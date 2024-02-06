FAA ‘aggressively’ ramping up oversight after Boeing cabin blowout, says chief

A Boeing's 737 Max-9 under construction at their production facility in Renton, Washington, in 2017. Photograph: Jason Redmond/Reuters

America’s top aviation watchdog has pledged to scrutinize “unacceptable” quality issues at Boeing and use the “full extent” of its authority to hold the planemaker accountable for failures.

A mid-flight panel blowout on a brand-new 737 Max 9 plane last month sparked a crisis for Boeing, its manufacturer, and raised questions about the FAA’s supervision of the industry.

Mike Whitaker, the new head of the Federal Aviation Administration, stressed on Tuesday that the agency was “aggressively” expanding its oversight of Boeing’s production line and increasing scrutiny at the company’s manufacturing facilities.

The FAA ordered a “thorough” program of inspections and maintenance of Max 9 jets in the wake of the blowout, Whitaker stressed during a congressional grilling. “Our findings during inspections of those aircraft showed that the quality system issues at Boeing were unacceptable and require further scrutiny.”

Boeing has tried to reassure regulators, airlines and passengers following the dramatic incident during an Alaska Airlines flight, which prompted 171 Max 9 jets to be grounded for several weeks. The planemaker conceded last week it has “more work to do” as it tries to repair its reputation.

While the FAA later allowed Max 9 planes to return to service following inspections, it said it would not grant any production expansion of the wider Max program. On Monday the agency said 94% of the affected jets have now returned to the skies.

Appearing before the House subcommittee on aviation, Whitaker assured lawmakers that “all options” remain “on the table” for improving safety on the Boeing production line.

The FAA is “aggressively expanding oversight of new aircraft with increased floor presence at all Boeing facilities”, he told the hearing, and “closely monitoring data to identify and mitigate significant safety trends and risks” in the system.

“Let me stress: we will follow the data and take appropriate and necessary action,” Whitaker added. “The safety of the flying public will continue to inform our decision-making.”