FAA authorizes SpaceX's next three Starship test launches

Darrell Etherington
·2 min read

SpaceX is continuing its Starship spacecraft testing and development program apace, and as of this afternoon it has authorization from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to conduct its next three test flights from its launch site in Boca Chica, Texas. Approvals for prior launch tests have been one-offs, but the FAA said in a statement that it's approving these in a batch because "SpaceX is making few changes to the launch vehicle and relied on the FAA's approved methodology to calculate the risk to the public."

SpaceX is set to launch its SN15 test Starship as early as this week, with the condition that an FAA inspector be present at the time of the launch at the facility in Boca Chica. The regulator says that has sent an inspector, who is expected to arrive today, which could pave the way for a potential launch attempt in the next couple of days.

The last test flight SpaceX attempted from Boca Chica was the launch of SN11, which occurred at the end of March. That ended badly, after a mostly successful initial climb to an altitude of around 30,000 feet and flip maneuver, with an explosion triggered by an error in one of the Raptor engines used to control the powered landing of the vehicle.

In its statement about the authorization of the next three attempts, the FAA noted that the investigation into what happened with SN11 and its unfortunate ending is still in progress, but added that even so, the agency has determined any public safety concerns related to what went wrong have been alleviated.

The three-launch approval license includes flights of SN16 and SN17 as well as SN15, but the FAA noted that after the first flight, the next two might require additional "corrective action" prior to actually taking off, pending any new "mishap" occurring with the SN15 launch.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has at time criticized the FAA for not being flexible or responsive enough to the rapid pace of iteration and testing that SpaceX is pursuing in Starship's development. On the other side, members of Congress have suggested that the FAA has perhaps not been as thorough as necessary in independently investigating earlier Starship testing mishaps. The administration contends that the lack of any ultimate resulting impact to public safety is indicative of the success of its program thus far, however.

  • Blue Origin will start selling tickets for New Shepard space tourism flights on May 5

    Blue Origin seems very close to flying paying customers on its New Shepard sub-orbital rocket, having conducted a dress rehearsal of astronaut loading and unloading on its latest mission. Today, it also revealed that it will be selling the first ticket (tickets?) on board its inaugural commercial flight starting next week, on Wednesday, May 5. Blue Origin has been in the process of testing, developing and flight-certifying its spacecraft for human use for the past few years, and in its most recent missions the focus has squarely been on what are essentially finishing touches, like the aforementioned dress rehearsal, and a test of cabin comfort, communication and control features on a flight before that earlier this year.

  • The next Starship test flight is coming very soon

    SpaceX is doing great. It's continuing its agreements with NASA, regularly launching more and more of its own Starlink satellites, and routinely sending its reusable rocket stages back into the sky. All of SpaceX's projects are moving along better than most would have anticipated. Well, almost all of them. The one SpaceX program that has been giving the company trouble — and producing the most high-profile "failures" along the way — is Starship. Thankfully, the company won't have to wait long to attempt to impress us all again. SpaceX recently completed a static fire of its SN15 Starship, clearing the way for a flight test that might produce the first successful landing. The company's most recent Starship launches have been plagued with issues during the landing phase, with many of the rockets exploding once they hit the ground and sometimes even before. We'll likely get to see another attempt this week. Building an entirely new kind of spacecraft isn't easy, and SpaceX knows that better than most. The company failed many times in its attempts to land its Falcon 9 rocket before eventually nailing it. Today, the rockets land reliably just about every single time, and the company has been able to reuse those boosters over and over again. https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1386836238771105793?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1386836238771105793%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.teslarati.com%2Fspacex-upgraded-starship-launch-this-week-elon-musk%2F Starship is still in the midst of those growing pains, with multiple explosions and only one landing attempt where the spacecraft completed its landing maneuver and actually touched down. Unfortunately, it broke a bunch of stuff when it did and eventually a methane leak led to an explosion, destroying the prototype. The thing that makes the Starship so hard to land is its orientation as it returns to solid ground. The ship basically belly-flops after it reaches its peak, drifting back down to Earth on its side. Once it gets close to the landing zone it performs a "kick" maneuver where the engines fire up and attempt to swing the spacecraft into the correct bottom-down orientation and line it up for a soft touchdown. Only one launch so far has resulted in a successful kick maneuver, and it was the one that ended with the methane explosion. It looks super cool when Starship gets it right, but it's also a very tricky maneuver to perfect. SpaceX will eventually get it right, but it remains to be seen whether it can do so with enough reliability to ensure that Starships aren't regularly lost. The company has a history of making hard things eventually look easy, but it also isn't shy about moving away from things that don't work, such as the decision to abandon attempts to catch its rocket fairings. We don't know for sure what day SpaceX is targeting for the launch of the Starship prototype SN15, but it shouldn't be long before we find out.

