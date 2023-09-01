Is S & F Capital Berhad's (KLSE:S&FCAP) Stock's Recent Performance Being Led By Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

S & F Capital Berhad's (KLSE:S&FCAP) stock is up by a considerable 13% over the past three months. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study S & F Capital Berhad's ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for S & F Capital Berhad is:

5.4% = RM2.5m ÷ RM47m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. So, this means that for every MYR1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of MYR0.05.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

S & F Capital Berhad's Earnings Growth And 5.4% ROE

As you can see, S & F Capital Berhad's ROE looks pretty weak. However, the fact that it is higher than the industry average of 4.2% makes us a bit more interested. Even more so, after seeing S & F Capital Berhad's exceptional 27% net income growth over the past five years. That being said, the company does have a low ROE to begin with, just that its higher than the industry average. Therefore, the growth in earnings could also be the result of other factors. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that S & F Capital Berhad's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 2.1% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is S & F Capital Berhad fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is S & F Capital Berhad Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

S & F Capital Berhad doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, meaning that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This is likely what's driving the high earnings growth number discussed above.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with S & F Capital Berhad's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company has seen significant growth in its earnings backed by a respectable ROE and a high reinvestment rate. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Let's not forget, business risk is also one of the factors that affects the price of the stock. So this is also an important area that investors need to pay attention to before making a decision on any business. Our risks dashboard would have the 3 risks we have identified for S & F Capital Berhad.

