F J Benjamin Holdings First Half 2024 Earnings: S$0.002 loss per share (vs S$0.001 profit in 1H 2023)

F J Benjamin Holdings (Catalist:F10) First Half 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: S$39.6m (down 13% from 1H 2023).

Net loss: S$2.12m (down by 221% from S$1.75m profit in 1H 2023).

S$0.002 loss per share (down from S$0.001 profit in 1H 2023).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

F J Benjamin Holdings shares are down 13% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for F J Benjamin Holdings you should know about.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.