  • ‘We are airborne!’ Stratolaunch sends the world’s biggest airplane on its second test flight

    Stratolaunch, the aerospace company founded by the late Seattle billionaire Paul Allen, put the world’s biggest airplane through its second flight test today, two years after the first flight. “We are airborne!” Stratolaunch reported in a tweet. Today’s takeoff from California’s Mojave Air and Space Port at 7:30 a.m. PT marked the first time the plane, nicknamed Roc after the giant bird of Arabian and Persian mythology, got off the ground since Stratolaunch’s acquisition by Cerberus Capital Management in October 2019. The flight lasted about three hours and 10 minutes — longer than the first flight on April 13, 2019.… Read More

  • The International Space Station is surprisingly lush

    You don't become an astronaut in the hopes of getting to eat some really good food in space. The International Space Station, for example, isn't stocked with high-end cuisine. In fact, most of the stuff that the astronauts eat comes in tiny packages that are warmed by a machine built right into the wall. It's not exactly a five-star restaurant floating around above our heads, but as plant-growing experiments gain more and more momentum, the orbiting laboratory has become home to a surprising number of vegetables. It's those veggies that will eventually help mankind explore the solar system and perhaps even beyond. In a new blog post, NASA reveals that the inhabitants of the ISS were recently treated to some fresh greens as part of ongoing microgravity plant-growing experiments. Michael Hopkins, an astronaut with Expedition 64, spearheaded work on a handful of Vegetable Production System experiments, and a couple of them just ended in harvests on April 13th. So, what's on the menu? Amara mustard greens and a tiny variety of pak choi, both of which grew for 64 days before being harvested. Via NASA: The pak choi grew for so long that it began to flower as part of its reproduction cycle. Hopkins’ efforts in eclipsing the mark included using a small paintbrush to pollinate plant flowers. He decided on that approach after speaking with Kennedy’s Matt Romeyn, a space crop production project scientist and science lead on the four plant experiments. They discussed multiple options, including just letting the flowers self-pollinate. Hopkins ultimately ended up doing just that, and the observations and flow of the experiments proved to be extremely important for the future. Fruiting plants require pollination and they will be vital in future long-haul missions to places like Mars. This will be especially true if NASA (or whoever) decides to try to set up shop on the Red Planet for an extended period of time. The leafy veggies turned out to be a big hit and tasted great, according to notes from the crew. In the future, growing vegetables during flights to other planets will make it easier for spacecraft to remain light. Not having to haul prepared food for the trip is a very big plus, and reliable crop production could make or break our ability to explore not just our own solar system but the galaxy as well. “That’s mission accomplished for us right there … doing sustained crop production on station is an important demonstration for later missions beyond low-Earth orbit,” Romeyn said in a statement. “The crew is enjoying growing them, they’re enjoying eating them, and these are the exact kind of crops we can send on a long-duration lunar stay to provide supplemental nutrition. Everything we learn on station and the Moon will eventually enable doing this en route to Mars someday.”

  • Toyota shows how hydrogen technology could save the exhaust note

    Hearing the exhaust is part of the experience of driving a sports car, and silence is something many manufacturers struggle with as they add electric vehicles to their range. Toyota proved that zero emissions doesn't necessarily mean zero noise by building a hydrogen-powered Corolla race car that manages to sound like a proper hot hatch. Published on YouTube by enthusiast website Toyota Times, the 34-second clip was shot on a race track in Japan.

  • China launches key module for space station

    China launches a key module for its space stationLocation: Wenchang, ChinaDate: April 29, 2021The unmanned 'Tianhe' module ('Harmony of the Heavens') contains what will become living quarters for three crew memberson a permanent space station that China aims to complete by 2022The only other space station in service is the International Space Stationfrom which China is excludedThe country aims to become a major space power by 2030

  • Czechs protest pro-Russian president, accuse him of treason

    Thousands of Czechs rallied Thursday in the capital against President Milos Zeman, accusing the pro-Russian leader of treason over the alleged participation of Russian spies in a huge 2014 ammunition explosion in the Czech Republic. The protesters, who wore face masks and followed social distancing rules, spread out through central Wenceslas Square in Prague.

