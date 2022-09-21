U.S. markets open in 1 hour 26 minutes

Fabled Copper Participates in Legacy Sites Clean Up

0
Fabled Copper Corp.
·6 min read

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2022 / Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL)(FSE:XZ7) announces that in August 2022 the legacy site clean-up was successfully accomplished under time and under budget on its Muskwa Copper Project. See Figure 1 below.

Figure 1 - General Property Location

Fabled Copper Corp., Wednesday, September 21, 2022, Press release picture
Fabled Copper Corp., Wednesday, September 21, 2022, Press release picture

The Muskwa Project is comprised of the Neil Property, the Toro Property and the Bronson Property located in northern British Columbia. The Bronson Property was the location of the legacy exploration camps and related equipment circ 1971 left behind. See Figure 2 below.

Figure 2 - Location Map

Fabled Copper Corp., Wednesday, September 21, 2022, Press release picture
Fabled Copper Corp., Wednesday, September 21, 2022, Press release picture

Peter Hawley, President, CEO reports; "We commend Tom Fulton, Chair, Director of the Northeastern British Columbia Wildlife Fund (NEBCWF) for spearheading the Gataga River Basin clean-up, which took place in August 2022. This project involved the clean-up and removal of 119 abandoned fuel drums (weighing 2,304kg) and 1,896kg of other assorted waste from an area of the Gataga River Basin commonly used by both northern mountain caribou and thin horn stone's sheep.

The project was managed by the NEBCWF in partnership with the Wild Sheep Society of British Columbia, Fabled Copper Corp., North Country Projects Ltd., Shifting Mosaics Consulting, Northern Fire WoRx Corp., Stone and Folding Mountain Outfitters, Qwest Helicopters, the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality and we acknowledge the financial support of the Province of British Columbia.

We acknowledge that this project occurred on lands and in watersheds of importance to Kaska, Fort Nelson First Nation, and Treaty 8 Nations. We are honored to share responsibility for the stewardship of these places and all who inhabit them for our current and next seven generations and beyond."

HISTORY

The NEBCWF was notified of the contaminated sites in 2017 by a FLNRORD employee engaged in a mountain goat survey in the Gataga River basin.

On July 26 2018, a NEBCWF crew travelled to the Gataga sites to inventory what was there, obtain flying distances, and assess airstrip condition in order to develop a cost-estimate for clean-up. This trip was paid for by the NEBCWF. The crew located 119 fuel drums across the three sites as well as a variety of other waste: from the remains of old buildings, to cans and bottles, to appliances. Much of the waste likely originated from the historical Gataga Camp which was abandoned in 1971 (See Photo 2).

NEBCWF volunteers also observed that the area was used extensively by thin horn stone's sheep and northern mountain caribou, which had left many tracks within the basin, and was ideal habitat for grizzly bear and other large carnivores.

Over the next few years, NEBCWF contacted local guide outfitters, the Habitat Conservation Trust Foundation, the Peace-Williston Fish and Wildlife Compensation Program, Ministry of Environment, and the Muskwa-Kechika Advisory Board (M-KAB) to explore cost sharing possibilities for the Gataga clean- up. NEBCWF also connected with other organizations for funding and project support and reached out to Kaska Dena Council, Kwadacha Nation, and Daylu Dena Council to engage them for interest. The NEBCWF received support letters from all three Indigenous Communities as well as the NEBCWF executive, M-KAB, and the Wild Sheep Society of British Columbia. In addition, NEBCWF itself donated to this project and notified local outfitters (when able to get a hold of them) of project timing so as not to interfere with their activities.

In early July 2021 Fabled Copper's crew began to work in the area and were notified about the legacy camps and fuel barrels in the Bronson area. Peter Hawley, President, CEO visited the site in early August 2021 and this is what he had to say, (CLICK HERE).

This led to a meeting with Jim Fulton, NEBCWF President and Peter Hawley while he was a site, see Photo 1. Jim was presented with a complete inventory of all materials left behind at the site by Windermere Exploration in 1971 that was documented. See Photo 2

PHOTO 1 - P. HAWLEY, LEFT; JIM FULTON, RIGHT

Fabled Copper Corp., Wednesday, September 21, 2022, Press release picture
Fabled Copper Corp., Wednesday, September 21, 2022, Press release picture

PHOTO 2 - LEGACY 1971 INVENTORY LEFT BEHIND

Fabled Copper Corp., Wednesday, September 21, 2022, Press release picture
Fabled Copper Corp., Wednesday, September 21, 2022, Press release picture

In addition, Fabled Copper pledged its support to clean up the sites by supplying helicopter time for manpower and slinging loads.

The final clean-up began on August 6, 2022, with the involvement of several area businesses and non-profits supporting the NEBCWF.

Though managed by the NEBCWF, this initiative involved several local businesses and non-profits who aided with logistics, labor, equipment, funding, and transportation. The WSSBC obtained and provided $75 000 in funding which was matched and exceeded by the following participants: Fabled Copper Corp., North Country Projects Ltd. (NCPL), Shifting Mosaics Consulting (SMC), Northern Fire WoRx Corp. (NFWRx), Stone and Folding Mountain Outfitters, and Qwest Helicopters (Qwest). The Northern Rockies Regional Municipality (NRRM) also contributed to the clean-up through waiving dump fees for the associated waste. We acknowledge the financial support of the Province of British Columbia.

