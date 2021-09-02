U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,536.95
    +12.86 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,443.82
    +131.29 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,331.18
    +21.80 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,304.02
    +16.96 (+0.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.79
    +1.20 (+1.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,811.70
    -4.30 (-0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    23.94
    -0.28 (-1.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1879
    +0.0034 (+0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2940
    -0.0080 (-0.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3838
    +0.0067 (+0.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9300
    -0.0930 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,552.00
    +1,125.81 (+2.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,295.03
    +4.52 (+0.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,163.90
    +14.06 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,543.51
    +92.49 (+0.33%)
     

FAA grounds Virgin Galactic space flights during anomaly investigation (updated)

Jon Fingas
·Weekend Editor
·2 min read
The Virgin Galactic SpaceShipTwo space plane Unity returns to earth after the mothership separated at Spaceport America, near Truth and Consequences, New Mexico on July 11, 2021. - Billionaire Richard Branson took off July 11, 2021 from a base in New Mexico aboard a Virgin Galactic vessel bound for the edge of space, a voyage he hopes will lift the nascent space tourism industry off the ground.A massive carrier plane made a horizontal take-off from Spaceport, New Mexico at around 8:40 am Mountain Time (1440 GMT) and will ascend for around an hour to an altitude of 50,000 feet (15 kilometers).The mothership will then drop a rocket-powered spaceplane called VSS Unity, which will ignite its engine and ascend at Mach 3 beyond 50 miles (80 kilometers) of altitude, which marks the boundary of space according to the United States. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Virgin Galactic is having a particularly bad day. Reuters reports the Federal Aviation Administration has barred Virgin from flying SpaceShipTwo while the agency investigates an anomaly in the descent of Richard Branson's spaceflight. The regulator wants to be sure the "mishap" leading to the aircraft's deviation from its cleared route won't hurt public safety. Officials didn't estimate when Virgin might resume flights.

We've asked Virgin for comment. The space tourism firm previously acknowledged that the flight went off-course, dipping below the intended airspace for one minute and 41 seconds. However, it also maintained that it didn't fly outside the "lateral confines" of the allowed airspace.

This comes at an unfortunate time for Virgin. The company just announced its first flight carrying commercial research, with a launch due in late September or early October — that schedule might be in doubt if the FAA probe lasts long enough or prompts significant changes to the plan. It could also add another delay to Virgin's first space tourist flights, now slated for early 2022. That's concerning for a company that's bleeding cash and might not turn a profit until it's carrying passengers.

Update 9/2 5:22PM ET: A Virgin spokesperson told Engadget the company was cooperating with the FAA, and stressed that it was taking the deviation "seriously." You can read the full statement below.

As we have previously stated, we are working in partnership with the FAA to address the short time that the spaceship dropped below its permitted altitude during the Unity 22 flight. We take this seriously and are currently addressing the causes of the issue and determining how to prevent this from occurring on future missions. Although the flight’s ultimate trajectory deviated from our initial plan, it was a controlled and intentional flight path that allowed Unity 22 to successfully reach space and land safely at our Spaceport in New Mexico. At no time were passengers and crew put in any danger as a result of this change in trajectory, and at no time did the ship travel above any population centers or cause a hazard to the public. FAA representatives were present in our control room during the flight and in post-flight debriefs.

We have been working closely with the FAA to support a thorough review and timely resolution of this issue.

Recommended Stories

  • FAA grounds Virgin Galactic amidst investigation into July mission

    Remember that story we posted earlier today about Virgin Galactic’s first commercial flight scheduled to launch in September? This afternoon, the Federal Aviation Administration said it was grounding all Virgin Galactic flights until further notice, pending the results of the investigation into the company’s July 11 crewed flight. "Virgin Galactic may not return the SpaceShipTwo vehicle to flight until the FAA approves the final mishap investigation report or determines the issues related to the mishap do not affect public safety."

  • U.S. bars Virgin Galactic rocket plane flights pending mishap probe

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Thursday barred Virgin Galactic from flying its SpaceShipTwo until the agency approves its final mishap investigation report from its July flight or determines the issues do not affect public safety. The FAA confirmed on Wednesday that it was investigating a deviation in the descent of the flight of the Virgin Galactic rocket plane that carried British billionaire Richard Branson to the edge of space https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/science/virgin-galactics-branson-ready-space-launch-aboard-rocket-plane-2021-07-11 on July 11. The FAA, which is responsible for protecting the public during commercial space transportation launch and reentry, said "SpaceShipTwo deviated from its Air Traffic Control clearance as it returned to Spaceport America" in New Mexico.

  • GM suspends production at North American plants amid ongoing chip shortages

    Starting on Monday, General Motors will temporarily halt production at all but four of its North American factories due to chip supply constraints.

