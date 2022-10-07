U.S. markets open in 6 hours 1 minute

Fabric Glue Market Size Worth $19.9 Billion by 2031 | CAGR: 6.8%: AMR

Allied Market Research
·4 min read
Allied Market Research
Allied Market Research

Surge in demand for peracetic acid from food & beverages industry in food processing and packaging of products, including juices, soft drinks, milk, and tea, extensive utilization of peracetic acid as a sanitizer in the brewing industry, and increase in use of peracetic acid in the pharmaceutical industry are expected to drive the growth of the global peracetic acid market. Surge in demand for sanitizer, cleaning & disinfection products during the pandemic had a positive impact on the growth of the global peracetic acid market.

Portland, OR, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global fabric glue market was estimated at $10.3 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $19.9 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Download Sample PDF (270 Pages PDF with Insights): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17855

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022­–2031

Base Year

2021

Market Size in 2021

$10.3 Billion

Market Size in 2031

$19.9 Billion

CAGR

6.8%

No. of Pages in Report

270

Segments Covered

Type, End-use Industry, and Region.

Drivers

Rapid infrastructural development

Increase in consumer demand in the automotive sector

Opportunities

Rise in demand for fabric glue in performing the gluing functions for disposable products from both the woven and non-woven fabrics

Restraints

Lack of awareness among people regarding the benefits of fabric glue


Covid-19 scenario-

  • The outbreak of the pandemic gave way to decreased demand from sectors such as automotive, textile, personal care products, and furniture, which impacted the global fabric glue market negatively, especially during the initial period.

  • However, as the government of various countries started relaxing the norms, the market for fabric glue also got back on track.

The global fabric glue market is analyzed across type, end-use industry, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

Enquire for Customization with Detailed Analysis of COVID-19 Impact in Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/17855

Based on type, the temporary segment held nearly three-fifths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The permanent segment, however, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.0% throughout the forecast period.

Based on end-use industry, the industrial segment held nearly one-third of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The automotive segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 7.3% throughout the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific generated more than two-fifths of the global market revenue in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion’s share by 2031. The same region would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. The other provinces analyzed in the report include Europe, North America, and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global fabric glue market report include Beacon Adhesives Inc., Cattie Adhesives, Duncan Enterprises Company, Tear Mender, Frameware LLC, Gutermann GmbH, Arkema, H.B. Fuller Company, Henkel, Nanpao Resins Chemical Group, Permatex Canada Inc., Pidilite Industries Ltd., Odif USA, Prestige Coating Limited, and Prym Consumer USA Inc. The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global medical tape market. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance, product portfolio, operating segments, and developments by the top players.

Interested in Procuring this Report? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/fabric-glue-market/purchase-options

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

CONTACT: Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com


