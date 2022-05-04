U.S. markets open in 43 minutes

F!VE U.S. Joining Forces with Better Drinks Brazil a New Emerging Beverage Company.

·2 min read

The expanded portfolio positions F!VE with amazing new beverage brands in high growth categories for introduction to U.S. consumers.

MIAMI, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- F!VE, the premium ready-to-drink cocktail company, today announced it has merged with Better Drinks of Brazil. Better Drinks is an emerging beverage group with leading brands in canned cocktail, craft beer, canned wine, yerba-mate and canned water beverage categories in Brazil. Better Drinks was formed when Felipe Szpigel (former ABI and F!VE Founder) and Felipe Della Negra (former ABI, Red Bull, & Kraft Heinz) brought F!VE canned cocktails to Brazil and subsequently formed the emerging beverage group.

Felipe Szpigel, Co-Founder and CGO of BETTER DRINKS
Merger positions F!VE with amazing new beverage brands in high growth categories for introduction to U.S. consumers.

Better Drinks intends to disrupt and transform traditional beverage occasions with creative and innovative solutions around customer needs and operational efficiencies. "This is an exciting day for Better Drinks, as it marks the first entry into a market outside of Brazil," said CEO Della Negra. "With our innovative portfolio and new team in the U.S., we look forward to introducing U.S. consumers to our brands in the coming months."

Inspired by the model of Boston Beer Company and Mark Anthony Group, Better Drinks owns 100% of the brands in the group. All founders and original investors of the incorporated brands are partners in the business. "Our Founders created the vision for their brands, and we count on them to continue to grow their part of the overall Better Drinks business", says Chief Growth Officer Spiegel.

About Better Drinks

The new group was born from the fusion of brands Bear-Mate, F!VE, Mamba, Praya and Vivant.

After 2 years in operation, Vivant, is the leading canned wine brand in Brazil. With innovative and inclusive packaging, they continue to see triple digit growth. Rio de Janeiro's Praya is a leading craft brewer with beers that are 100% natural, vegan, and with no additives. Baer-Mate, provides consumers with a healthy alternative to caffeinated soft drinks, offering carbonated drinks made with yerba-mate, apples, and natural caffeine. Canned water brand Mamba, a sustainable canned water with philanthropic goals, completes the portfolio of brands.

To learn more, please visit Better Drinks on LinkedIn:
https://www.linkedin.com/company/betterdrinks/

About F!VE
F!VE is a line of mixologist-developed, ready-to-drink cocktails crafted with real ingredients and premium spirits. F!VE was created by five friends and industry veterans with a goal to bring straightforward and delicious bar-quality cocktails anywhere.

To learn more about F!VE, please visit www.fivedrinks.co or find them on Instagram and Twitter @fivedrinks.co

CONTACT:
Paula Soares
paula@fivedrinks.co

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fve-us-joining-forces-with-better-drinks-brazil-a-new-emerging-beverage-company-301537749.html

SOURCE Five Drinks Co.

