Face make-up market to grow by USD 13.85 billion: Product innovations will drive growth - Technavio

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Face Make-up Market 2023-2027

Face make-up Market Insights -

Vendors : 15+, Including Amway Corp. | CHANEL Ltd. | Coty Inc. | Dr. Babor GmbH and Co. KG | Faces Canada | Groupe Clarins | Grupo Boticario | Kao Corp. | LOreal SA | Lotus Herbals Pvt. Ltd. | Mary Kay Inc. | Natura and Co Holding SA | Nature Republic Co. Ltd. | Oriflame Holding AG | Revlon Consumer Product Corp. | Shiseido Co. Ltd. | The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. | The Procter and Gamble Co. | Unilever PLC | LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, among others

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Segments: Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Product (Foundation, Face powder, Concealer, and Others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

In 2017, the face make-up market was valued at USD 46.78 billion. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at USD 17.95 billion. The face make-up market size is estimated to grow by USD 13.85 billion from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 4.84% according to Technavio.

Face make-up market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global face make-up market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -

Amway Corp.: The company offers face make-up such as Artistry Exact Fit Powder Foundation, Artistry Exact Fit Longwearing Foundation, and Artistry Exact Fit Powder Foundation.

CHANEL Ltd.: The company offers face make-up such as Chanel Les Beiges Highlighting Fluid, and Chanel CC Cream.

Coty Inc.: The company offers face make-up under the brand, Bourjois.

Dr. Babor GmbH and Co. KG: The company offers face make-up such as Face Make-up Hydra Liquid Foundation, Face Make-up 3D Firming Serum Foundation, and Face Make-up Tinted Hydra Moisturizer.

Global face make-up market – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers -

Demand for BB and CC creams

Product innovation

Social media and celebrity endorsement

Key Challenges -

Risk of exposure to toxic chemicals

Threat from counterfeit products

Side effects of make-up adversely affect the adoption of face make-up products

The face make-up market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this face make-up market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Face Make-up Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Face Make-up Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Face Make-up Market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Face Make-up Market vendors

Face Make-up Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 166 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.84% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 13.85 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.6 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, Japan, China, South Korea, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Amway Corp., CHANEL Ltd., Coty Inc., Dr. Babor GmbH and Co. KG, Faces Canada, Groupe Clarins, Grupo Boticario, Kao Corp., LOreal SA, Lotus Herbals Pvt. Ltd., Mary Kay Inc., Natura and Co Holding SA, Nature Republic Co. Ltd., Oriflame Holding AG, Revlon Consumer Product Corp., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Unilever PLC, and LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global face make-up market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Product

7.3 Foundation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Face powder - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Concealer - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.7 Market opportunity by Product

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Amway Corp.

12.4 CHANEL Ltd.

12.5 Coty Inc.

12.6 Dr. Babor GmbH and Co. KG

12.7 Groupe Clarins

12.8 Grupo Boticario

12.9 Kao Corp.

12.10 LOreal SA

12.11 Lotus Herbals Pvt. Ltd.

12.12 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

12.13 Mary Kay Inc.

12.14 Natura and Co Holding SA

12.15 Nature Republic Co. Ltd.

12.16 Shiseido Co. Ltd.

12.17 The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

Global Face Make-up Market 2023-2027

