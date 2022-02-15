U.S. markets open in 1 hour 27 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,459.25
    +65.25 (+1.48%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,873.00
    +402.00 (+1.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,543.50
    +290.50 (+2.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,055.20
    +35.80 (+1.77%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.32
    -3.14 (-3.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,851.20
    -18.20 (-0.97%)
     

  • Silver

    23.30
    -0.55 (-2.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1349
    +0.0041 (+0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9960
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.98
    -1.38 (-5.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3542
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6140
    +0.0640 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,209.15
    +1,684.67 (+3.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,015.17
    +58.96 (+6.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,584.59
    +53.00 (+0.70%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,865.19
    -214.40 (-0.79%)
     

FAA delays its decision on SpaceX environmental review at Boca Chica launch site

Mariella Moon
·Associate Editor
·2 min read
JIM WATSON via Getty Images

SpaceX has to wait until March 28th to find out if the Federal Aviation Administration is giving it clearance to launch Starship flights out of its facility in Boca Chica, Texas. The agency is conducting an environmental assessment of the company's plans to launch the massive reusable vehicle out of the facility and looking into whether it will have significant environmental impact on the area. This isn't the first time the agency has moved its target date for completion either: It previously pushed back its original target date of December 31st, 2021 to February 28th, 2022.

Now, the FAA has updated the project page to reflect the new target date and explained that the delay is "to account for further comment review and ongoing interagency consultations." The agency received over 19,000 public comments on the draft version of the review published in September last year.

During the most recent Starship presentation, SpaceX chief Elon Musk said the company doesn't know where things stand with the FAA exactly. However, they apparently got a rough indication that the agency will complete its environmental assessment in March. In case SpaceX doesn't get an approval or if the FAA issues an environmental impact statement (EIS) to dig deeper into the company's plans — a process that could take years — it does have a backup plan.

Musk said during the same event that SpaceX had already secured approval to launch the Starship from Cape Canaveral in Florida, and it will delay the vehicle's first orbital flight if needed to build a tower for it in the location. SpaceX has been conducting all of the Starship's development and testing in Starbase and only has a launch tower for the vehicle in Boca Chica.

Even if SpaceX does get permission from the FAA to launch the Starship once its environmental review is done, it doesn't mean we'll get to see the vehicle lift off for its first orbital flight soon. Musk said hardware readiness is on track with regulatory approval, but we'll have to wait for the company's announcement for a concrete date.

  • Why You Should Curb Your Enthusiasm About the 'Crypto Bowl'

    CoinDesk culture reporter Will Gottsegen ranks the Super Bowl crypto ads from worst to best.

  • Biden administration considering $1B loan guarantee to Ukraine

    The Biden administration is considering offering Ukraine up to $1 billion in loan guarantees, White House principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Monday. "It is something we are considering as part of the additional macroeconomic support we are exploring to help Ukraine's economy amidst pressure resulting from Russia's military buildup," Jean-Pierre said during a briefing Monday afternoon. White House national...

  • FAA extends environmental review of SpaceX program in Texas

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said on Monday it was extending its target date to complete an environmental review of the proposed SpaceX Starship spacecraft and Super Heavy rocket program in Boca Chica, Texas, to March 28. The FAA's previous target date was Feb. 28. The FAA noted that completing the environmental review does not guarantee that a vehicle operator license will be issued, which must also meet FAA safety, risk and financial responsibility requirements.

  • James Harden was impressed with how Tyrese Maxey looked in practice

    New Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden has been impressed by young guard Tyrese Maxey in practice.

  • Intel is acquiring Tower Semiconductor for $5.4 billion

    It's part of its efforts to expand its business of making chips for other companies.

  • The IRS Has a Backlog of Nearly 24 Million Tax Forms

    The nation’s revenue service is facing a backlog of nearly 24 million tax returns filed last year, according to a report in The Washington Post. The pileup is delaying the processing of returns for millions of taxpayers by as much as 10 months, and is expected to slow the processing of returns filed in 2022 as well. The latest tally, which is considerably larger than the 10 million reported earlier this year, was recently provided to Congress by the taxpayer advocate service at the IRS. Official

  • Commerzbank shares fall after finance minister says govt to shed stake in future

    Shares in Commerzbank fell 5% in Lang & Schwarz pre-market trade on Monday after Germany's Finance Minister said the government would not keep its stake in the lender in the long run. "In the long run, the state will not be a shareholder in Commerzbank," Christian Lindner was quoted as saying by Handelsblatt newspaper. Lindner said he would take into consideration taxpayers' financial interest and the importance of Commerzbank for Germany's medium-sized economy when this decision is made in the future.

