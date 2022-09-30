U.S. markets close in 6 hours 20 minutes

F.N.B. Corporation Schedules Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Report and Conference Call

·3 min read

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) announced today that it plans to issue financial results for the third quarter of 2022 after the market close on Tuesday, October 18, 2022. Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Vincent J. Delie, Jr., Chief Financial Officer, Vincent J. Calabrese, Jr., and Chief Credit Officer, Gary L. Guerrieri, plan to host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at 8:30 AM ET.

Participants are encouraged to pre-register for the conference call at: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10171677/f49df8c1b5. Callers who pre-register will be provided a conference passcode and unique PIN to bypass the live operator and gain immediate access to the call. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

Dial-in Access: The conference call may be accessed by dialing 844-802-2440 (for domestic callers) or 412-317-5133 (for international callers). Participants should ask to be joined into the F.N.B. Corporation call.

Webcast Access: The audio-only call and related presentation materials may be accessed via webcast through the "About Us" tab of the Corporation's website at www.fnbcorporation.com and clicking on "Investor Relations" then "Investor Conference Calls." Access to the live webcast will begin approximately 30 minutes prior to the start of the call.

Presentation Materials: Presentation slides and the earnings release will also be available on the Corporation's website at www.fnbcorporation.com by accessing the "About Us" tab and clicking on "Investor Relations" then "Investor Conference Calls."

A replay of the call will be available shortly after the completion of the call until midnight ET on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. The replay can be accessed by dialing 877-344-7529 (for domestic callers) or 412-317-0088 (for international callers); the conference replay access code is 9258819. Following the call, a link to the webcast and the related presentation materials will be posted to the "Investor Relations" section of F.N.B. Corporation's website at www.fnbcorporation.com.

About F.N.B. Corporation
F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a diversified financial services company operating in seven states and the District of Columbia. FNB's market coverage spans several major metropolitan areas, including: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Baltimore, Maryland; Cleveland, Ohio; Washington, D.C.; Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham and the Piedmont Triad (Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point) in North Carolina; and Charleston, South Carolina. The Company has total assets of $42 billion and more than 340 banking offices throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, D.C. and Virginia.

FNB provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking and wealth management solutions through its subsidiary network, which is led by its largest affiliate, First National Bank of Pennsylvania, founded in 1864. Commercial banking solutions include corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, government banking, business credit, capital markets and lease financing. The consumer banking segment provides a full line of consumer banking products and services, including deposit products, mortgage lending, consumer lending and a complete suite of mobile and online banking services. FNB's wealth management services include asset management, private banking and insurance.

The common stock of F.N.B. Corporation trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FNB" and is included in Standard & Poor's MidCap 400 Index with the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) Regional Banks Sub-Industry Index. Customers, shareholders and investors can learn more about this regional financial institution by visiting the F.N.B. Corporation website at www.fnbcorporation.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fnb-corporation-schedules-third-quarter-2022-earnings-report-and-conference-call-301637766.html

SOURCE F.N.B. Corporation

