U.S. markets close in 23 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,832.71
    +10.32 (+0.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,111.21
    +83.72 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,463.49
    -12.63 (-0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,759.27
    +5.19 (+0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.59
    +2.10 (+2.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,804.10
    +8.80 (+0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    23.92
    +0.29 (+1.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0619
    +0.0015 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7510
    +0.0820 (+2.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2036
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.8510
    +0.4990 (+0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,832.89
    +31.60 (+0.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.20
    -0.75 (-0.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.01
    +3.73 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,235.25
    -272.62 (-1.03%)
     

F135 Engine Core Upgrade receives additional $75 million in FY23 Omnibus Appropriations Bill

·2 min read

EAST HARTFORD, Conn., Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pratt & Whitney's F135 Engine Core Upgrade (ECU) for the F-35 Lightning II received $75 million in additional funding in the fiscal year 2023 omnibus appropriations bill, further affirming congressional support to modernize the engine.

Pratt &amp; Whitney’s F135 Engine Core Upgrade (ECU) for the F-35 Lightning II received $75 million in additional funding in the fiscal year 2023 omnibus appropriations bill, further affirming congressional support to modernize the engine.
Pratt & Whitney’s F135 Engine Core Upgrade (ECU) for the F-35 Lightning II received $75 million in additional funding in the fiscal year 2023 omnibus appropriations bill, further affirming congressional support to modernize the engine.

"If the services and our allies want Block 4 enabled F-35s before the end of the decade, the engine needs a core upgrade," said Jen Latka, vice president of F135 programs at Pratt & Whitney. "Thanks to the support we've received from Congress, with leadership from Chairwoman DeLauro, the upgraded engine will be ready for fielding starting in 2028."

Pratt & Whitney's ECU is the only F-35 propulsion modernization option suitable for all F-35 variants. It will yield $40 billion in lifecycle cost savings by avoiding disruptive and costly air vehicle changes and leveraging the current sustainment infrastructure.

"Pratt & Whitney has reduced the cost of the F135 engine by 50% since production began, and the engine has performed at twice its original specifications for years. An upgrade is overdue," said Rosa DeLauro, chair of the House Appropriations Committee. "We're going to give the F-35 the capabilities it needs for billions less than a new engine. That's a win for the warfighter and the taxpayer."

The F135 program is a major driver of economic growth around the country, supporting 53,000 jobs across 36 states in total; including 27,000 jobs in Connecticut, 3,000 jobs in Maine, and 2,300 jobs in Florida.

About Pratt & Whitney
Pratt & Whitney is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft and helicopter engines, and auxiliary power units. To learn more visit prattwhitney.com. To receive press releases and other news directly, please sign up here

About Raytheon Technologies
Raytheon Technologies Corporation is an aerospace and defense company that provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military and government customers worldwide. With four industry-leading businesses ― Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space and Raytheon Missiles & Defense ― the company delivers solutions that push the boundaries in avionics, cybersecurity, directed energy, electric propulsion, hypersonics and quantum physics. The company, formed in 2020 through the combination of Raytheon Company and the United Technologies Corporation aerospace businesses, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

Pratt & Whitney
+1 (860) 565-9600
media@prattwhitney.com

(PRNewsfoto/Pratt &amp; Whitney)
(PRNewsfoto/Pratt & Whitney)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/f135-engine-core-upgrade-receives-additional-75-million-in-fy23-omnibus-appropriations-bill-301709762.html

SOURCE Pratt & Whitney

Recommended Stories

  • Donald Trump is America's poorest billionaire

    Former President Donald Trump loses vast amounts of money. Yet he lives a gilded lifestyle and never runs short of the cash needed to pay lawyers perpetually defending him against charges large and small. How does he do it? We're gradually finding out.

  • Here's what's in the new $53B retirement bill now headed to President Biden's desk

    Nestled inside the $1.7 trillion government spending bill is a suite of significant reforms to the private retirement system.

  • US Inflation Gauges Cool, Consumer Spending Stalls as Fed Nears Rate Peak

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation measures eased in November while consumer spending stagnated, suggesting the central bank’s interest-rate hikes are helping to cool both price pressures and broader demand — with more tightening on the way.Most Read from BloombergChina Estimates Covid Surge Is Infecting 37 Million People a DayChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DaySBF’s $250 Million Bail Is One of the Largest in US History. It Doesn’t Mean He Has T

  • The 401(k) and IRA Changes to Consider After Congress Revised Many Retirement Laws

    Americans will need to rethink how they save after Congress passed a series of laws that stand to overhaul parts of the country’s retirement saving system. The retirement overhaul is part of a larger bill passed by Congress just before the holidays. It includes dozens of retirement policy changes that go into effect over the next decade.

  • These 23 companies got $50 billion in tax breaks due to a Trump tax law

    According to a recent report from the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy, 23 companies saved a combined $50 billion through these tax breaks from 2018-2021.

