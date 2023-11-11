F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 10, 2023

Chris Blunt: Good morning, and thanks for joining us today. I'm pleased to announce another set of strong results for the third quarter as we continue to execute on our diversified growth strategy while maintaining a disciplined and balanced capital management process. I'd like to recognize and thank our team for all that they have done to deliver record growth sales in the first nine months of this year, which have in turn generated record assets under management and an adjusted return on assets excluding significant items that is well above our expectations. All of this while pursuing opportunities to further grow assets, expand our future profitability, and deliver long-term value for our shareholders. Starting with year-to-date results, we have generated record growth sales while maintaining pricing discipline and executing on our flow reinsurance strategy.

Growth sales were $9.1 billion for the nine months ended September 30, up 7% over $8.5 billion in the prior year. Year-to-date retail growth sales were $7 billion, up 17% over the prior year period. Institutional sales were $2.1 billion, comprised of $1.2 billion of pension risk transfer, and $900 million of funding agreements. We are on track to deliver 2023 annual growth sales of between $12 and $13 billion in line with our stated goal of throwing at a double-digit clip. Our net sales were $6.7 billion in the first nine months of the year. On an annualized basis this places us well above our stated goal of managing net sales retained above the $6 billion to $7 billion annual level that continues to grow our retained AUM. Next, looking at third quarter results more closely.

Coming off record sales in the first half of the year, retail sales were intentionally lower in the quarter as we finalized our reinsurance agreements and enhanced product features to position us to finish strong in 2023 and create momentum for 2024. Within this market environment, we've seen a sharp uptick in submitted annuity premium in September and October, which positions us for a strong growth in annuity sales in the fourth quarter. Growth sales were $2.8 billion in the third quarter, a decrease of 3% from the prior year quarter, and down 7% from the sequential second quarter. Retail channel sales were $1.9 billion in the third quarter, a decrease of 17% from $2.3 billion in both the third quarter 2022 and sequential quarter. Institutional market sales were $900 million in the third quarter comprised of $500 million of pension risk transfers and $400 million of funding agreements.

F&G's net sales retained were over $2 billion in the third quarter in line with the prior year and sequential quarters. In addition, and as expected, we have increased flow reinsurance to 90% of MYGA sales in September. Stepping back, we feel confident about finishing 2023 strong and being well-positioned as we move into 2024. The industry continues to report record annuity sales as consumers find annuities to be attractive solutions given their relatively higher rates, guarantee growth, principal protection, and tax advantage accumulation and annuitization options. And we were very proud to be ranked number one in customer satisfaction in this year's JD Power individual annuity study. We attribute this recognition to our deep distribution relationships and commitment to operational excellence in prioritizing improvements that matter most to customers and have the biggest impact on their experience.

Also, we're excited to launch our new Registered Index Link Annuity or RILA product through key broker dealer partners in the first quarter of 2024. RILA is one of the fastest growing markets in recent years and we believe this further enhances our retail product suite, offering customers another way to gain access to market returns with downside protection. These factors together with the fourth quarter typically providing a healthy pipeline for pension risk transfer sales sets us up well for another record year of gross sales in 2023 and to continue growing gross sales at a double digit pace in 2024. F&G has profitably grown its retained assets under management to a record $47 billion at September 30, assets under management before flow re-insurance with $53 billion, adjusting for the approximately $6 billion of cumulative new business seeded.

Our investment portfolio continues to perform well and is well matched to our clean and stable liability profile. The portfolio is high quality with 95% of fixed maturities being investment grade. Credit related impairments have averaged five basis points over the past three years, well below our pricing assumption and remain below that level in the third quarter. We continually evaluate opportunities for upside risk adjusted returns and downside protection in our investment portfolio. Through our portfolio asset allocation, yield enhancement opportunities to maintain competitive positioning and floating rate portfolio interest rate hedge. About $9.5 billion or 20% of the portfolio is investing in floating rate assets of which $8 billion are linked to the secured overnight financing rate or SOFR and are easily hedgeable.

Notably, we have now hedged approximately $2.7 billion of floating rate assets, locking in about 213 basis points of incremental yield versus what was originally priced in. This translates to approximately 12 basis points of annual incremental investment margin above our pricing over the next three to five years. We expect to continue to evaluate hedging additional floating rate assets where beneficial and possible. Next, turning to F&G's recent Investor Day which was held on October 3rd and included a deep dive into our proven track record of profitable and diversified growth. We are pleased to see investor recognition of F&G's success as our market capitalization has increased from $2.4 billion at the time of the partial spin off last December to approximately $4 billion today and we feel our prospects are bright.

