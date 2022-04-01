U.S. markets closed

F-Factor Announces the Hiring of Hugh Dever as Chief Operating Officer

·3 min read

NEW YORK, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- F-Factor, a leading dietitian-created program for weight loss and optimal health based on fiber-rich nutrition, announced the hiring of Hugh Dever to the role of Chief Operating Officer, reporting directly to Chief Executive Officer Tanya Zuckerbrot MS, RD.

"I feel honored to join an organization that has helped thousands of people lose weight and improve their health with a scientific, liberating, and sustainable approach." said Mr. Dever. "I am looking forward to working with Tanya, our Registered Dietitians, and the entire team to bring the F-Factor approach and products to more people."

Mr. Dever has nearly 30 years of experience in the consumer-packaged goods and consumer services industries. Prior to F-Factor, he was V.P. of Strategy, Marketing, and Innovation for CEA Fresh Farms, a start-up developing environmentally sustainable solutions to growing, harvesting and delivering fresher and healthier produce to consumers looking for locally produced products. Mr. Dever has previously held brand and general management roles at Procter and Gamble, Weight Watchers International and Chiquita/Fresh Express.

"We are excited for Hugh Dever to join our leadership team and F-Factor to benefit from his impressive experience in the wellness space," said Tanya Zuckerbrot, MS, RD, CEO of F-Factor. "Hugh will be integral to F-Factor's continued growth with a focus on expanding our portfolio of high-fiber/high-protein products, our service business and scaling our digital capabilities."

About F-Factor

Fad diets come and go, but after more than two decades of success stories and ongoing praise from the media, The F-Factor Diet has stood the test of time. Now hailed as the go-to lifestyle program for anyone who wants to improve their health and lose weight for good, F-Factor's scientifically proven approach allows you to see results without hunger, deprivation, or denial. Change your life without disrupting your lifestyle: dine out, drink alcohol, eat carbs, and work out less from Day 1.

The F-Factor Program has been endorsed by numerous physicians and dietitians, including Dr. Jerome Zacks, Assistant Clinical Professor at the Mount Sinai Medical Center: "The F-Factor Diet is packed with critical facts that form the foundation for a knowledge-based approach to lifestyle nutritional success. Tanya's scholarly approach is a gift that gives forever. Her contribution to preventative health care is immeasurable."

To learn more about the F-Factor Program, the bestselling F-Factor Diet Book, and F-Factor products, visit our website at www.ffactor.com, or follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

About Tanya Zuckerbrot

Tanya Zuckerbrot, MS, RD, is an internationally-known dietitian, a two-time bestselling author, and the creator and CEO of the renowned F-Factor Diet—a liberating and sustainable approach to weight loss and optimal health based on scientifically proven fiber-rich nutrition. Zuckerbrot has worked in private practice for more than 20 years and has advised thousands of clients, including celebrities, business and government leaders and media personalities to improve their health and manage their weight through nutrition.

Zuckerbrot holds a master's degree in Nutrition and Food Studies from New York University; is an accredited member of the American Dietetic Association, the Greater New York Dietetic Association, and the American Association for Diabetes Educators; and is a member of the National Association of Professional Women. Zuckerbrot holds a Commission of Dietetic Registration (CDR) Certificate of Training in Adult Weight Management as well as a CDR Certificate of Training in Childhood and Adolescent Weight Management.

Media Contact: Abigail Gannon
Agannon@ffactor.com
646.442.3904

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/f-factor-announces-the-hiring-of-hugh-dever-as-chief-operating-officer-301513269.html

SOURCE F-FACTOR. LLC