  • An asteroid hit Earth in 2018, and now we know where it came from

    When a chunk of space rock makes it to the surface of Earth there's always a question as to where it originated. Scientists have gotten quite good at being able to trace the source of various pieces of space debris based on the makeup of the rock as well as the position of Earth and the direction the rock was traveling through space when it met up with our planet. In 2018, an asteroid that was being tracked through space resulted in debris that impacted Earth in Botswana in Southern Africa. After the rock was found, researchers began the task of tracing its origins, and a new paper published in Meteoritics and Planetary Science provides their conclusions. According to the scientists, the asteroid likely originated from a massive asteroid that astronomers have been keeping their eyes on for some time. The space rock is known as Vesta, and it's the second-largest known asteroid in our solar system. Vesta's history is clouded in mystery, but it's believed that impacts on the asteroid's surface created many pieces of debris and it looks like one of those chunks found its way to Earth. The pieces of the asteroid that landed in Botswana were relatively tiny. The asteroid that gave birth to them appeared as a flash of light in a sky survey conducted by the University of Arizona, and when it reached Earth it fragmented and the debris tumbled down in the Central Kalahari Game Reserve. Researchers canvased the area and found a total of 23 meteorites. "Combining the observations of the small asteroid in space with information gleaned from the meteorites shows it likely came from Vesta, second-largest asteroid in our Solar System and target of NASA's DAWN mission," Peter Jenniskens, leader of the study, said in a statement. "Billions of years ago, two giant impacts on Vesta created a family of larger, more dangerous asteroids. The newly recovered meteorites gave us a clue on when those impacts might have happened." Tracking the debris was a challenge as the observations were only made shortly before the rock reached Earth. Once it did, the scientists had to hunt down video footage that offered them clues as to where the debris landed. Once samples were found, the task of studying the rocky material began. After a lengthy investigation that helped to age the rock and narrow down its possible origins, the researchers finally arrived at the conclusion that it came from an impact with Vesta. Moreover, the debris is believed to have been chipped off of Vesta during an impact with another body roughly 22 million years ago. The science of tracking the source of asteroids has grown by leaps and bounds in recent years. It's incredible to think that researchers can actually trace where a space rock came from after it already hit the Earth. These types of research projects are helping us learn more about our solar system and all of the material in it, and could open new avenues of research into asteroid formation.

  • Crew Dragon astronauts describe thrilling ride to space

    The fresh crew is settling in aboard space station while another prepares for weekend return to Earth.

  • US will pay $44 million in age-bias case by ex-FAA workers

    The U.S. government will pay nearly $44 million to settle an age-discrimination case filed 16 years ago on behalf of hundreds of workers who missed out on federal pensions after their jobs were outsourced. Lawyers for the 761 workers say the Federal Aviation Administration and the Transportation Department decided to outsource the jobs because many of the employees were older than 40 and were, or soon would, become eligible to retire with full federal retirement benefits. In 2005, the FAA gave Lockheed Martin a contract to run the specialists' flight service stations in every state except Alaska.

  • Mars helicopter photographs Mars rover

    Nasa's Ingenuity drone returns an in-flight image it took of the Perseverance rover on the ground.

  • 2022 Honda Civic debuts with cleaner look, better tech, improved driving

    The Honda Civic has been around since early 1973 and is heading into its 11th generation. Late last year, Honda primed the pump for the newest iteration of its longest-running model by showing us some shadowy exterior prototype shots, as well as an interior sketch to get us interested. Now Honda officially takes the wraps off the 2022 Honda Civic Sedan, with a fresh design, simple interior, new tech, improved chassis and upgraded powertrains.

  • Scientists trace origins of 23-million-year-old asteroid that hit Earth

    The asteroid shot across the sky like a fireball​ before landing in Botswana in June 2018, leaving behind a slew of meteorites.

  • Pope's anti-corruption decree for Vatican limits gifts to 40 euros

    (Reuters) -Pope Francis issued a new decree on Thursday mandating full economic disclosure and controls for Vatican managers, including cardinals, and stipulating that no one can accept personal gifts worth more than 40 euros ($49). The decree followed another papal law last May in which Francis tightened rules for Vatican procurement contracts. The practice of gift-giving among Catholic clerics was the source of several scandals in the Church in recent years.

