F&F Capital Group Names Industry Veteran Kevin McKenzie as Chief Investment Officer

F&F Capital Group
·3 min read

McKenzie joins the Group to spearhead their explosive nationwide acquisition initiative.

Kevin McKenzie, newly named Chief Investment Officer, F&F Capital

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- F&F Capital Group, an innovative investment firm specializing in real estate, technology, and aviation investments, has named Kevin McKenzie as its new Chief Investment Officer. The F&F family office, where McKenzie will be based, was established by Jeffrey Frieden and Robert Friedman, founders of Auction.com and Ten-X Commercial.

McKenzie joins F&F Capital Group to spearhead their explosive nationwide acquisition initiative. In the past 18 months, F&F has acquired over two million square feet of retail, over $100 million in non-performing loans and mezzanine debt, several hotels and student housing developments, and 2,000 multifamily units. Under Kevin's leadership, F&F plans to double down the expansion of its acquisitions into additional markets of opportunity.

McKenzie transitions to F&F after 11 years as the Chief Investment Officer at Sabal Capital Partners. His experience there, which occupies the intersection of real estate and financial services, leaves him uniquely well-positioned to take up the rapidly expanding efforts of F&F. At Sabal, McKenzie co-founded and led the investment management business with AUM of $1.1 billion encompassing real estate structured credit, debt and equity investments. Prior to co-founding the investment management business in 2014, McKenzie built and led its Acquisitions, Portfolio Management and Servicing platform which acquired over $5 billion of distressed debt and real estate after the global financial crisis. With more than 25 years of real estate experience, Kevin has served as a developer, principal, investor, advisor, investment banker and architect, working in various capacities on more than $9 billion in real estate-centric investments.

Jeffrey Frieden, F&F Founder, elaborated on Kevin's role in the firm's continued expansion of its acquisition efforts. "With formidable background knowledge in real estate and a list of accomplishments that speak for themselves, we know Kevin is going to work right into what we've been achieving here at F&F, and allow us to turn up the volume. We're all looking forward to what the next six months hold."

About F&F Capital Group

F&F Capital Group leverages capital for strategic investments in real estate, technology, and aviation ventures. With billions in assets under management, F&F focuses on exceptional ventures where creativity and leadership, in addition to capital, are necessary to drive growth. F&F was founded in 1990 by Jeffrey Frieden and Robert Friedman, the founders of Ten-X Commercial and Auction.com, which were later sold to Thomas H. Lee Partners for $1.6 billion.

If you would like further information about the press release, please contact Ike Elimsa at 949-288-6790, or ike@twelve12.com.

