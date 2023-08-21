F.N.B's (NYSE:FNB) Dividend Will Be $0.12

F.N.B. Corporation's (NYSE:FNB) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.12 per share on 15th of September. This means the dividend yield will be fairly typical at 4.1%.

F.N.B's Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important.

F.N.B has a long history of paying out dividends, with its current track record at a minimum of 10 years. Based on F.N.B's last earnings report, the payout ratio is at a decent 31%, meaning that the company is able to pay out its dividend with a bit of room to spare.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 3.0%. But if the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the future payout ratio could be 32%, which we would consider to be quite comfortable looking forward, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

F.N.B Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The most recent annual payment of $0.48 is about the same as the annual payment 10 years ago. Although we can't deny that the dividend has been remarkably stable in the past, the growth has been pretty muted.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. We are encouraged to see that F.N.B has grown earnings per share at 14% per year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

We Really Like F.N.B's Dividend

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