  • This is the best video of NASA’s Mars helicopter yet

    The Mars Ingenuity helicopter has already accomplished a lot during its brief time on the Red Planet. It became the first manmade aircraft to sustain powered flight on another planet as well as the first aircraft to travel any distance on a world other than Earth. NASA has a very limited amount of time with which to play with its high-tech toy, so it's been conducting new flights at a rapid pace. The third flight was the most impressive yet, with the aircraft traveling approximately 50 feet between takeoff and landing, and now we have a video of its journey. In a new post on NASA's website, the space agency shows off what its helicopter can truly do. The video, which lasts just over a minute, shows the helicopter taking off, sustaining a hover briefly, and then moving at a speed of 2 meters per second horizontally. It then returns to its takeoff location and lands softly and safely on the ground. The aircraft's increasingly impressive demonstrations may give NASA and other space agencies around the world some idea of what an aerial exploration drone could do on Mars. Check it out: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kNx9hcrUpww&list=PLTiv_XWHnOZpzQKYC6nLf6M9AuBbng_O8 NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter continues to set records, flying faster and farther on Sunday, April 25, 2021 than in any tests it went through on Earth. The helicopter took off at 4:31 a.m. EDT (1:31 a.m. PDT), or 12:33 p.m. local Mars time, rising 16 feet (5 meters) – the same altitude as its second flight. Then it zipped downrange 164 feet (50 meters), just over half the length of a football field, reaching a top speed of 6.6 feet per second (2 meters per second). The video is pretty awesome, but what's even more important is what this successful test means for the future of aerial vehicles on Mars and other worlds. NASA didn't just send this helicopter to Mars for fun. It did so because it wants to know how feasible it would be to replace a rover in a future mission with an autonomous aerial vehicle that could cover more distance at a faster pace while also facilitating scientific discoveries. Rovers are great platforms for research because they're packed with instruments and weight isn't usually an issue. They can be as heavy as they need to be because once they land they travel very slowly. This works well for taking samples, analyzing material, and taking pretty pictures, but it's not great for exploration. An aerial drone equipped with similar scientific hardware could explore a larger area of a planet in a shorter amount of time and potentially even make more discoveries than a rover could. There are no current plants for aerial exploration of Mars using a powered aircraft like Ingenuity, but the more tests that the chopper passes, the greater the odds of seeing one in the future.

  • Myanmar's coup brings war back to remote frontier

    Troops scuttling around the steep hilltops of this remote mountain frontier haven't been seen for 25 years, but Myanmar's coup has brought war back to the remote Southeast Asian region.And it’s sending a new generation of villagers in both Myanmar and Thailand running for their lives from bullets and bombs.Including Amin, a villager from Mae Hong Son province in Thailand. "I fled my house around 4:55 a.m. yesterday. The clash that happened was so loud and everyone was so scared. I brought my whole family to a safer spot and I came back to watch the situation." From his vantage point he’s watching heavy clashes between Myanmar's oldest rebel force and its military. An army border outpost crackles in the distance. Ethnic minority Karen insurgents with the Karen National Union (KNU) said they captured it the day before. The group and other autonomy-seeking ethnic minority forces based in frontier regions are backing the largely city-based pro-democracy opponents of the junta that seized power on February 1st.The Myanmar military has held this outpost since 1995, but new tensions are setting alight old rivalries.The KNU agreed to a ceasefire in 2012, ending an insurgency that began soon after Myanmar gained independence in 1948.Now war has returned the Myanmar military has greater might from the air.It’s launched repeated air strikes against KNU positions sending some 15,000 villagers fleeing into the forest.Several thousand briefly seeking refuge on the Thai side of the border.Thailand says it's here to provide humanitarian help but it's staying out of the fight.

  • Endeavor Goes Public as Fertittas, Larry Ellison Buy Shares of UFC Parent

    Two years after first announcing its intention to go public, UFC owner and talent agent parent Endeavor Group Holdings has closed its initial public offering. Endeavor priced shares offered at $24 each Wednesday evening, giving the business a market cap of more than $10 billion. The company sold about 21 million shares in the IPO […]

  • 2021 Ford F-150 introduces Onboard Scales, Smart Hitch and adaptive dampers

    The 2021 Ford F-150 is getting some trick new trailering/hauling tech, plus it’s adding Ford’s continuously controlled damping suspension as an option. The first part of the equation is something Ford calls “Onboard Scales.” When you load items into the bed of the truck, your F-150 will now display the approximate weight of those items in the central touchscreen and your FordPass app.

  • Mining robot stranded on Pacific Ocean floor in deep-sea mining trial

    Global Sea Mineral Resources (GSR), the deep-sea exploratory division of dredging company DEME Group, has been testing Patania II, a 25-tonne mining robot prototype, in its concession in the Clarion Clipperton Zone since April 20. The machine is meant to collect the potato-sized nodules rich in cobalt and other battery metals that pepper the seabed in this area, and was connected to GSR's ship with a 5km cable. "On its final dive in the GSR area, a lifting point separated and Patania II now stands on the seafloor," a GSR spokesman said in an emailed statement.

  • Analyst Report: Corning, Inc.

    Corning Inc. is the leading global supplier of precision glass for liquid crystal displays, and a leader in the manufacture and sale of optical fiber and cable. It participates in the environmental business, with a focus on emission substrates for gasoline and diesel engines, and is also active in the life sciences business. Specialty Materials operations produce Gorilla Glass, the fast-growing, tough-cover glass used in smartphones and tablets.