  • Dow Jones Gains; Netflix Pounces On Buy Point; Virgin Galactic Dives On Branson Flight Probe

    The Dow Jones rose. Netflix stock pounced on a buy point. Virgin Galactic stock fell on a probe into a flight that included Richard Branson.

  • U.S. aviation agency probes Branson's Virgin Galactic flight deviation

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said Wednesday it is investigating a deviation in the descent of the flight of the Virgin Galactic rocket plane that carried British billionaire Richard Branson to the edge of space on July 11. Virgin Galactic acknowledged in a statement to Reuters that "the flight’s ultimate trajectory deviated from our initial plan" but added it "did not fly outside of the lateral confines of the protected airspace." Virgin Galactic said that "when the vehicle encountered high altitude winds which changed the trajectory, the pilots and systems monitored the trajectory to ensure it remained within mission parameters."

  • Roland Emmerich's 'Moonfall' asks what would happen if the Moon fell on Earth

    In the first trailer for Roland Emmerich's latest film, the aptly named Moonfall, Earth’s natural satellite has decided to do humanity a solid favor and put it out of its misery by crashing into our home.

  • Must-have gear to make traveling with kids easier

    Here's a list of the best travel gear for parents with kids, as chosen by Engadget editors.

  • ASUS bets on OLED for all of its new creator laptops

    ASUS bringing OLED screens to all of its new models, a move meant to differentiate them in the increasingly crowded PC market.

  • Apple's AR headset will reportedly rely on another device due to limited processing power

    Apple's rumored AR and VR headset will supposedly require another device, like your iPhone — the hardware just isn't powerful enough.

  • Twitter will soon let you tip other users with bitcoin

    No surprise here: CEO Jack Dorsey is a known bitcoin evangelist.

  • FAA bans Virgin Galactic launches while probing Branson trip

    The Federal Aviation Administration said Thursday that Virgin Galactic cannot launch anyone into space again until an investigation is complete into a mishap that occurred during July's flight with founder Richard Branson. The ban came as Virgin Galactic announced plans to launch three Italian researchers to the edge of space in a few weeks. The FAA said the rocketship carrying Branson and five Virgin Galactic employees veered off course during its descent back to New Mexico on July 11.

  • Germany’s Kingmaker Demands High Price to Crown Scholz

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany’s Free Democrats stopped short of ruling out a coalition with front-runner Olaf Scholz, but the chairman of the pro-business party made it clear that the price for any alliance with the Social Democrats would be steep. The comments show that Scholz’s unlikely surge to become the favorite to succeed Angela Merkel after the Sept. 26 election doesn’t mean his path to the chancellorship will be easy. With a fragmented political landscape after 16 years of Merkel rule, polls sh

  • Harry & Meghan Considered Outing Royal Family Member Who Made Alleged Racist Comment, Expert Claims

    ET spoke with royal expert Omid Scobie on his new book ‘Finding Freedom’ and the shocking revelations about Harry and Meghan.

  • Alleged Capitol rioter sent back to jail after watching conspiracy theory event

    An Iowa man charged with participating in the Capitol riot was sent back to jail Thursday after he was caught violating the terms of his release by streaming an event featuring election fraud conspiracy theories, according to court filings.Driving the news: The suspect, Doug Jensen, spent six months in a Washington, D.C., jail before securing pretrial release in July after promising he had renounced his belief in QAnon and agreeing to abide by the court's order that he stay off the internet.Stay

  • THQ Nordic will announce six new games at a September 17th event

    It's the latest in a long line of publishers to host its own digital showcase.

  • QB Cam Newton could bring intrigue back to the Texans

    Cam Newton is on the open market. What could the former Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots QB bring to the Houston Texans?

  • Virgin Galactic Tumbled After the FAA Grounded Its Flights. Here’s What to Know.

    The situation doesn't appear all that serious for the stock. It feels more like growing pains for a new industry. Investors, at this point, aren't used to FAA oversight in space.

  • China develops prototype miniature helicopter for Mars missions

    China has developed a prototype miniature helicopter for surveillance work on future Mars missions, according to its space science agency, following the historic landing of a robotic rover on the Red Planet a few months ago. The prototype is similar in appearance to the robotic helicopter Ingenuity, developed by NASA for its Perseverance mission this year, according to a photograph posted on the website of China's National Space Science Center on Wednesday. The agency said the helicopter could be a tool for China's follow-up exploration on Mars, but it did not give details.

  • EU says internet providers' zero-rating violates net neutrality

    An EU court has ruled that internet providers are violating net neutrality when they offer zero-rated access that doesn't count toward data caps.

  • Marvel’s 'What If?' expands beyond its anthology beginnings

    This week's episode of Marvel's 'What If...?' went a little dark.