During our investor day, we highlighted the strategic levers that the team is employing to create value for our stakeholders and which will benefit F&F as our majority shareholder. To recap, F&G sees future potential upside from the following areas; first, sustainable asset growth from our retail and pension risk transfer growth strategies. Next, margin expansion from three sources, enhanced investment margin opportunities, effectively managing operating expenses for operational scale benefit over time, and incremental fee-based earnings from accretive flow rate insurance and enhanced earnings power from owned distribution. And finally, we believe there is potential for F&G's share price to more fully reflect its core business performance and the accretive nature of its flow re-insurance and own distribution strategies as they scale over time.

Wendy and I look forward to providing updates and progress on these strategic initiatives and priorities and feature quarterly earnings calls. Let me now turn the call over to Wendy Young to provide further details on F&G's third quarter financial highlights.

Wendy Young: Thanks, Chris. We are very pleased with F&G's financial performance in the third quarter and we continue to maintain strong capitalization and financial flexibility to successfully execute our growth strategy. Starting with our year-over-year increase. Adjusted net earnings were $120 million or $0.96 per share for the third quarter of 2023 and included $114 million or $0.91 per share of investment income from alternative investments. Alternative investments investment income based on management's long-term expected return of approximately 10% was $142 million or $1.13 per share. Last year, we reported an adjusted net loss of $12 million or $0.10 per share for the third quarter of 2022. That included $11 million or $0.09 per share of investment loss from alternative investments and $11 million or $0.09 per share of other net expense items.

Alternative investment income based on management's long-term expected return of approximately 10% was $106 million or $85 per share. For comparison, adjusting for these significant items in both periods, adjusted net earnings were $148 million, up 28% from $116 million in the third quarter of 2022, and adjusted return on assets was 119 basis points as compared to 111 basis points in the prior year quarter. This $32 million increase in adjusted net earnings and eight basis points increase in ROA was generated by $56 million or $24 basis points from higher product margin over the prior year driven by asset growth, floating rate asset uplifts, and disciplined pricing, and $14 million or seven basis points increase from a credit flow reinsurance, which includes expense allowance reimbursement partially offset by $34 million or $21 basis points decrease from higher expenses related to higher interest expense in line with our capital markets activity and higher operating costs in line with our growth in sales and assets and continued investments in our operating platform, and $4 million or two basis points decrease from our annual actual assumption updates and other.

Excluding significant items, adjusted return on equity, excluding AOCI was 10.5% in the third quarter as compared to approximately 9% in the third quarter of 2022. To recap, this quarter's performance not only builds on our proven track record, but also demonstrates progress toward our targeted value creation levels of asset growth, margin expansion, and enhanced earnings from flow reinsurance. Next, turning to own distribution. As we said at our Investor Day, F&G is uniquely positioned to be a distribution consolidator. In the third quarter, F&G signed an agreement to acquire a majority ownership stake in an annuity IMO for approximately $270 million, which is expected to close in early 2024. This is our largest transaction to date and brings our cumulative deployed capital above $500 million.

Looking forward, we see an opportunity to deploy another roughly $500 million in the next few years. Own distribution generates a dividend stream from our ownership stake, providing for higher margins at a lower marginal cost of capital and which is expected to be accretive to ROE and drive multiple re-rating for our F&G share price over time. Now, turning to our balance sheet. We ended the third quarter with a GAAP book value excluding AOCI of $5.4 billion or $43.30 per share with 125 million common shares outstanding as of September 30. This reflects a 6% increase over the sequential quarter. There is a page in our investor presentation providing an analysis of book value per share. F&G's debt to capitalization ratio excluding AOCI was 22% as of September 30 below our long-term target of 25%.

Our interest expense has increased to $71 million or 21 basis points of ROA in the nine months of 2023 as compared to $23 million or eight basis points of ROA in the nine months of 2022, as expected in line with our capital markets activity over the last 12 months. Our annual interest expense remains approximately $95 million or roughly a 6% blended yield on the $1.6 billion of total debt outstanding. We continue to target holding company cash and invested assets at two times fixed charge coverage. Our strong capitalization supports growth and distributable cash. During the third quarter, we returned $27 million of capital to shareholders, including $25 million of common dividend and $2 million of share repurchase. In the third quarter, F&G repurchased approximately 82,000 shares for $1.9 million at an average price of $23.77 per share.

F&G is well-positioned to fund its continued growth with positive and growing in-force capital generation, available debt capacity as our balance sheet delevers with book value growth over time, and ample opportunity for future reinsurance programs. This concludes our prepared remarks and let me now turn the call back to our operator for questions.

