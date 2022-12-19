U.S. markets open in 5 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,894.00
    +15.00 (+0.39%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,232.00
    +104.00 (+0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,393.25
    +48.50 (+0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,780.60
    +6.40 (+0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.89
    +0.60 (+0.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,808.20
    +8.00 (+0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    23.58
    +0.26 (+1.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0648
    +0.0060 (+0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4820
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.70
    -0.13 (-0.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2233
    +0.0094 (+0.77%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.9290
    -0.7500 (-0.55%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,755.57
    +7.68 (+0.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    385.07
    -20.40 (-5.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,363.64
    +31.52 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,237.64
    -289.48 (-1.05%)
     

F2G Announces FDA Filing Acceptance of New Drug Application for Olorofim for the Treatment of Invasive Fungal Infections

F2G, Ltd.
·4 min read
F2G, Ltd.
F2G, Ltd.

  • Application submitted under priority review with PDUFA target action date set for June 17, 2023

  • NDA submission is based on positive data from ongoing Phase 2b open-label study of oral olorofim in 100 patients with invasive fungal infections with limited or no treatment options

  • F2G is continuing preparations for a possible U.S. commercial launch of oral olorofim in 2nd half of 2023

PRINCETON, N.J., Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- F2G Inc. today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted for filing its New Drug Application (NDA) for olorofim for the treatment of invasive fungal infections in patients who have limited or no treatment options.

F2G has requested approval of the NDA under the Limited Population Pathway for Antibacterial and Antifungal Drugs (LPAD pathway) for a limited, well-defined population with invasive fungal infections and limited or no treatment options. Under the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA), the FDA has set a target action date of June 17, 2023.

The NDA is supported by strong efficacy data and a good tolerability profile seen during treatment of the first 100 patients in the Phase 2b open-label study, all of whom had limited or no treatment options for either proven invasive fungal infection (including aspergillosis, lomentosporiosis, scedosporiosis, Scopulariopsis infections, and refractory extrapulmonary coccidioidomycosis) or probable pulmonary invasive aspergillosis (Study 32, NCT03583164).

“Invasive fungal infections cause substantial morbidity and mortality, particularly among immunosuppressed patients, and can prove to be lethal in also healthy individuals when they get into deeper tissues. Effective therapies do not currently exist for some of these fungi. And even when therapies exist, some patients with invasive infections may be refractory or unable to tolerate existing antifungal treatments, thus underscoring the urgent need for new and effective treatments,” said John H. Rex, MD, chief medical officer of F2G. “Olorofim is a novel mechanism antifungal therapy from the newly discovered orotomide class. It provides a new option for patients who have exhausted treatment alternatives.”

Francesco Maria Lavino, chief executive officer of F2G, added, “We are committed to addressing rare fungal infections, and the acceptance of filing of olorofim NDA for use in this well-defined and high-need population marks a major milestone toward our goal of bringing new options to these patients. We are building an experienced commercial team in preparation for U.S. launch, pending FDA approval. If approved, olorofim will be the first of a new class of antifungal drugs.”

Olorofim is the only antifungal medication to be awarded Breakthrough Therapy Designation by the FDA. Olorofim works through a novel mechanism of action, different from existing classes of antifungals, exerting fungal cell death through inhibition of the enzyme dihydroorotate dehydrogenase (DHODH) in the pyrimidine synthesis pathway. It is active in vitro against Aspergillus spp. (including azole-resistant and cryptic species), rare molds (e.g., Lomentospora prolificansScedosporium spp., Scopulariopsis spp.), and dimorphic fungi (e.g., Coccidioides spp.).

