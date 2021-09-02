U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,536.95
    +12.86 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,443.82
    +131.29 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,331.18
    +21.80 (+0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,301.56
    +14.50 (+0.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.72
    +1.13 (+1.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.30
    -3.70 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    23.94
    -0.28 (-1.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1876
    +0.0031 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2940
    -0.0080 (-0.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3836
    +0.0065 (+0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9400
    -0.0830 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,307.89
    +1,050.86 (+2.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,289.99
    -0.52 (-0.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,163.90
    +14.06 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,543.51
    +92.49 (+0.33%)
     

FAA grounds Virgin Galactic amidst investigation into July mission

Aria Alamalhodaei
·2 min read

Remember that story we posted earlier today about Virgin Galactic’s first commercial flight scheduled to launch in September?

We may have spoken too soon. This afternoon, the Federal Aviation Administration said it was grounding all Virgin Galactic flights until further notice, pending the results of the investigation into the company’s July 11 crewed flight.

"Virgin Galactic may not return the SpaceShipTwo vehicle to flight until the FAA approves the final mishap investigation report or determines the issues related to the mishap do not affect public safety."

While the July 11 mission was completed with no injuries to staff or crew, including the company’s billionaire founder Richard Branson, it was recently uncovered that the spaceplane deviated its trajectory outside of cleared airspace. During flight, a red warning light came on the spaceplane’s dashboard, indicating that it went off its planned trajectory. The spaceplane flew off-course for a total of 1 minute and 41 seconds, the FAA said. The deviation was first reported by The New Yorker.

The regulator went on to add: “The FAA is responsible for protecting the public during commercial space transportation launch and reentry operations. The FAA is overseeing the Virgin Galactic investigation of its July 11 SpaceShipTwo mishap that occurred over Spaceport America, New Mexico. SpaceShipTwo deviated from its Air Traffic Control clearance as it returned to Spaceport America.”

Depending on whether the investigation is complete – and what it finds – that first commercial flight in September may stay stuck on the ground. That flight is supposed to send members of the Italian Air Force and the National Research Council to the edges of space, in order to study the effects on transitioning to microgravity on the human body. But until then, Richard Branson’s supersonic company has to stay grounded.

Recommended Stories

  • Virgin Galactic looks to late September, early October for first commercial crewed flight

    Just two months after celebrating its first manned launch to orbit – which is now under investigation with the Federal Aviation Administration – Virgin Galactic wants to return to space. The company will be conducting its first commercial mission, the 23rd for the VSS Unity rocket-powered spaceplane, in late September or early October from the company’s sprawling Spaceport America facility. The flight will carry three crew members from the Italian Air Force and the National Research Council, each of whom paid an undisclosed amount for the seat.

  • U.S. bars Virgin Galactic rocket plane flights pending mishap probe

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Thursday barred Virgin Galactic from flying its SpaceShipTwo until the agency approves its final mishap investigation report from its July flight or determines the issues do not affect public safety. The FAA confirmed on Wednesday that it was investigating a deviation in the descent of the flight of the Virgin Galactic rocket plane that carried British billionaire Richard Branson to the edge of space https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/science/virgin-galactics-branson-ready-space-launch-aboard-rocket-plane-2021-07-11 on July 11. The FAA, which is responsible for protecting the public during commercial space transportation launch and reentry, said "SpaceShipTwo deviated from its Air Traffic Control clearance as it returned to Spaceport America" in New Mexico.

  • Virgin Galactic's 'Unity 23' flight will be its first for commercial research

    Virgin Galactic announced on Wednesday that its upcoming "Unity 23" mission will include the first commercial research payload in the company's launch history.

  • FAA investigating Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic spaceflight after it went off course

    The VSS Unity dropped below its protected altitude for 1 minute and 41 seconds, but caused ‘no hazard to the public,’ Virgin Galactic says

  • Update: FAA weighs in on claim that airport used FAA money to buy Southwest Boise land

    The Federal Aviation Administration just provided an answer to an Idaho Statesman inquiry in the fight over a proposed housing development where a park was once promised.

  • Why do BMWs look like that? Blame (or celebrate) this guy

    The 3 Series and the "Ultimate Driving Machine" slogan both debuted in 1975. Younger buyers leapt at the double-hooked bait, and BMW put the "same sausage, different lengths" school of car design to very profitable use. Most recently, BMW went all in with the front fascias on the standard 4 Series, the M3, and the M4.

  • The Wheel of Time Trailer: Women With Powers Protect the World in Amazon Adaptation — Plus, Get Premiere Date

    The Wheel of Time turns in the first, action-packed teaser trailer for Amazon Prime’s adaptation of the best-selling book series, which was released on Thursday. It was also announced that the (already-renewed) series‘ first three episodes will premiere Friday, Nov. 19, with new episodes available each Friday thereafter — leading up to the season finale […]

  • Amazon releases first 'Wheel of Time' trailer ahead of its November 19th debut

    Amazon has shared the first trailer for Wheel of Time ahead of the show's November 19th debut.

