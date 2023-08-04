FACB Industries Berhad (KLSE:FACBIND) Hasn't Managed To Accelerate Its Returns

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Having said that, from a first glance at FACB Industries Berhad (KLSE:FACBIND) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for FACB Industries Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.029 = RM6.6m ÷ (RM238m - RM10m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, FACB Industries Berhad has an ROCE of 2.9%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Consumer Durables industry average of 9.2%.

Check out our latest analysis for FACB Industries Berhad

roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for FACB Industries Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of FACB Industries Berhad, check out these free graphs here.

The Trend Of ROCE

There hasn't been much to report for FACB Industries Berhad's returns and its level of capital employed because both metrics have been steady for the past five years. Businesses with these traits tend to be mature and steady operations because they're past the growth phase. So don't be surprised if FACB Industries Berhad doesn't end up being a multi-bagger in a few years time.

Story continues

The Key Takeaway

In summary, FACB Industries Berhad isn't compounding its earnings but is generating stable returns on the same amount of capital employed. Unsurprisingly, the stock has only gained 11% over the last five years, which potentially indicates that investors are accounting for this going forward. As a result, if you're hunting for a multi-bagger, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

One more thing to note, we've identified 2 warning signs with FACB Industries Berhad and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.