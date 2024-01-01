Fab-Form Industries Ltd.'s (CVE:FBF) Stock's On An Uptrend: Are Strong Financials Guiding The Market?

Most readers would already be aware that Fab-Form Industries' (CVE:FBF) stock increased significantly by 10.0% over the past month. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Specifically, we decided to study Fab-Form Industries' ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Fab-Form Industries is:

20% = CA$975k ÷ CA$4.9m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every CA$1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of CA$0.20.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Fab-Form Industries' Earnings Growth And 20% ROE

To begin with, Fab-Form Industries seems to have a respectable ROE. Especially when compared to the industry average of 15% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. This probably laid the ground for Fab-Form Industries' significant 35% net income growth seen over the past five years. However, there could also be other causes behind this growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Fab-Form Industries' growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 20% in the same period, which is great to see.

TSXV:FBF Past Earnings Growth January 1st 2024

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about Fab-Form Industries''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Fab-Form Industries Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Fab-Form Industries doesn't pay any dividend currently which essentially means that it has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This definitely contributes to the high earnings growth number that we discussed above.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Fab-Form Industries' performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Not to forget, share price outcomes are also dependent on the potential risks a company may face. So it is important for investors to be aware of the risks involved in the business. Our risks dashboard would have the 2 risks we have identified for Fab-Form Industries.