OPERATION CLEAN UP

The legacy Gataga clean-up began on August 6, 2022. To reduce transportation costs, NEBCWF crew camped in the area for three nights while sorting waste from the identified clean-up sites into piles for transport and disposal. Wood waste was burned on site (following the regulations) and metal waste above a certain length was cut into smaller pieces for easier transport. Piles were not more than 2m x 3m at any time. (PRESS HERE for video)

PHOTO 3 - NEBCWF crew cutting pipes for easier transport. Photo: T. Fulton, August 2022.

Fabled Copper Corp., Wednesday, September 21, 2022, Press release picture
Fabled Copper Corp., Wednesday, September 21, 2022, Press release picture

PHOTO 4 - Sorted waste ready for transport and disposal. Metal waste (R) is netted for helicopter slinging. Photo: T. Fulton, August 2022.

Fabled Copper Corp., Wednesday, September 21, 2022, Press release picture
Fabled Copper Corp., Wednesday, September 21, 2022, Press release picture

An AStar helicopter forwarded waste piles (PRESS HERE for video) to a central clean-up site where they were packaged and netted in preparation to be long-lined directly to the Mile 113 staging off the Alaska Highway using a larger 205 helicopter.

Crews utilized "super nets", which enabled the helicopter to transport up to 39 fuel drums at once, minimizing the number of trips required with the 205.

At the Mile 113 staging, NCPL, Qwest, SMC and NFWRx staff loaded waste onto trailers and trucked it to the Fort Nelson dump for disposal. See Photo's 5 & 6 for before and after clean up. Photos 7,8,9 of material removed and final crew.

PHOTO 5 - prior to clean-up, showing abandoned fuel drums and other waste piles. Photo: T. Fulton, August 2022.

Fabled Copper Corp., Wednesday, September 21, 2022, Press release picture
Fabled Copper Corp., Wednesday, September 21, 2022, Press release picture

PHOTO 6 - Project area post-clean-up with previous locations of waste and burn piles visible. Photo: T. Fulton, August 2022.

Fabled Copper Corp., Wednesday, September 21, 2022, Press release picture
Fabled Copper Corp., Wednesday, September 21, 2022, Press release picture

PHOTO 7 - Fuel drums were loaded onto flat deck trailers at the Mile 113 staging for transport to the Fort Nelson dump. Photo: S. Neudorf, August 2022

Fabled Copper Corp., Wednesday, September 21, 2022, Press release picture
Fabled Copper Corp., Wednesday, September 21, 2022, Press release picture

PHOTO 8 - Various waste was deposited by hand into the dumpster at the Mile 113 staging Photo: S. Neudorf, August 2022

Fabled Copper Corp., Wednesday, September 21, 2022, Press release picture
Fabled Copper Corp., Wednesday, September 21, 2022, Press release picture

PHOTO 9 - 2,360kgs of fuel drums were removed from the Gataga River Basin to the Fort Nelson dump. Final handling crew included: SMC, NFWRx, NCPL, and Qwest. Photo: S. Leverkus, August 2022.

Fabled Copper Corp., Wednesday, September 21, 2022, Press release picture
Fabled Copper Corp., Wednesday, September 21, 2022, Press release picture

The type of contamination and garbage dumping that lead to the waste in the Gataga River basin should no longer be taking place in the region. In addition to wider policy change over time, companies such as project-partner Fabled Copper Corp are working diligently to ensure effective stewardship of the lands they develop. Non-profits such as WSSBC are dedicated to conserving valuable wildlife habitat in Northeast BC and it has been very effective and efficient to work in collaboration with them. As such, after the clean-up of the identified sites, we hope to focus attention in the surrounding basins and watersheds to decrease the risk of this type of pollution occurring in the area again.

About Fabled Copper Corp.

Fabled Copper is a junior mining exploration company. Its current focus is to creating value for stakeholders through the exploration and development of its existing copper properties located in northern British Columbia. The Muskwa Project comprises a total of 76 claims in two non-contiguous blocks and totals approximately 8,064.9 hectares, located in the Liard Mining Division in northern British Columbia.

Mr. Peter J. Hawley, President and C.E.O.
Fabled Copper Corp.
Phone: (819) 316-0919
peter@fabledcopper.org

For further information please contact:

info@fabledcopper.org

The technical information contained in this news release has been approved by Peter J. Hawley, P.Geo. President and C.E.O. of Fabled, who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is used in applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on plans, expectations and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to certain factors and assumptions, including, that the Company's financial condition and development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events and that the Company obtains any required regulatory approvals.

Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: impacts from the coronavirus or other epidemics, general economic conditions in Canada, the United States and globally; industry conditions, including fluctuations in commodity prices; governmental regulation of the mining industry, including environmental regulation; geological, technical and drilling problems; unanticipated operating events; competition for and/or inability to retain drilling rigs and other services; the availability of capital on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; stock market volatility; volatility in market prices for commodities; liabilities inherent in mining operations; changes in tax laws and incentive programs relating to the mining industry; as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company as set forth in the Company's continuous disclosure filings filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Fabled Copper Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/716826/Fabled-Copper-Participates-in-Legacy-Sites-Clean-Up

