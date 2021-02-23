U.S. markets close in 1 hour 52 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,862.16
    -14.34 (-0.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,462.09
    -59.60 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,340.49
    -192.56 (-1.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,205.12
    -45.96 (-2.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.69
    -0.01 (-0.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.00
    -5.40 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    27.60
    -0.48 (-1.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2160
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3590
    -0.0110 (-0.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4110
    +0.0046 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    105.2200
    +0.1670 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,968.57
    -4,866.02 (-9.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    930.93
    -61.41 (-6.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,625.94
    +13.70 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,156.03
    +138.11 (+0.46%)
     

FAA working 'nonstop' on United Airlines Boeing 777 engine failure probe - administrator

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: The damaged starboard engine of United Airlines flight 328 is seen following a Feb. 20 engine failure incident
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) chief Steve Dickson said Tuesday the agency is acting quickly to finalize a new emergency airworthiness directive that will require stepped-up inspections of all Boeing 777-200 airplanes with Pratt & Whitney PW400 engines after an engine failure on a United Airlines flight.

The agency announced Sunday it would soon issue a directive, while United said it would ground its fleet of 777s with the engine in question pending the FAA directive.

"We have been working on this nonstop since Saturday afternoon and I am confident that we will get it right," Dickson said. "We want to understand what happened and then take the necessary steps to prevent a similar occurrence in the future."

(This story fixes headline from 77 to 777))

(Reporting by David Shepardson, Editing by Franklin Paul)

Recommended Stories

  • Boeing: 777s with engine that blew apart should be grounded

    Boeing has recommended that airlines ground all 777s with the type of engine that blew apart after takeoff from Denver this past weekend, and most carriers that fly those planes said they would temporarily pull them from service. The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration ordered United Airlines to step up inspections of the aircraft after one of its flights made an emergency landing at Denver International Airport on Saturday as pieces of the engine's casing rained on suburban neighborhoods. United is among the carriers that has grounded the planes.

  • Business demands furlough and loans extensions as Johnson lays out roadmap

    Businesses across the board generally welcomed the clarity Boris Johnson gave in the roadmap out of lockdown, but also urged that a lot more needs to be done to help ailing sectors. Industry bodies are urging the Government to focus on continuing to support businesses - via furlough and loan extensions - until restrictions are fully eased. Among them, the British Chamber of Commerce called for key support schemes to be extended through the summer. The Federation for Small Businesses urged Rishi Sunak to do "whatever it takes" to keep companies afloat until the summer, including bringing more people under support measures and extending business rates relief. Separately on Monday, the pound slightly extended its world-beating rally, holding above $1.40 after breaking the threshold for the first time since 2018 at the end of last week. Sterling stood at about $1.407 at the European close, having made bigger gains than any other major currency so far this year. It shrugged off Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s presentation of a roadmap for Britain’s exit from Covid-19 restrictions, with investors continuing to favour the UK thanks to the fast rollout of vaccines. ING currency analyst Francesco Pesole said investor positioning around the pound still does not appear “particularly overstretched”, adding there should be a continued build-up in “long” positions on the currency over the coming weeks. The slight rise in the pound was enough to keep the FTSE 100 just shy of flat as international earners felt forex pressure. But the blue-chip index recovered strongly from an early drop to close almost unchanged. As has been the trend at several points over recent months, it was the companies that stand to gain the most from reopening that captured the biggest gains. British Airways owner International Consolidated Airlines rose 12.4p to 178.1p, buoyed further after taking steps to boost the flag carrier’s liquidity by £2.45bn. Engine maker Rolls-Royce also rose, closing up 6.8p at 105.5p against a backdrop of reopening hopes and fresh headaches for Boeing that regulators said are related to problems with a rival company’s engines. Making up the rest of the top five FTSE 100 risers were events group Informa, caterer Compass and Holiday Inn owner InterContinental Hotels. Insurer Aviva rose 0.3p to 374.8p after Bank of America analysts upgraded the group from “hold” to “buy”, saying its shares were valued “well below” those of its peers. Analyst Blair Stewart said the company’s effort to sell off non-core businesses was making a meaningful difference to its prospects. Once again, Ocado was left to carry the can amid optimism about a return to normal. The grocery group’s shares fell 158p to £24.01. Opening-up hopes similarly dictated many of the biggest moves on the FTSE 250. Mitchells & Butlers led risers with a 46.1p jump to 337.5p after confirming plans for a £351m cash call. Shore Capital’s Greg Johnson said the group should be in a strong position to expand once restrictions ease. Other pub groups also performed well as the PM offered up April 12 as a planned day for outdoor hospitality offerings to resume – JD Wetherspoon rose 102p to £13.38. Other mid-cap winners included Cineworld, easyJet and Wizz Air. G4S was the FTSE 250’s biggest faller, tumbling 26.4p to 242.6p after suitor Gardaworld refused to raise its takeover bid.

