U.S. markets close in 3 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,573.55
    -13.63 (-0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,700.86
    -67.20 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,465.55
    -24.82 (-0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,103.20
    +19.70 (+0.95%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.22
    +1.56 (+1.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,839.50
    +2.90 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    23.65
    +0.31 (+1.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1481
    +0.0054 (+0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0210
    +0.0920 (+4.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3630
    +0.0096 (+0.71%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.9410
    +0.4160 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,508.11
    +1,302.86 (+2.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,052.43
    +32.24 (+3.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,672.40
    +28.98 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     
ON THE RISE:

Inflation reaches fresh 40-year high

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) registered a 7.5% annual gain in January.

Facade Market Size Worth $270.91Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 4.8% CAGR - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

The Insight Partners
·5 min read

The facade market size is expected to grow from $195.42 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $270.91 billion by 2028; it is expected to register a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2028.

New York, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest research study on “Facade Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Material (Glass and Metal, Concrete and Steel, Ceramic, Wood, UPVC, and Others), Application (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial), and Product Type (Windows, Doors, Curtain Walling, and Others)”, published by The Insight Partners. The facade market growth is driven by the environment and energy-related benefits, growing construction industry in china and widescale adoption in corporate buildings. The global market is dominated by commercial segment in 2020, which accounted for ~ 54 %.


Report Coverage

Details

Market Size Value in

US$ 195.42 billion in 2021

Market Size Value by

US$ 270.91 billion by 2028

Growth rate

CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2028.

Forecast Period

2021-2028

Base Year

2021

No. of Pages

181

No. Tables

96

No. of Charts & Figures

86

Historical data available

Yes

Segments covered

Material and Application

Regional scope

North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope

US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage

Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends


Get Exclusive Sample Pages of this research study at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPMC00002592/


Facade Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments
Axis Facades; Bouygues SA; Enclos Corp.; JML (UAE) LLC; PERMASTEELISA S.P.A; ROCKWOOL International A/S; Ramboll Group A/S; Lindner Group; Aluplex India Pvt Ltd; Benson Curtain Wall (MiTek Industries, Inc.); seele verwaltungs GmbH; Meinhardt Group; Qingdao REXI Industries Co.,Ltd; YKK AP FACADEPTE LTD; and Lindner Prater Limited are a few of the key players profiled in the global Facade market. In addition to these players, several other important Facade market players were studied and analyzed during the course of this market research study to get a holistic view of the global Facade market and its ecosystem.

In September 2021, AXIS Facades USA was acquired by Lerch Bates Inc. Lerch Bates' has its global position in technical consulting services for the built environment, such as vertical transportation, Facade access, building logistics, and building enclosure consultancy, will be expanded and strengthened as a result of the purchase.

In the current competitive market, builders and contractors are going through competitions regarding the use of advanced building materials. This aspect includes adopting energy-efficient material in facade solutions and maintaining facade strength and quality for a longer lifespan. Several services such as maintenance & inspection, retrofitting, remote support & hotline packages, repairs & spare parts, and consultation are provided along with Facade solutions. These solutions are widely used in commercial places to enhance the building aesthetic and improve protection against environmental challenges.


Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPMC00002592/


Factors such as the growing construction industry supported by favorable government assistance and inclination toward constructing green buildings are impacting the infrastructural projects, thereby positively driving the growth of Facade market. Also, the penetration of advanced insulation material, UPVC, and double skin facades are higher than other materials, as it improves the energy efficiency of the building. Moreover, the advent of sophisticated technologies, such as precast Facade panels, is projected to generate ample growth in the Facade market.

