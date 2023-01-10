Face cream market to grow by 4.7% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Increased availability of specialized face creams will drive growth -Technavio
Face cream market insights -
Vendors: 15+, Including Amway Corp., Avon Products, Beiersdorf AG, Johnson and Johnson, Kao Corp., Libby Laboratories Inc., Lotus Herbals Pvt. Ltd., Lucas Meyer Cosmetics, Oriflame Holding AG, Procter and Gamble, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Reviderm AG, Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Body Shop, The Estee Lauder Co Inc, The Himalaya Drug Co, The Natures Co., Unilever PLC, Verona Products Professional Sp. z o.o., and LOreal SA among others
Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
Segments: Product (anti-aging cream, skin whitening, and sun protection cream, and moisturizer and anti-acne cream), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
The face cream market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.
In 2017, the face cream market was valued at USD 32,505.89 million. From a regional perspective, APAC held the largest market share, valued at USD 15,897.78 million. The face cream market size is estimated to grow by USD 11635.53 million from 2023 to 2027 at a CAGR of 5.2% according to Technavio.
Face cream market - Customer landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
Key purchase criteria
Adoption rates
Adoption lifecycle
Drivers of price sensitivity
Global face cream market - Vendor insights
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -
Amway Corp: The company offers face cream products such as Attitude Be Bright Day Cream.
Avon Products: The company offers face cream products such as Avon Anew Luminosity Day Cream.
Beiersdorf AG: The company offers face cream products such as Nivea cream.
Global face cream market – Market dynamics
Major drivers –
Rising demand for natural and organic face creams
Increased availability of specialized face creams
Rapid growth in online sales
KEY challenges –
Growing concerns over the safety of synthetic ingredients in face creams
The rising challenge of counterfeit products
The growing prominence of alternate products
What are the key data covered in this face cream market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the face cream market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the face cream market and its contribution to the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the face cream market across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of face cream market vendors
Face Cream Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
166
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.2%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 11635.53 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
4.7
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 51%
Key countries
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Amway Corp., Avon Products, Beiersdorf AG, Johnson and Johnson, Kao Corp., Libby Laboratories Inc., Lotus Herbals Pvt. Ltd., Lucas Meyer Cosmetics, Oriflame Holding AG, Procter and Gamble, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Reviderm AG, Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Body Shop, The Estee Lauder Co Inc, The Himalaya Drug Co, The Natures Co., Unilever PLC, Verona Products Professional Sp. z o.o., and LOreal SA
Market dynamics
Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global face cream market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Product
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Product
6.3 Anti-aging cream - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Skin whitening and sun protection cream - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Moisturizer and anti-acne cream - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.6 Market opportunity by Product
7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel
7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.13 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 Amway Corp.
12.4 Avon Products
12.5 Beiersdorf AG
12.6 Johnson and Johnson
12.7 Kao Corp.
12.8 Libby Laboratories Inc.
12.9 LOreal SA
12.10 Lotus Herbals Pvt. Ltd.
12.11 Oriflame Holding AG
12.12 Procter and Gamble
12.13 Shiseido Co. Ltd.
12.14 The Body Shop
12.15 The Estee Lauder Co Inc
12.16 The Himalaya Drug Co
12.17 Unilever PLC
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
