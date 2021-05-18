U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,127.83
    -35.46 (-0.85%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,060.66
    -267.13 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,303.64
    -75.41 (-0.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,210.88
    -16.24 (-0.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.29
    -0.98 (-1.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,869.80
    +1.80 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    28.29
    -0.04 (-0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2228
    +0.0071 (+0.59%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6420
    +0.0020 (+0.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4190
    +0.0053 (+0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.8800
    -0.3200 (-0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,803.62
    -1,167.53 (-2.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,206.81
    -46.33 (-3.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,034.24
    +1.39 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,406.84
    +582.01 (+2.09%)
     

President Biden reveals Ford's electric F-150 a day early in factory speech

Jessica Conditt
·Senior Editor
·1 min read

US President Joe Biden delivered a speech Tuesday afternoon at Ford's Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, Michigan, and the F-150 Lightning was behind him the entire time. Ford has been teasing its all-electric F-150 for years, and the company is due to officially, finally reveal the truck tomorrow. Biden beat them to it, though the truck was only visible from afar and no further details about it emerged.

Ford is on track to hold its big reveal event tomorrow, May 19th, at 9:30PM ET. There, the company will share details on pricing and final specs for the F-150 Lightning. The F-150 has long been the most popular truck in the US, and Ford says the Lightning will have more horsepower and torque than any current model.

The F-150 Lightning should hit the streets in 2022, around the same time Tesla's Cybertruck is scheduled to enter production. Even though they're both fully electric and trucks, there's little chance that anyone will confuse the two.

  • Biden back behind the wheel, zooming away in electric truck

    Joe Biden is back behind the wheel. The self-described “car guy” took a spin in the new Ford F-150 Lightning truck during a visit to a Ford safety testing center Tuesday as part of a trip to Michigan to sell his $2 trillion infrastructure plan. The automaker showed off its new electric truck to coincide with Biden's tour of Ford’s Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, where the truck will be produced.

  • Ford F-150 Lightning takes the stage as Biden details EV plan

    President Joe Biden traveled to Michigan to pitch his Administration’s plan to help the U.S. auto industry speed its transition to electric vehicles. Biden gave his speech at a Ford electric vehicle production facility, and sharing the stage with the President was Ford’s new F-150 Lightning EV pickup, making its first public appearance one day before its official unveiling. Before his speech, Biden had been given a private preview of the new battery-powered pickup, and he evidently came away impressed.

  • The first Android 12 public beta is available today, here's what's new

    After three developer previews, the first Android 12 public beta is available to download today.

  • Google’s Project Starline is a ‘magic window’ for 3D telepresence

    Google's Project Starline uses a combination of specialized hardware and computer vision technology to create a “magic window” for immersive video chat without a headset.

  • Material You is a colorful, personalized redesign for Android and more

    Google just started talking about Android 12 at the Google I/O developer event, and Matias Duarte just introduced a new way to personalize its products called Material You (a riff on Material Design, which Duarte introduced for Android back in 2014).

  • Google plans to build a commercial quantum computer by 2029

    The company has a new quantum AI campus in Santa Barbara.

  • Android 12 is getting a digital car key feature

    Last year, Apple announced CarKey, a way to unlock your car with your iPhone. Today, Google is following suit — the company just announced that Android 12 will include digital car key technology that lets you lock, unlock and start your car.

  • Apple iMac M1 review: The ideal portable desktop

    Apple’s new iMac brings together the snappy performance of its M1 chip with a sharp redesign that makes it at home practically anywhere. With its gorgeous screen and surprisingly capable speakers, it’s pretty much the perfect family computer. And it’s so light, you won’t mind moving it from room to room.

  • Google is building a more racially inclusive Android camera

    Today at Google I/O, Android VP Sameer Samat revealed that Google is also working to make its Android camera more inclusive, with support for a variety of darker skin tones and different types of hair.

  • Google is simplifying how developers build Android for Cars apps

    There’s a simpler way to make apps work on both Android Auto and Android Automotive.

  • Offshore lift boat flipped while lowering legs, turning

    An offshore oil industry boat had begun to lower its legs and was trying to turn to face heavy winds when it flipped in the Gulf of Mexico off Louisiana last month, according to a preliminary federal report released Tuesday. The National Transportation Safety Board report does not discuss the cause of the deadly accident. The 175-foot (53-meter) lift boat Seacor Power carried nine crew members, two galley staff, and eight offshore workers when it overturned in the Gulf of Mexico during hurricane-force winds on April 13, the report said.

  • Fox, 'Rick & Morty' creator plan a blockchain and NFT-enabled animated series

    Dan Harmon's new animated series for Fox, 'Krapopolis' is the first one to be 'curated entirely on the blockchain.'

  • Google's latest AI tool claims to identify common skin conditions

    Google previewed a new AI-powered tool that helps anyone with a smartphone get more information about skin, hair and nail conditions.

  • Biden to Rep. Tlaib: 'Thank you for being a fighter'

    "I pray that your grandmom and family are well. I promise you I'm going to do everything to see that they are in the West Bank," Biden said.Tlaib was one of two congresswomen who greeted Biden at the airport in Michigan.

  • Kylie Jenner says becoming a mom helped her ‘grow so much as a person’

    The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan opened up about what becoming a mom has taught her.

  • New supersonic airline will fly anywhere in the world within 4 hours

    Air travel took a major hit when the coronavirus pandemic swept across the globe. Strapping dozens or even hundreds of passengers into an enclosed steel tube where the air is recycled is a recipe for disaster when an airborne virus ravaging the planet, and even with vaccines rolling out, airlines have struggled to fill planes …

  • Google's smart canvas is its next big idea for collaborating at work

    Now, Google is taking its workplace productivity apps a step further by introducing smart canvas, a new feature that makes apps like Drive and Sheets smarter and more flexible.

  • 2 pilots eject from F-15 when it leaves runway in Illinois

    Two pilots ejected safely from an F-15 fighter jet Tuesday morning when the aircraft left a runway while landing at a southwestern Illinois airport, military officials said. The two U.S. active duty pilots suffered minor injuries in the 7:30 a.m. incident at MidAmerica St. Louis Airport in Mascoutah, Illinois, the U.S. Air Force said in a statement. MidAmerica is located about 25 miles (40 kilometers) east of St. Louis.

  • The next MacBook Pros may pair Apple silicon with 64GB of RAM

    Apple's redesigned 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros will reportedly pack new chips that support up to 64GB of RAM, not to mention four Thunderbolt ports.

  • 1999-2004 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning | Used car spotlight

    Few models embodied the upsizing frenzy of the early aughts quite like the supercharged 1999-2004 Ford SVT Lightning. This F-150-based pickup launched with 360 horsepower (it would get another 20 ponies with the 2001-model-year update) and the later examples would hit 60 mph in less than six seconds, which was pretty darned quick for a pickup truck in 2004. Ford is reviving the nameplate for use on its new all-electric F-150, and while that's cool in a futuristic way, we can't help but feel a twinge of nostalgia for the good old days of Ford's Special Vehicle Team.