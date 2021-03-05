U.S. markets close in 6 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,806.18
    +37.71 (+1.00%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,199.36
    +275.22 (+0.89%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,723.47
    -274.33 (-2.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,146.92
    -60.87 (-2.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.72
    +1.89 (+2.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,705.00
    +4.30 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    25.49
    +0.02 (+0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1945
    -0.0034 (-0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5800
    +0.0300 (+1.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3863
    -0.0031 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.2550
    +0.2790 (+0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,607.80
    -869.65 (-1.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    972.23
    +29.06 (+3.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,703.98
    +53.10 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,864.32
    -65.78 (-0.23%)
     
JUST IN:

U.S. economy added 379,000 jobs in February

The unemployment rate fell to 6.2%

F-Secure Corporation – Manager’s Transactions – Eriikka Söderström

F-Secure Oyj
·1 min read

F-Secure Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 5 March 2021, at 16.00 EET

F-Secure Corporation – Manager’s Transactions – Eriikka Söderström

F-Secure Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Söderström, Eriikka
Position: Chief Financial Officer
Issuer: F-Secure Oyj
LEI: 743700ATXLT0MFCHXT16

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700ATXLT0MFCHXT16_20210226145530_2
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-03-03
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009801310
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 4,050 Unit price: EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 4,050 Volume weighted average price: EUR

Contact information:

Henri Kiili, Investor Relations and Corporate Finance Director, F-Secure Corporation
+358 40 840 5450
investor-relations@f-secure.com


