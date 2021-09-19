U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,409.00
    -12.75 (-0.29%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,347.00
    -115.00 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,301.50
    -24.50 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,220.70
    -7.60 (-0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.55
    -0.42 (-0.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,752.60
    +1.20 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    22.25
    -0.09 (-0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1730
    -0.0041 (-0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3700
    +0.0390 (+2.93%)
     

  • Vix

    20.81
    +2.12 (+11.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3726
    -0.0070 (-0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9450
    +0.2270 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,102.55
    -885.22 (-1.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,193.48
    -32.05 (-2.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,963.64
    -63.84 (-0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,500.05
    +176.75 (+0.58%)
     

(F) Alert: Have you Held Ford Shares Long-Term? Should Management be Held Accountable for Investors Losses? Contact Johnson Fistel

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Ford Motor Company ("Ford") (NYSE: F) against certain of its current and former officers and directors.

Several years ago, a consumer class action was filed accusing Ford of falsifying tests related to the fuel economy for some of its best-selling and most popular trucks, including the Ford Ranger and the Ford F-150 pickup. The alleged fraud cost consumers billions in added fuel costs.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of Ford, continuously holding shares since the summer of 2017, you might have standing to hold Ford harmless from the alleged harm caused by the officers and directors of the Company by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing.

If you are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, if you are a current, long-term shareholder of Ford, continuously holding shares since the summer of 2017, you can [Click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

[Click here to join this action]

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/f-alert-have-you-held-ford-shares-long-term-should-management-be-held-accountable-for-investors-losses-contact-johnson-fistel-301380036.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon has banned over 600 Chinese brands as part of review fraud crackdown

    Amazon said it has banned over 600 Chinese brands as part of an ongoing campaign against review fraud.

  • Russia And China Are Looking To Tap Afghanistan’s $1 Trillion Resource Reserves

    The end of America’s 20-year war in Afghanistan has opened up an opportunity for China and Russia to tap the country’s vast mineral wealth

  • Natural-Gas Prices Surge, and Winter Is Still Months Away

    The jump in prices is prompting worries about winter shortages and forecasts for the most expensive fuel since frackers flooded the market.

  • These 3 Cathie Wood Stocks Could Give You an Early Retirement

    Famed investor Cathie Wood attracted major public attention last year, and for good reason. The pandemic actually propelled many of her big portfolio holdings, which focus on companies that utilize innovative technology to disrupt traditional industries. As an individual investor looking to boost your returns, you can gain exposure to some of Cathie Wood's best stocks by investing in their shares directly.

  • Europe Faces Bleak Winter Energy Crisis Years in the Making

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe is bracing for a tough winter as an energy crisis that’s been years in the making leaves the continent relying on the vagaries of the weather.Faced with surging gas and electricity prices, countries from the U.K. to Germany will need to count on mild temperatures to get through the heating season. Europe is short of gas and coal and if the wind doesn’t blow, the worst-case scenario could play out: widespread blackouts that force businesses and factories to shut.The unpreced

  • Earnings Alarm Bells Ringing for Market Showing Signs of Fatigue

    (Bloomberg) -- An alarming number of companies have warned that profits won’t meet expectations when they report in a month. The group, including PP Industries Inc. and Sherwin-Williams Co., are primarily materials producers that have struggled amid supply-chain disruptions. While just a small part of the S&P 500, their earnings have historically been the most correlated to the index’s of all sectors, a study by Bank of America Corp. found.The profit warnings come as economic growth is slowing,

  • Ports are a mess but shipping company profits are at record highs

    Shipping lines are capitalizing on pandemic disruptions to hike freight rates. The companies are using the profits to pay out record dividends to shareholders.

  • China roundup: Beijing is tearing down the digital 'walled gardens'

    Hello and welcome back to TechCrunch’s China roundup, a digest of recent events shaping the Chinese tech landscape and what they mean to people in the rest of the world. This week, China gets serious about breaking down the walled gardens that its internet giants have formed for decades. Two major funding rounds were announced, from the newly established autonomous driving unicorn Deeproute.ai and fast-growing, cross-border financial service provider XTransfer.

  • 3 Stocks That Cut You a Check Each Month

    Dividend stocks are a great way to start earning passive income. However, one minor inconvenience of most dividend stocks is that they only cut checks quarterly. Because of that, the dividend income can be somewhat lumpy.

  • Miners Labor to Find Enough Truck Drivers, Workers

    Western Australia is so short of truck drivers that some companies are pressing retired soldiers and furloughed airline pilots into service on mine sites, while competition for skills is driving up wages.

  • Kwarteng vows energy supplies will be maintained as gas prices surge

    The Food and Drink Federation warns of shortages on the shelves within days due to the knock-on effects of the price hike.

  • U.K. Energy Firms Locked In Emergency Talks With Government

    (Bloomberg) -- Energy companies and the U.K. government will hold a third day of crisis talks as a surge in gas and electricity prices threatens to put more suppliers out of business and squeeze consumers.Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng warned Sunday that with suppliers under pressure, the government has a plan to put a special administrator in place in the event of companies’ failure. He’s convened a discussion with the energy industry on Monday to chart a path forward. The meeting comes afte

  • 1 Growth Stock That Could Produce 10X Returns

    Growth stocks tend to be volatile investments, and the market often overreacts to both their good and bad news. On the bright side, that occasionally creates buying opportunities for long-term investors.

  • 3 Retirement Expenses People Never Think About -- But Should

    Everyone deals with these expenses in retirement, but only some people are wise enough to start planning now.

  • Theranos Trial: Former Employees Testify

    Elizabeth Holmes returned to court for Day 4 of her trial facing charges of fraud and conspiracy. Len Ramirez reports. (9-17-21)

  • Survey: Small biz goes digital, web seen integral to surviving COVID-19

    Cash-strapped Main Street businesses have leaned in on technology to adjust to pandemic era demands, Salesforce data found.

  • Why is fuel-linked CO2 ‘crisis’ set to impact meat, beer, and fizzy drinks?

    Carbon dioxide, which is in short supply, is used in many industries

  • FDA panel: Most Americans do not need Pfizer COVID vaccine boosters

    A Food and Drug Administration advisory committee voted to recommend only people over the age of 65 or who are immunocompromised need third doses of the Pfizer vaccine. CBS News correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti reports the decision upends the Biden administration's plans to roll out a mass booster program Monday. Then, Dr. Hilary Fairbrother, an emergency medicine physician, joins CBSN's Lana Zak to explain what this vote means for the future of COVID-19 vaccine boosters.

  • Nearly Half of Seniors Expect To Work After Retirement — But There Might Be a Better Option

    Data from the American Advisors Group, the nation's leader in home equity solutions, shows that seniors are pushing back retirement to make ends meet, and 2020 has only expedited that trend. This data...

  • FTC, Biden Antitrust Enforcement Push Takes On Amazon, Google — And The Supreme Court

    The FTC and President Biden favor aggressive antitrust enforcement vs. Big Tech, but face a likely Supreme Court clash.