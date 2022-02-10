Facade Market Size Worth $270.91Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 4.8% CAGR - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

The facade market size is expected to grow from $195.42 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $270.91 billion by 2028; it is expected to register a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2028.

New York, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest research study on “ Facade Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Material (Glass and Metal, Concrete and Steel, Ceramic, Wood, UPVC, and Others), Application (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial), and Product Type (Windows, Doors, Curtain Walling, and Others)”, published by The Insight Partners. The facade market growth is driven by the environment and energy-related benefits, growing construction industry in china and widescale adoption in corporate buildings. The global market is dominated by commercial segment in 2020, which accounted for ~ 54 %.





Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 195.42 billion in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 270.91 billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2028. Forecast Period 2021-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 181 No. Tables 96 No. of Charts & Figures 86 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Material and Application Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Facade Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Axis Facades; Bouygues SA; Enclos Corp.; JML (UAE) LLC; PERMASTEELISA S.P.A; ROCKWOOL International A/S; Ramboll Group A/S; Lindner Group; Aluplex India Pvt Ltd; Benson Curtain Wall (MiTek Industries, Inc.); seele verwaltungs GmbH; Meinhardt Group; Qingdao REXI Industries Co.,Ltd; YKK AP FACADEPTE LTD; and Lindner Prater Limited are a few of the key players profiled in the global Facade market. In addition to these players, several other important Facade market players were studied and analyzed during the course of this market research study to get a holistic view of the global Facade market and its ecosystem.

In September 2021, AXIS Facades USA was acquired by Lerch Bates Inc. Lerch Bates' has its global position in technical consulting services for the built environment, such as vertical transportation, Facade access, building logistics, and building enclosure consultancy, will be expanded and strengthened as a result of the purchase.

In the current competitive market, builders and contractors are going through competitions regarding the use of advanced building materials. This aspect includes adopting energy-efficient material in facade solutions and maintaining facade strength and quality for a longer lifespan. Several services such as maintenance & inspection, retrofitting, remote support & hotline packages, repairs & spare parts, and consultation are provided along with Facade solutions. These solutions are widely used in commercial places to enhance the building aesthetic and improve protection against environmental challenges.





Factors such as the growing construction industry supported by favorable government assistance and inclination toward constructing green buildings are impacting the infrastructural projects, thereby positively driving the growth of Facade market. Also, the penetration of advanced insulation material, UPVC, and double skin facades are higher than other materials, as it improves the energy efficiency of the building. Moreover, the advent of sophisticated technologies, such as precast Facade panels, is projected to generate ample growth in the Facade market.

Environment and Energy-Related Benefits:

A building Facade system is one of the most vital parts of a structure's design that adds unique characteristics to the building. Apart from the aesthetic value, there are several other functional benefits of incorporating a Facade into the building structure. These systems protect the building against damages caused by high-speed winds and heavy rains and shield the structure from extreme temperatures and humidity levels. A Facade provides protection from light penetration, offers natural ventilation, and reduce the entry of dust and other airborne particles. Through the smart linking of exteriors and interiors of the building, the Facade regulates light penetration or filtration, heat regulation, and solar gain minimization, leading to more energy-efficient buildings with higher levels of solar shading and passive cooling.

According to the UN Environment Program, every year, buildings and their construction utilize over 36% of global energy and approximately 40% of global greenhouse gas emissions. For instance, Pelli Clarke Pelli Architects, Inc. (PCPA) has been designing stainless steel into building Facades for the past 30 years. In addition, ideally fabricated materials, such as nickel-containing stainless steel that provides low thermal conductivity, are widely used for structures in corrosive environments or architecturally exposed structural steel applications. Various key players are taking smart approaches, such as incorporating functional Facades, including curtain walls that positively impact energy efficiency and high resistance toward weather, heat, noise, light, and glare. These inherent properties of modern Facade and rising environmental and energy-related concerns worldwide are bolstering the growth of the global Facades market.





Facade Market: Application Overview

Based on application, the global Facade market is segmented into residential, commercial, and industrial. The commercial Facade segment dominated the Facade market pertaining to the fact that Facade is a traditional system used in the construction industry to improve aesthetics.

















