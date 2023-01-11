U.S. markets open in 3 hours 7 minutes

Facade Systems Market worth $469.0 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·4 min read

CHICAGO  , Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Facade Systems Market by Type (EIFS, Cladding, siding, curtain walls), End-use (Residential and Non-residential), and Region (North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) – Global Forecast to 2027", is approximated to be USD 316.0 billion in 2022, and it is projected to reach USD 469.0 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.2%.

MarketsandMarkets Logo

Rising urbanization, changing lifestyles, rising disposable income, rising concerns towards sustainability, rising concern for energy savings, rapid developmental activities, rising structural activities, and changing consumer needs across the globe are boosting the growth of the facade systems market. However, the high cost of raw materials, which are required for making facade systems such as EIFS, cladding, curtain walls, and siding, stringent government regulations, and the availability of green insulation materials are the factors expected to restrain the market of facade systems. Opportunities in the facade systems market are the growing demand for green buildings and rising investment in infrastructural projects in developing economies. Moreover, regular maintenance and, production & installations of complex structural facade systems are the major challenges for the facade systems market.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Facade Systems Market"

336 – Tables  
37 – Figures
243 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=149293033

By Type, cladding accounted for the largest share in 2021

Cladding generally refers to a board or tile attached to the external wall of a building that protects the underlying structure against extreme weather conditions and also enhances the appearance/aesthetic value of the building. Cladding systems also referred to as building envelopes, are typically made from wood, metal, plastic, and masonry, providing a wide range of benefits—which include thermal and sound insulation, fire resistance, and pollution prevention—apart from weather protection. Various material-covered claddings are Brick & Stone, High-Pressure Laminate, Fiber Glass Panels, Ceramic Tiles, Plaster Board, and Cement Board.

By End Use Industry, the Non-residential segment accounted for the largest share in 2021

Non-residential structures are those structures that are not used for living purposes. The non-residential structures include industrial structures and commercial structures. The industrial structures include factories, mills, and warehouses. On the other hand, commercial structures include office buildings, hotels, shopping malls, casinos, and convention & exhibition centers. Nowadays, rising urbanization, rising concerns towards sustainability, aesthetic appeal, safety issues, and energy-efficient structures.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=149293033

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the Facade Systems Market in 2021

Because of growing developmental activities, rapid economic expansion, and increasing population in the Asia Pacific region, which demands residential and non-residential structures workspaces, which, in turn, are expected to lead the growth of the facade systems market. Owing to the increasing income of people in this region, the demand for aesthetic workspaces, which comes under the non-residential sector, has been escalating.

Market Players

The Facade Systems Market comprises major players such as AGC Inc. (Japan), Sto SE & Co KGaA (Germany), Saint Gobain (France), Central Glass Co., Ltd. (Japan), Nippon Sheet Glass Company Limited (Japan), Kingspan Group plc (Ireland), Etex Group (Belgium), Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (US), Nichiha Corporation (Japan), Knauf (Germany), and others are covered in the facade systems market.

Browse Adjacent Market: Building and Construction Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Plywood Market - Global Forecast to 2027

Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) Market - Global Forecast to 2027

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com   
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/facade-systems-market.asp  
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/  
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/facade-systems.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/facade-systems-market-worth-469-0-billion-by-2027--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301718761.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

