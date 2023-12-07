F5's (NASDAQ:FFIV) investors will be pleased with their 14% return over the last year

On average, over time, stock markets tend to rise higher. This makes investing attractive. But if when you choose to buy stocks, some of them will be below average performers. Unfortunately for shareholders, while the F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) share price is up 14% in the last year, that falls short of the market return. Unfortunately the longer term returns are not so good, with the stock falling 1.1% in the last three years.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

F5 was able to grow EPS by 23% in the last twelve months. This EPS growth is significantly higher than the 14% increase in the share price. So it seems like the market has cooled on F5, despite the growth. Interesting.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

F5 shareholders are up 14% for the year. But that was short of the market average. But at least that's still a gain! Over five years the TSR has been a reduction of 0.2% per year, over five years. It could well be that the business is stabilizing. If you would like to research F5 in more detail then you might want to take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in the company.