About Olorofim

Olorofim (formerly, F901318) is F2G’s leading candidate from the orotomide class and is currently being investigated in a Phase 2b open-label study in patients who have limited treatment options for difficult-to-treat invasive, rare fungal mold infections such as azole-resistant aspergillosis, scedosporiosis, lomentosporiosis, and other rare mold infections. F2G has initiated a global Phase 3 trial (“OASIS”) to compare treatment with olorofim versus AmBisome® followed by standard of care (SOC) in patients with proven or probable invasive fungal infection due to Aspergillus species (NCT05101187). Olorofim has received orphan drug designation from the FDA for the treatment of coccidioidomycosis, scedosporiosis (including lomentosporiosis), invasive Scopulariopsis, and invasive aspergillosis. Olorofim has also received orphan drug designation from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis, invasive scedosporiosis (including lomentosporiosis), and invasive Scopulariopsis. Olorofim has been granted Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) designation for invasive aspergillosis, invasive scedosporiosis, invasive lomentosporiosis, coccidioidomycosis, invasive disease due to Scopulariopsis species, and invasive fusariosis. Olorofim has received Breakthrough Therapy Designation for both “treatment of invasive mold infections in patients with limited or no treatment options, including aspergillosis refractory or intolerant to currently available therapy, and infections due to Lomentospora prolificansScedosporium, and Scopulariopsis species” and “treatment of Central Nervous System (CNS) coccidioidomycosis refractory or otherwise unable to be treated with standard of care therapy.” Olorofim is not approved by the FDA or any other regulatory agency.

About F2G

F2G is a biotech company with operations in the UK, US, and Austria focused on the discovery and development of novel therapies to treat potentially life-threatening invasive fungal infections. F2G has discovered and developed a completely new class of antifungal agents called the orotomides which selectively target a key enzyme in the de novo pyrimidine biosynthesis pathway. This is a completely different mechanism from that of the currently marketed antifungal agents and gives the orotomides fungicidal activity against a broad range of rare and resistant fungal mold infections. For more information, please visit: www.f2g.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on expectations in light of the information currently available, assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements. Risks and uncertainties include general domestic and international economic conditions such as general industry and market conditions, and changes of interest rate and currency exchange rate. These risks and uncertainties particularly apply with respect to product-related forward-looking statements. Product risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, completion and discontinuation of clinical trials; obtaining regulatory approvals; claims and concerns about product safety and efficacy; technological advances; adverse outcome of important litigation; domestic and foreign healthcare reforms and changes of laws and regulations. Also, for existing products, there are manufacturing and marketing risks, which include, but are not limited to, inability to build production capacity to meet demand, lack of availability of raw materials and entry of competitive products. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media Contact:
Gloria Gasaatura
LifeSci Communications
+1 646 970 4688
ggasaatura@lifescicomms.com


Recommended Stories

  • Anavex Life Sciences Stock Could 5x Before 2025 -- Here's Why

    The biotech will first need to assuage the concerns of experts by elaborating on its latest clinical trial data.

  • Where Will Vertex Pharmaceuticals Be in 10 Years?

    For a company like Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX), 10 years isn't a long time. The drug-development process takes between 12 and 14 years, on average, around 8 years of which are devoted to clinical-stage testing and the regulatory-review process.

  • The Failed Promise of Online Mental-Health Treatment

    Heavy advertising and other strategies from Silicon Valley’s playbook boost providers’ growth but not the quality of care.

  • Are These Multibillion-Dollar Vaccine Stocks Still a Buy?

    Pharmaceutical companies Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Merck (NYSE: MRK) saw their shares rise 19.6% and 1.7%, respectively, on Tuesday after they announced impressive early results from their mRNA cancer vaccine to prevent melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer. This would be a vaccine against cancer, not just against a virus that could cause cancer (like the human papillomavirus and hepatitis B virus vaccines). It's also different from two other "cancer vaccines," Sipuleucel-T and Talimogene laherparepvec, which are used on advanced prostate and melanoma patients, respectively, because this vaccine would be a preventative used on patients who have had prior melanomas excised by surgery and have not yet seen any signs of recurrence.

  • AstraZeneca’s Imfinzi plus Imjudo recommended for approval in the EU

    The Anglo-Swedish pharma giant said the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use of the European Medicines Agency based its opinion on results from the Himalaya Phase 3 trial, and results from the Poseidon Phase 3 trial.

  • Five symptoms of dementia and early warning signs

    One in four sufferers commonly go two years undiagnosed, one study claims

  • One Million Could Die From COVID in China, New Projection Shows. Here’s What to Know

    The country of 1.4 billion has had some of the strictest COVID containment measures in place since the pandemic began

  • COVID hospital admissions boom in Florida, but intensive care units aren't so full

    It's the first time in the COVID pandemic that hospital admissions and ICU cases aren't rising together.

  • If you get COVID, don’t wait to ask for antiviral drugs. Doctors say prescriptions take time

    Consumers are encountering barriers to getting Paxlovid and other antiviral treatments for COVID-19. California officials suggest ways around them.

