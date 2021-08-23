F-Secure Corporation, Press Release, 23 August 2021, at 17.00 EEST

F-Secure hosts a Capital Markets Day on 31 August 2021

F-Secure will arrange a Capital Markets Day for investors and analysts on Tuesday, 31 August 2021 from 13.00 EEST onwards. During the event, the top management of F-Secure will provide information about the company’s business prospects, cornerstones of the strategy as well as future targets. The following persons will be presenting in the event:

Juhani Hintikka, CEO and President

Juha Kivikoski, Corporate Security Products

Edward Parsons, Cyber Security Consulting

Timo Laaksonen, Consumer Security

Due the current pandemic situation only analysts following the company are invited to the venue at Sanomatalo, Töölönlahdenkatu 2, 00100 Helsinki.

The webcast can be accessed at https://f-secure.videosync.fi/2021-08-31-cmd/register . Questions are requested in written format in the webcast portal. The company will publish a recording of the presentations after the event on their website at https://www.f-secure.com/en/investors .

Contact information:

Henri Kiili, Investor Relations and Corporate Finance Director, F-Secure Corporation

+358 40 840 5450

investor-relations@f-secure.com



