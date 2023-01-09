U.S. markets closed

F&G Annuities & Life Prices $500 Million Senior Unsecured Notes Offering

·3 min read

DES MOINES, Iowa, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE: FG) ("F&G"), a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients, today announced that it priced a private offering of $500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 7.40% senior notes due 2028 (the "notes"). The offering is expected to close on January 13, 2023, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The notes will be guaranteed on an unsecured, unsubordinated basis by each of F&G's subsidiaries that are guarantors of F&G's obligations under its existing credit agreement.

F&G intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of the notes for general corporate purposes, including to support the growth of assets under management and for F&G's future liquidity requirements.

The notes have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), any state securities laws or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration. Accordingly, the notes are being offered and sold only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in accordance with Rule 144A under the Securities Act and to non-U.S. persons outside the United States in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act. F&G expects to enter into a registration rights agreement in connection with the offering.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any security and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About F&G
F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. is committed to helping Americans turn their aspirations into reality. F&G is a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients and is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements that are not related to present facts or current conditions or that are not historical facts, as well as statements that address activities, events, or developments that F&G anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, but not limited to, such things as the anticipated timing and closing of the offering of the notes, the use of net proceeds from the offering of the notes and other such matters. You can identify forward-looking statements by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "predict," "project," "seek," "outlook," "future," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may," "can have," "likely" and similar terms. Forward-looking statements include statements based on management's current expectations and assumptions about future events. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond F&G's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such differences include the risks and uncertainties described in F&G's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. F&G disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, changes in assumptions or otherwise.

Contact:
Lisa Foxworthy-Parker
SVP of Investor & External Relations
515.330.3307
Investor.relations@fglife.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fg-annuities--life-prices-500-million-senior-unsecured-notes-offering-301717073.html

SOURCE Fidelity & Guaranty Life