  • 'Unprecedented levels': South Shore Health sees influx of patients with early flu, RSV

    South Shore Health is grappling with lingering staffing shortages and a full emergency room as people battle a trifecta of respiratory illnesses.

  • Hawaiian Airlines Passengers and Crew Injured During Severe Turbulence

    More than 30 people onboard a Hawaiian Airlines flight received medical attention after the plane encountered severe turbulence on Sunday. The interior of the Airbus A330 appeared damaged before it landed in Honolulu from Phoenix. Several passengers were seriously injured when a Hawaiian Airlines flight from Phoenix to Honolulu hit severe turbulence, the airline and a local emergency-management agency said Sunday.

  • Abcarian: Desperate abortion foes resort to new tactics while pregnant people find ways to thwart them

    Abortion may be illegal in some states, but the longed-for result of overturning Roe — an abortion-free utopia — is not exactly coming to pass.

  • 2 COVID-19 deaths reported in Beijing as virus surges

    Chinese health authorities on Monday announced two additional COVID-19 deaths, both in the capital Beijing, that were the first reported in weeks and come during an expected surge of illnesses after the nation eased its strict “zero-COVID” approach. China had not reported a death from COVID-19 since Dec. 4, even though unofficial reports of a new wave of cases are widespread. With the latest reported deaths, the National Health Commission raised China’s total to 5,237 deaths from COVID-19 in the past three years, out of 380,453 cases of illness — numbers that are much lower than in other major countries but also based on statistics and information-gathering methods that have come into question.

  • 36 injured, 11 seriously, during turbulent Hawaiian Airlines flight

    A total of 20 people aboard Hawaiian Airlines Flight 35 were taken to two local hospitals, Honolulu Emergency Medical Services confirmed

  • Streets deserted in China's cities as new COVID surge looms

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Streets in major Chinese cities were eerily quiet on Sunday as people stayed home to protect themselves from a surge in COVID-19 cases that has hit urban centres from north to south. China is in the first of an expected three waves of COVID cases this winter, according to the country's chief epidemiologist, Wu Zunyou. China has not reported any COVID deaths since Dec. 7, when it abruptly ended most restrictions key to a zero-COVID tolerance policy following unprecedented public protests.

  • Oregon must 'stay the course' on soft heroin laws despite skyrocketing overdose rates: drug law proponents

    Oregon's trailblazing drug decriminalization law has come under fire amid a slow rollout and rise in overdose deaths. But proponents say much of the criticism is unfair.

  • The World Is Addicted to Chicken. So Is the Bird Flu Virus

    (Bloomberg) -- The bird flu outbreak ravaging global poultry flocks is now the worst since records began, driving a spike in the price of eggs, threatening free-range chicken and risking long-term impacts to animal health.Most Read from BloombergMusk Poll on Stepping Down as Twitter Chief Leans Toward YesTruth Is Reasserting Itself Over Trump’s LiesTrump Gets a 45-Day Extension to Provide Details on His Wealth to VotersHarry and Meghan Aren't Doing Themselves Any FavorsArgentina’s World Cup Titl

  • Are indoor holiday parties safe as COVID, flu and RSV spread? We asked three experts

    We posed the same questions about holiday gatherings to three California doctors. Here’s what they said.

  • 'I don't trust it:' Vaccine hesitancy lingers even as China COVID cases surge

    Headhunter Candice knows the COVID-19 infections engulfing Beijing and much of China will soon hit her home of Shenzhen city, but she would rather face it without a vaccine booster, saying she fears potential side effects more than the virus. The 28-year-old took two doses of Sinovac's CoronaVac last year, hoping it would make travel easier, but she has since grown more sceptical, citing stories from friends about health impacts, as well as similar health warnings on social media. Candice said she has refused to participate in recent vaccination drives organised by her local community.

  • How Can Tainted Spinach Cause Hallucinations?

    Delirium. Fever. Hallucinations. Not what you expect when adding baby spinach to a salad, but these are among the alarming symptoms dozens of Australians have experienced after consuming what are thought to be contaminated batches of the leafy greens. More than 100 people reported symptoms, including at least 54 who have sought medical help, after eating baby spinach that authorities believe to be tainted. Four major supermarket chains have recalled products containing the suspect spinach. Autho