  • Why Nikola Stock Just Popped

    Shares of Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) jumped 2% in 1 p.m. EDT trading Thursday after the battery and fuel cell-powered semi truck manufacturer announced it has signed "strategic agreements" with Germany's Bosch Group to supply fuel cells for its trucks. As detailed in Nikola's press release, Bosch will license to Nikola the former's fuel cell module technology, and supply "key components ... including the fuel-cell stack, air compressor with power electronics and control unit with sensors." Nikola will then take these parts and assemble them into fuel cell modules at Nikola's manufacturing facility in Coolidge, Arizona, where it will also be manufacturing its own "Tre" fuel cell-powered electric trucks.

  • Stakeholders Detail Worries, Support On CSX Plan To Acquire Pan Am Railways

    Ensuring competitive access and fortifying passenger rail service are two of the goals that stakeholders want the Surface Transportation Board to achieve as it mulls CSX's proposed acquisition of New England short line Pan Am Railways. Opponents and skeptics about the acquisition want STB to make CSX (NASDAQ: CSX) fulfill a number of conditions as part of its approval — if the board approves the application at all — according to their recent filings. Canadian Pacific is seeking to preserve the H

  • ChargePoint’s CEO Explains Why the Best Is Yet to Come for EV Charging

    The provider of infrastructure for charging EVs blew past expectations for its second-quarter sales. Demand is heating up in the industry.

  • Brazil's Vale launches self-driving trucks at its largest iron mine Carajas

    Brazilian miner Vale SA said on Thursday it had begun using self-driving trucks for the first time at its Carajas complex, its largest iron ore mining operation, as it continues to expand its use of the driverless technology. Vale expects to boost productivity and safety by using the trucks to haul iron ore, said Pedro Bemfica, the executive heading the autonomous technology program. The miner's six self-driving vehicles at Carajas are nearly twice as tall and more than three times as wide as a conventional trucks and capable of holding 320 tonnes of iron ore.

  • Ford's August vehicles sales drops by one-third from last year

    Ford Motor Co. reported August total vehicle sales that dropped by one-third from a year ago, with sharp declines in all types of vehicles, although electric vehicles sales jumped by two-thirds to a new August record. The automaker's stock was little changed in morning trading. Total sales were 124,176 vehicles, down 33.1% from a year ago, as trucks sales dropped 29.4%, SUV sales fell 25.3% and car sales slid 86.0%. Within trucks, F-Series sales fell 22.5% to 57,321 vehicles. Meanwhile, electrif

  • GM Stock A Buy? Is General Motors Really Worth Less Than Rivian?

    Is GM stock a buy? Is GM stock a buy? One analyst is voicing doubts that General Motors will be an EV leader, while another sees a Tesla-like multiple.

  • Malibu Boats Stock Gets Torpedoed After Q4 Report Despite Strong Performance

    Concerns about supply-chain problems appeared to outweigh the impact of soaring demand and other upbeat news in the minds of Wall Street traders. Malibu Boats beat analysts' consensus expectations on both the top and bottom lines, with revenue delivering a nearly 8% positive surprise and adjusted EPS outperforming expectations by 12.2%. Malibu not only more than doubled its number of boats sold, but it also sold more high-end watercraft.

  • Is Nio Stock A Buy As China's Tesla Plans 3 New EVs In 2022?

    China EV startup Nio more than doubled Q2 sales, and July sales as well. But Nio stock is selling off.

  • After Chevy Bolt Troubles, GM Bets Big on Cadillac EV

    General Motors plans to phase out nearly all of its gas and diesel vehicles by 2035. Leading that transition is the first fully electric Cadillac. WSJ’s Mike Colias visited a GM testing site for a ride and an exclusive interview with GM’s President Mark L. Reuss. Photo Illustration: Alexander Hotz

  • Shell plans to install 50,000 electric vehicle charging points by 2025

    Oil giant to help fund new infrastructure ahead of ban on new internal combustion engine sales

  • Nio Stock Falls As Tesla Rival Cuts Q3 EV Delivery Forecast On Chip Woes

    Li Auto outsold EV startup rivals Nio and Xpeng Motors for a second straight month, while Nio also cut Q3 delivery outlook, as chip woes linger. Nio stock pared losses. The Chinese EV stocks reported EV sales data Wednesday for August, a month in which Beijing cracked down on data gathering by makers of increasingly smart electric vehicles.

  • GM to cut North American production, citing chip shortage

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -General Motors Co will reduce production at most North American assembly plants this month because of the ongoing semiconductor chip shortage, hitting its profitable truck and sport utility vehicles, it said on Thursday. The largest U.S. automaker will halt production next week at its Fort Wayne plant in Indiana and its Silao plant in Mexico, both of which build pickup trucks. In total, GM is cutting production at eight North American assembly plants in September.