  • IRS Delays Gig-Tax Filing Rule for Side Hustles of More Than $600

    The Internal Revenue Service gives millions of Americans a one-year reprieve on new 1099-K tax-reporting requirements, offering relief to users of e-commerce platforms such as eBay, Etsy and Airbnb.

  • U.S. consumer spending, inflation rise moderately amid rate hikes

    U.S. consumer spending barely rose in November, while annual inflation increased at its slowest pace in 13 months, but demand is probably not cooling fast enough to discourage the Federal Reserve from driving interest rates to higher levels next year. Slowing economic activity heading into 2023 amid rising borrowing costs was also flagged by other data from the Commerce Department on Friday showing a modest gain in orders for locally manufactured capital goods last month. The U.S. central bank is trying to slow demand for everything from housing to labor as it fights to bring inflation back to its 2% target.

  • How Working After Age 70 Can Increase Your Benefits

    Working after age 70 could increase your Social Security benefits, if you're earning a high salary or didn't have a robust earnings history in your younger years. Let's break down how you can increase your benefits and how it can … Continue reading → The post Could Working After Age 70 Increase Social Security? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Dwindling numbers of cash machines dispense kunas as Croatia readies for euro

    Withdrawing cash to pay for wine at Zagreb's Christmas Market is no easy task as the country readies to introduce the euro on Jan. 1, including preparing ATM cash machines by leaving only a third of them able to dispense the national kuna currency. In mid-December, Croatian banks began to phase out 2,700 of the country's 4,000 ATM machines for withdrawing kunas, to prepare them for dispensing euros next month. The Croatian Banking Association has put up an interactive map of all the ATM machines to help people find the nearest one operational.

  • Kari Lake's bombshell goes pffft

    Something was proved without a shadow of doubt in Kari Lake's trial, all right. And it should be followed up with sanctions.

  • Recession will be mild and here's why, PNC economists say

    Inflation slowed in recent months but a tight labor market coupled with strong job growth, robust consumer spending yet weak savings, and drops in home sales and permits for new construction create a mixed picture. Economists at PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:PNC) released a December outlook noting despite the Federal Open Market Committee raising rates from essentially zero in January to a 4.25%-4.5% range last week, inflation remains well above the Fed’s 2% objective. The inflation rate was 7.1% in November.

  • Kari Lake speaks out after her election trial in Maricopa County Superior Court

    "If we don't have honest elections where we decide who represents us, then we don't have a country anymore" said Kari Lake on Dec. 22, 2022.

  • Russian politician files legal challenge over Putin's reference to Ukraine "war"

    A St Petersburg politician has asked prosecutors to investigate Russian President Vladimir Putin for using the word "war" to describe the conflict in Ukraine, accusing the Kremlin chief of breaking his own law. Putin has for months described his invasion as a "special military operation". Nikita Yuferev, an opposition councillor in the city where Putin was born, said he knew his legal challenge would go nowhere, but he had filed it to expose the "mendacity" of the system.

  • McConnell calls out 'diminished' Trump, vows not to bow to his candidates in 2024

    Sen. Mitch McConnell deferred to former President Donald Trump’s candidates in midterm races, leading to jarring defeats. He promises that won't happen in 2024.

  • U.S. Senate committee asks carmakers about Chinese supply chain

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Senate Finance Committee has asked eight major automakers, including General Motors, Tesla and Ford Motor, to disclose whether any of their components are linked to alleged forced labor use in China, according to letters made public on Thursday. In June, a U.S. law took effect banning the import of forced-labor goods from Xinjiang, in a pushback against Beijing's treatment of China's Uyghur Muslim minority, which Washington has labeled genocide. Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden wrote the chief executives of major automakers inquiring about Chinese supply chain issues, saying "it is vital that automakers scrutinize their relationships with all suppliers linked to Xinjiang."

  • How Sam Bankman-Fried got released on $250 million bond

    Yahoo Finance legal correspondent Alexis Keenan discusses news that disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has been released on $250 million bail and the constraints placed upon him as he awaits criminal proceedings.

  • White House’s Bernstein warns GOP on debt ceiling: An 'awful time to fool around'

    White House chief economist Jared Bernstein warned Republicans against using the debt ceiling as a negotiating tool next year with the economy in transition and still facing the headwinds of rising interest rates and elevated inflation.

  • Boeing (BA) Wins $118M Deal to Support F/A-18 E/F & EA-18G Jets

    Boeing (BA) is set to execute inspections, modifications and repairs on the F/A-18 E/F and EA-18G jets.

  • Putin assures he wants to end war as soon as possible, but "chicken pecks one grain at a time"

    Vladimir Putin, the President of the Russian Federation, assured that Russia allegedly wants to end the war in Ukraine as soon as possible, but wants to avoid great losses. Source: Putin during a press conference on Thursday, 22 December Quote: "Our goal is not to spin this flywheel of a military conflict, but on the contrary, to end this war.

  • George Santos breaks silence amid mounting allegations he misrepresented his résumé

    The GOP congressman-elect broke his silence Thursday, three days after the New York Times published a bombshell investigation suggesting that he fabricated key parts of his résumé during the campaign.