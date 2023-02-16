Face make-up market to grow by USD 13.85 billion: Product innovations will drive growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --
Face make-up Market Insights -
Vendors: 15+, Including Amway Corp. | CHANEL Ltd. | Coty Inc. | Dr. Babor GmbH and Co. KG | Faces Canada | Groupe Clarins | Grupo Boticario | Kao Corp. | LOreal SA | Lotus Herbals Pvt. Ltd. | Mary Kay Inc. | Natura and Co Holding SA | Nature Republic Co. Ltd. | Oriflame Holding AG | Revlon Consumer Product Corp. | Shiseido Co. Ltd. | The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. | The Procter and Gamble Co. | Unilever PLC | LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, among others
Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
Segments: Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Product (Foundation, Face powder, Concealer, and Others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa)
To understand more about the face make-up market, request a sample report
In 2017, the face make-up market was valued at USD 46.78 billion. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at USD 17.95 billion. The face make-up market size is estimated to grow by USD 13.85 billion from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 4.84% according to Technavio.
Why Buy?
Add credibility to strategy
Analyzes competitor's offerings
Get a holistic view of the market
Grow your profit margin with Technavio- Buy the Report
Face make-up market - Customer Landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –
Key purchase criteria
Adoption rates
Adoption lifecycle
Drivers of price sensitivity
For highlights on customer landscape analysis, download a sample!
Global face make-up market - Vendor Insights
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -
Amway Corp.: The company offers face make-up such as Artistry Exact Fit Powder Foundation, Artistry Exact Fit Longwearing Foundation, and Artistry Exact Fit Powder Foundation.
CHANEL Ltd.: The company offers face make-up such as Chanel Les Beiges Highlighting Fluid, and Chanel CC Cream.
Coty Inc.: The company offers face make-up under the brand, Bourjois.
Dr. Babor GmbH and Co. KG: The company offers face make-up such as Face Make-up Hydra Liquid Foundation, Face Make-up 3D Firming Serum Foundation, and Face Make-up Tinted Hydra Moisturizer.
Global face make-up market – Market Dynamics
Major Drivers -
Demand for BB and CC creams
Product innovation
Social media and celebrity endorsement
Key Challenges -
Risk of exposure to toxic chemicals
Threat from counterfeit products
Side effects of make-up adversely affect the adoption of face make-up products
Drivers and challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!
The face make-up market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.
What are the key data covered in this face make-up market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Face Make-up Market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the Face Make-up Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the Face Make-up Market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Face Make-up Market vendors
Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Related Reports:
The unmanned surface vehicle market is expected to increase to USD 715.64 million from 2022 to 2027, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.26%. Increased research and investment in USVs are notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the high number of substitute products may impede the market growth.
The heat interface units market size is expected to increase to USD 279.8 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.56%. The reduced investment and maintenance costs are notably driving the heat interface units market growth, although factors such as the high costs of wood pellets used in district heating may impede the market growth.
Face Make-up Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
166
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.84%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 13.85 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
4.6
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 33%
Key countries
US, Japan, China, South Korea, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
Amway Corp., CHANEL Ltd., Coty Inc., Dr. Babor GmbH and Co. KG, Faces Canada, Groupe Clarins, Grupo Boticario, Kao Corp., LOreal SA, Lotus Herbals Pvt. Ltd., Mary Kay Inc., Natura and Co Holding SA, Nature Republic Co. Ltd., Oriflame Holding AG, Revlon Consumer Product Corp., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unilever PLC, and LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global face make-up market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel
6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
7 Market Segmentation by Product
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Product
7.3 Foundation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Face powder - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Concealer - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.7 Market opportunity by Product
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.13 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 Amway Corp.
12.4 CHANEL Ltd.
12.5 Coty Inc.
12.6 Dr. Babor GmbH and Co. KG
12.7 Groupe Clarins
12.8 Grupo Boticario
12.9 Kao Corp.
12.10 LOreal SA
12.11 Lotus Herbals Pvt. Ltd.
12.12 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE
12.13 Mary Kay Inc.
12.14 Natura and Co Holding SA
12.15 Nature Republic Co. Ltd.
12.16 Shiseido Co. Ltd.
12.17 The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/face-make-up-market-to-grow-by-usd-13-85-billion-product-innovations-will-drive-growth---technavio-301746121.html
SOURCE Technavio