's about the same on an annualised basis.

With this information, we find it odd that EZZ Life Science Holdings is trading at a P/E lower than the market. It may be that most investors are not convinced the company can maintain recent growth rates.

The Final Word

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

We've established that EZZ Life Science Holdings currently trades on a lower than expected P/E since its recent three-year growth is in line with the wider market forecast. When we see average earnings with market-like growth, we assume potential risks are what might be placing pressure on the P/E ratio. It appears some are indeed anticipating earnings instability, because the persistence of these recent medium-term conditions should normally provide more support to the share price.

It is also worth noting that we have found 1 warning sign for EZZ Life Science Holdings that you need to take into consideration.