Environment and Energy-Related Benefits:
A building Facade system is one of the most vital parts of a structure's design that adds unique characteristics to the building. Apart from the aesthetic value, there are several other functional benefits of incorporating a Facade into the building structure. These systems protect the building against damages caused by high-speed winds and heavy rains and shield the structure from extreme temperatures and humidity levels. A Facade provides protection from light penetration, offers natural ventilation, and reduce the entry of dust and other airborne particles. Through the smart linking of exteriors and interiors of the building, the Facade regulates light penetration or filtration, heat regulation, and solar gain minimization, leading to more energy-efficient buildings with higher levels of solar shading and passive cooling.

According to the UN Environment Program, every year, buildings and their construction utilize over 36% of global energy and approximately 40% of global greenhouse gas emissions. For instance, Pelli Clarke Pelli Architects, Inc. (PCPA) has been designing stainless steel into building Facades for the past 30 years. In addition, ideally fabricated materials, such as nickel-containing stainless steel that provides low thermal conductivity, are widely used for structures in corrosive environments or architecturally exposed structural steel applications. Various key players are taking smart approaches, such as incorporating functional Facades, including curtain walls that positively impact energy efficiency and high resistance toward weather, heat, noise, light, and glare. These inherent properties of modern Facade and rising environmental and energy-related concerns worldwide are bolstering the growth of the global Facades market.


Buy Premium Copy of this research report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPMC00002592/


Facade Market: Application Overview
Based on application, the global Facade market is segmented into residential, commercial, and industrial. The commercial Facade segment dominated the Facade market pertaining to the fact that Facade is a traditional system used in the construction industry to improve aesthetics.





About Us:
The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:
If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi
E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com
Phone: +1-646-491-9876
Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/facade-market


Recommended Stories

  • Ford Idles More Production Capacity. The Reason Isn’t What You Expect.

    Ford has been forced to take more production capacity offline, according to reports. The issue isn't the chip shortage.

  • Why Alcoa and Century Aluminum Popped on Tuesday

    Aluminum stocks were looking shiny on Tuesday, with Alcoa (NYSE: AA) closing the trading session up 9.8% and smaller Century Aluminum (NASDAQ: CENX) rising by 11.9%. No huge secret why: Aluminum just hit its highest price in 13 years. Bloomberg has the details.

  • Lumber Surges Anew as Supplies Shrink Ahead of Building Season

    (Bloomberg) -- Lumber is on a tear again, bringing back the specter of increasing construction costs. Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace LidarAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Lumber futures have recouped recent losses and risen by the exchange maximum of $45 for

  • A former Activision Blizzard employee says she was greeted on her first day of work with a line of fireball whiskey shots at 9:30 AM

    Nicki Broderick's experience was extreme, but hardly unique, say more than two dozen current and former Blizzard employees Fortune spoke to.

  • $90 Oil: 3 Dividend-Paying Companies Set to Thrive

    Henry Hub natural gas prices are over $4.30 per one million British thermal units (MMBtu). Many oil and gas companies were pressured to cut spending and production during the COVID-19 pandemic. Paired with increased demand as the economy rebounds, oil and gas prices have soared -- and many oil and gas stocks are now around 52-week highs.

  • Warren Buffett’s Top Stock Last Year Was the Bank He’s Been Bailing On

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s best-performing stock last year? One he’s been dumping.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownU.S. Inflation Charges Higher With Larger-Than-Forecast GainMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace LidarPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsWells Fargo & Co. shares delivered a total return of 61% last year, outpacing every other company list

  • Will Walmart's Big Redesign Shake Up Retail?

    Walmart's upcoming redesign is a nod to a growing trend we've been seeing in higher-end stores. What could it mean for retail investors?

  • Why Peabody Energy Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) had surged more than 16% by 10:30 p.m. ET on Thursday. The main factor driving the coal mining stock's rally was its fourth-quarter earnings report. Peabody Energy reported strong fourth-quarter results.

  • Europe is terrified of semiconductor irrelevance. Now its tech champion is calling for a massive new alliance

    The leading supplier to chipmakers, ASML, warns the continent faces a structural threat unless it invests tens, maybe hundreds, of billions of dollars in the industry.

