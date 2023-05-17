U.S. markets close in 28 minutes

FAA forecasts flights will jump over US Memorial Day holiday

Reuters
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) slows the volume of airplane traffic over Florida

(Reuters) - U.S. aviation regulators are forecasting nearly 313,000 flights over the seven-day Memorial Day holiday period, up 4.5% over 2022 levels but still slightly below 2019 pre-pandemic levels.

The Federal Aviation Administration said May 25 will be the busiest single day over the May 24-30 period with about 51,200 flights that is the traditional kickoff to the busy U.S. summer travel season. There were about 321,000 flights in the same period in 2019. United Airlines said Tuesday it is planning for its busiest Memorial Day holiday in more than a decade, forecasting nearly 2.9 million passengers between May 25 and May 30.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)