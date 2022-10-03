F&I Sentinel Continues to Expand Credentialing Team

Tallahassee, Fla., Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- F&I Sentinel today announced the addition of Michelle Covin, Sam Barnes, and Alexander Bitar to its finance and insurance (F&I) product credentialing team. Covin, Barnes, and Bitar will serve alongside a distinguished group of experts that continuously monitor legislation, regulatory developments, and litigation regarding finance and insurance products to ensure that the lenders and those lenders’ customers are protected in connection with the financing and resolution of F&I products.

“The regulatory environment surrounding the financing and resolution of F&I products is ever-changing, and our credentialing team is essential for customers grappling with navigating these complex waters,” said Stephen McDaniel, Founder and CEO of F&I Sentinel. “Michelle, Sam, and Alexander are exceptional additions to the F&I Sentinel team who will use their extensive knowledge and experience to further our company’s core purpose of protecting consumers and lenders by facilitating a compliant F&I product marketplace.”

# # #

About F&I Sentinel

F&I Sentinel is the automotive industry’s leading compliance and regulatory risk mitigation solutions provider. F&I Sentinel continuously monitors marketplace developments across the United States to ensure that F&I products comply with corporate financing requirements, meet fiscal viability standards, and provide value to the consumer. F&I Sentinel’s FAIRRCalc® proprietary software provides real-time GAP waiver refund quotes, inclusive of cancellation fees, to automotive finance companies. F&I Sentinel is a privately owned Florida-based company founded in 2018 to serve the automotive finance industry. For more information about our innovative solutions, please visit http://www.fandisentinel.com and follow us on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/f-i-sentinel.

CONTACT: Press F&I Sentinel (850) 222-1996 press@fandisentinel.com



