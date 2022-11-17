U.S. markets close in 1 hour 43 minutes

FAA does not expect to certify Boeing 737 MAX 7 before end of year

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Employees are pictured as the first Boeing 737 MAX 7 is unveiled in Renton

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The acting head of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said Thursday he does not expect the agency will certify the Boeing 737 MAX 7 before a key deadline at the end of the year.

Acting Administrator Billy Nolen said it "does not appear" the 737 MAX 7 will be certified by the end of they year. Boeing is seeking a waiver from Congress of a December deadline imposing a new safety standard for modern cockpit alerts for the 737 MAX 7 and 737 MAX 10. Nolen said it is his sense the FAA cannot continue any certification work on the airplanes after late December without action from Congress.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Diane Craft)