  • Two Boeing Planes See Raytheon Engines Erupt In Flames In Midair

    A Boeing 777 and 747 suffered separate midair engine fires on Saturday, with both resulting in debris falling on the ground.

  • Boeing 777 Engines Made by Pratt & Whitney Already Faced New Scrutiny

    U.S. air-safety regulators were considering whether to mandate increased inspections of certain Pratt & Whitney engines before one powering a United Airlines flight broke apart over a town near Denver, the FAA said.

  • Boeing 777: Signs of 'metal fatigue' found on Denver plane engine

    The aircraft had to make an emergency landing after its engine failed, scattering debris over homes below.

  • Monday Told a Tale of 2 Stock Markets

    The stock market was largely down on Monday, although not all of the major market benchmarks reflected those declines. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) actually gained ground on the day, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) plunged. Energy stocks  were the big winner on Monday, with a key sector benchmark gaining 3.5% on the day.

  • Signs of 'metal fatigue' on Boeing 777 engine

    A preliminary assessment has found signs of metal fatigue on the engine that failed on a United Airlines Boeing 777 flight at the weekend. The engine failed with a “loud bang” four minutes after takeoff from Denver. The National Transportation Safety Board have been looking at damage to a fan blade.The chairman of the U.S. air accident investigator told reporters it remains unclear whether the incident is consistent with an engine failure on a different Hawaiian-bound United flight in February 2018. That failure was attributed to a fatigue fracture in a fan blade. The engine that failed shed parts over a Denver suburb. The Pratt & Whitney engine, the PW4000, is used on 128 planes, or less than 10% of the global fleet.In another incident on Japan Airlines in December 2020 the country's transport safety board reported it found two damaged fan blades, one with a metal fatigue crack on the same engine. That investigation is ongoing. The focus is more on engine maker Pratt and analysts expect little financial impact on Boeing. But the PW4000 issues are a fresh headache for the planemaker which saw its flagship 737 MAX grounded for nearly two years after two deadly crashes.Investigators will continue to examine the United engine's fan blade on Tuesday (February 23).

  • 'X-Files', 'Lost' in Mickey's clubhouse as Disney+ Star lands in Europe, Canada

    Star, which joins Pixar, Marvel and other tiles on the Disney+ app's home screen, will feature entertainment with more mature ratings, including TV series "Grey's Anatomy" and "The X-Files" as well as movies including "Pretty Woman", "Die Hard 2" and "Moulin Rouge". Streaming service providers have been bolstering their offerings and expanding into more markets as people stuck at home during the COVID-19 pandemic turn to online content to keep themselves and their families entertained. Disney+ Star will be rolled out later in 2021 in new markets such as Eastern Europe, Hong Kong, Japan and South Korea, the company said in a statement.

  • Arconic Inc. (ARNC) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

    ARNC earnings call for the period ending December 31, 2020.

  • Is American Airlines Stock A Buy Amid Forecast For Strong Industry Rebound?

    Is AAL stock a good buy as a Covid-19 vaccine rollout starts and the 737 Max grounding has been lifted? Let's take a look at American's earnings and stock chart.

  • NASDAQ, S&P 500 Tumble as High-Flying Tech Shares Plunge on Valuation Concerns

    The catalysts behind the volatile price action were climbing Treasury yields and the prospects of rising inflation.

  • The NEXT: 21 to watch in 2021

    Yahoo Finance's THE NEXT: 21 to watch in 2021 brings you an exclusive list of the next innovators, changemakers, and doers that will revolutionize their own fields and leave a lasting impact on all of our lives.