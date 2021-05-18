President Biden reveals Ford's electric F-150 a day early in factory speech

US President Joe Biden delivered a speech Tuesday afternoon at Ford's Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, Michigan, and the F-150 Lightning was behind him the entire time. Ford has been teasing its all-electric F-150 for years, and the company is due to officially, finally reveal the truck tomorrow. Biden beat them to it, though the truck was only visible from afar and no further details about it emerged.

Ford is on track to hold its big reveal event tomorrow, May 19th, at 9:30PM ET. There, the company will share details on pricing and final specs for the F-150 Lightning. The F-150 has long been the most popular truck in the US, and Ford says the Lightning will have more horsepower and torque than any current model.

And there it is. The electric @Ford F-150 Lightning ahead of comments by @POTUS. pic.twitter.com/IF0baIT55w — Michael Wayland (@MikeWayland) May 18, 2021

The F-150 Lightning should hit the streets in 2022, around the same time Tesla's Cybertruck is scheduled to enter production. Even though they're both fully electric and trucks, there's little chance that anyone will confuse the two.