  • MGM Resorts Overhauls Loyalty Program to Track Big Non-Gambling Spenders

    MGM Resorts can pinpoint more than 80 percent of its gaming revenue in Las Vegas to individual players, allowing it to direct offers to its most lucrative customers. But non-gamblers spend a lot of money in Las Vegas, too, and company executives said Wednesday they can match less than 40 percent of spending on shopping, […]

  • ASML Warns Chinese Rival May Be Infringing Its Trade Secrets

    (Bloomberg) -- ASML Holding NV has warned that an affiliate of a China company it previously accused of stealing its trade secrets has begun marketing products that could infringe on its intellectual property rights. Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownU.S. Inflation Charges Higher With Larger-Than-Forecast GainMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace LidarPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $50

  • Zebra Technologies Hurdles Fourth-Quarter Goals, Stumbles With Outlook

    Zebra Technologies on Thursday edged above Wall Street's targets for the fourth quarter but missed views with its guidance.

  • Home Depot Q4 Earnings: Will 2022 Be Another Strong Year?

    Home Depot (NYSE: HD) is scheduled to report fiscal 2021 fourth-quarter earnings on Feb. 22. Shareholders worried that as economies reopened, it could cause a sharp reversal in sales at Home Depot. In its third and most recent quarter ended in October, Home Depot reported sales growth of 9.8%.

  • All options on the table to address high oil prices, White House says

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration is in talks with both oil-producing and consuming countries to tackle high oil prices, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Tuesday, adding that all options are on the table. In November, the United States announced plans to release 50 million barrels of crude from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve to help cool oil prices, but prices are at just below seven-year highs. Asked if there would be further cooperative releases of strategic oil reserves with other countries, Psaki added: "All options remain on the table."

  • Democrats Propose Gas Tax Holiday

    Against a background of surging gasoline prices at the beginning of an election year, a group of Democratic lawmakers are calling for a suspension of the federal gas tax for the rest of 2022. The Gas Prices Relief Act proposed by Sens. Maggie Hassan (D-HN) and Mark Kelly (D-AZ) – both of whom are up for reelection in the fall – would suspend the 18.4 cents per gallon federal gas tax until the beginning of 2023. The legislation would also empower the Treasury Department to monitor retail prices o

  • Consumers face years of high energy prices, Big Oil CEOs warn

    Consumers should brace for years of high energy prices, heads of top oil and gas companies said, in what would pile pressure on governments struggling with spiralling inflation. Oil and gas prices have rocketed in recent months as a result of a rapid recovery in global economic activity as COVID-19 restrictions have eased, as well as a drop in investment in new energy supplies. While oil and gas companies reported bumper earnings in 2021, consumers, particularly in Europe, have faced sharp rises in petrol, heating and electricity bills, which in turn have led several governments to introduce subsidies to ease the pressure.

  • 408(k) Plans vs. 401(k) Plans

    The 401(k) retirement plan is the most widely known and used employer-sponsored retirement plan. The 408(k) is another type of employer-directed retirement plan in which small business employees can participate. It is also called the simplified employee retirement plan (SEP-IRA). … Continue reading → The post 408(k) Plans vs. 401(k) Plans appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Microsoft appeals to regulators ahead of $70 billion Activision-Blizzard deal

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley explains how Microsoft is appealing to regulators before its huge acquisition of gaming company Activision-Blizzard.

  • Food and Fuel Prices Surge. Here Are the Other Things Costing You a Lot More.

    Inflation surged across the board in January, but prices of energy, food and vehicles really soared.

  • Oil Gains on Traders Pouring Into Commodities as Inflation Hedge

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil recovered from earlier losses as soaring U.S. consumer prices prompted traders to pour into commodities as a hedge against inflation. Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownU.S. Inflation Charges Higher With Larger-Than-Forecast GainMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace LidarPeloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsFutures in New York rose as much as