  • Denali Receives Formal Letter Regarding FDA Hold On Alzheimer's Potential Program

    As previously announced, Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DNLI) was informed via e-mail communication from the FDA that DNL919 (ATV:TREM2) Investigational New Drug (IND) application was placed on clinical hold. Denali has now received a formal clinical hold letter and is moving forward to address the FDA's observations related to the preclinical toxicology assessment. The Company will also provide the information requested to initiate clinical studies, including proposed changes to the clinical

  • Canada's Trudeau Enacts Emergencies Act, and Crypto Is Included

    The move by the Canadian prime minister includes an expansion of money-laundering laws to include crowdfunding platforms and cryptocurrency transactions.

  • Courthouse locked down and streets closed in Alabama city - over a Taco Bell order

    Two employees noticed something suspicious and immediately called the police.

  • George Conway: Accounting Firm's Move Is Worse For Trump Than Being Impeached Twice

    Having your statements pulled by your accountants "is just about the most calamitous thing that could happen" to your business, the conservative attorney said.

  • Congress under increasing pressure to stop lawmaker stock trading

    Pressure is building for Congress to pass legislation that would curtail lawmakers' ability to speculate on the stock market. Public anger over congressional stock trading has mounted since the first tremors of the pandemic.

  • Exclusive-Alberta to toughen oil sands emissions standards that reward big Canadian polluters

    (Reuters) -The province of Alberta will toughen its greenhouse gas emissions standards for oil sands mines, closing a loophole that rewarded some of Canada’s highest-emitting facilities with millions of dollars’ worth of tradeable credits, its environment ministry told Reuters. Alberta is updating industry benchmarks that set emissions reduction requirements per unit of production for mines and upgraders, the ministry said. Canada's oil sands produce some of the world's most carbon-intense crude.

  • Letters: 'American ugliness' showed its face during show at Ohio Theatre

    Letters to the Editor

  • Names of Canada truck convoy donors leaked after reported hack

    LONDON/TORONTO (Reuters) -A website devoted to disseminating leaked data says it was given reams of information about donors to a Canadian movement opposed to pandemic health measures after a fundraising platform popular with supporters of the group allegedly suffered a hack. Distributed Denial of Secrets (DDoS) said on its website late on Sunday that it had 30 megabytes of donor information from the U.S.-based Christian fundraising site GiveSendGo, including names, email addresses, ZIP codes and internet protocol addresses. The funding of the Canadian protests has emerged as a key point of interest as authorities in Ottawa and elsewhere try to get a grip on rallies led by truckers that have been blockading cities and border crossings across Canada with demands that include the deposition of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

  • State Proposes New Law Cracking Down on 'Obscene' Books & School Lessons on Race

    A Georgia Republican lawmaker who authored a bill that forbids K-12 schools from teaching concepts about race that some people consider divisive defended his measure on Feb. 9 against claims that it is intended to whitewash history and intimidate educators. Two hearings were held on Rep. Will Wade’s House Bill 1084, which he says will […]

  • Sen. Marshall to introduce legislation ending COVID-19 national emergency declaration

    The legislation is powered by a provision in the National Emergencies Act (NEA), a law that, when invoked, grants presidents special powers to deal with national emergencies outside natural disasters or war.

  • GOP candidates for governor want Wisconsin election oversight duties under partisan offices of AG, Secretary of State

    Rebecca Kleefisch would transfer some election duties to the Department of Justice; Kevin Nicholson would shift election authority to the secretary of state.

  • Federal Government declares a public order emergency under the Emergencies Act to end disruptions, blockades, and the occupation of the city of Ottawa

    The Government of Canada's top priority remains to keep people and communities safe, and to protect jobs, trade, and our economy. The federal government is working with provinces and municipalities to get the current situation under control and end the ongoing illegal blockades and occupations taking place across the country.

  • New Zealand passes law banning conversion therapy

    New Zealand's parliament on Tuesday near-unanimously passed a legislation that bans practices intended to forcibly change a person's sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression, known as conversion therapy. “This is a great day for New Zealand’s rainbow communities,” Minister of Justice Kris Faafoi said. “Conversion practices have no place in modern New Zealand."