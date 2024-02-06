F-bomb investigation: Commissioner’s remark didn’t rise to level of harassment, attorney says

A lot can happen in 26 seconds.

That’s how long Fort Lauderdale Commissioner Steve Glassman had left his seat on the dais during a controversial Jan. 9 meeting.

In that short time, Glassman dropped on F-bomb backstage at The Parker, triggering a complaint from Commissioner Warren Sturman’s chief of staff. Her complaint, in turn, led to an outside investigation given a green light by Sturman and two of his colleagues, John Herbst and Pamela Beasley-Pittman.

Glassman admits to dropping one F-bomb. His accuser, Jeri Pryor, claims he made two.

Pryor told the investigator she was so shocked that she dropped her iPad to the floor and followed Glassman to demand an apology. Pryor says Glassman turned around, pointed in her face and cursed at her again — a claim he denies.

Ria Chattergoon, the attorney hired to investigate the incident, has concluded that Glassman’s remark did not rise to the level of bullying and harassment and did not violate the city’s workplace bullying policy.

Chattergoon interviewed the entire commission along with the city clerk, Pryor and Renee Manchoy, a commission aide for Sturman.

Manchoy and City Clerk David Solomon witnessed the incident but heard only one F-bomb, Chattergoon wrote in a seven-page report submitted this week to City Attorney Tom Ansbro.

After the incident, Pryor hired local attorney Barbra Stern and filed a formal complaint with the city on Sturman’s letterhead accusing Glassman of “violent, hostile and aggressive” behavior. Pryor also accused Glassman of exhibiting intimidating behavior and abusing his power.

Sturman told the outside investigator that Pryor used his official commission letterhead without his permission.

The outside investigation will cost taxpayers $5,000, City Attorney Tom Ansbro said.

Pryor wants to see the commission censure Glassman, the report says.

She also expects the city to cover her attorney’s fees and wants the entire commission to undergo training. Chattergoon, who could not be reached for comment, did not specify what kind of training.

“Glassman acknowledged that the meeting was contentious due to the vote on the city manager’s 3% raise at issue and that he was upset when the vote ended in a 3-2 vote against the city manager’s raise,” the report says. “Commissioner Glassman indicated that as he walked off the stage he stated (an expletive) and then saw Ms. Pryor and Renee Manchoy, who were about 3 to 4 feet away. Commissioner Glassman stated that he then said “your boss” and shook his head.

“Commissioner Glassman stated that Jeri Pryor stood up and began walking towards him as he walked further to the exit. He stated that Ms. Pryor kept saying to him “you need to apologize” but that he did not respond to her, walked around her and walked back on the stage/dais mere seconds later. Commissioner Glassman stated that he was not close enough to Ms. Pryor to point his finger at her face and (denied cursing a second time).”

In the days following the meeting, Glassman said he received calls from people telling him to pull Pryor’s personnel file because it was not the first time that she made allegations of a hostile environment, Glassman told the investigator.

Pryor told the investigator she became Sturman’s chief of staff after lodging complaints of a hostile work environment against her former supervisor.

“Commissioner Glassman believes Ms. Pryor’s complaint is politically motivated,” the report says. “He stated that he did not apologize because he did not believe he did anything to her.”

In her report, the investigator recommends the commission adopt a Code of Conduct so there are policies in place for any future incidents.

“I further recommend that each city employee receive some training on harassment and reporting of harassment and anti-retaliation, if one has not already been completed or planned for this year,” Chattergoon wrote. “Additionally, each employee of the city should be reminded of their ability to access the City’s Employee Assistance Program and encouraged to utilize it when needed.”

Susannah Bryan can be reached at sbryan@sunsentimel.com. Follow me on X @Susannah_Bryan