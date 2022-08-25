U.S. markets open in 50 minutes

Face Mask Market Size Lead to Increased Demand CAGR of 31.64% with Projected to Garner Significant Revenues by Forecast 2029 | Exactitude Consultancy

Exactitude Consultancy
·7 min read

Face Mask Market key players include Honeywell International Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Cardinal Health, Inc., Owens & Minor, Inc

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Face Mask Market.

Face Mask Market accelerating at a CAGR of 31.64% during the Forecast 2029

A face mask is a form of protective mask used to ward off infections spread by the air, such as COVID19, influenza, chickenpox, mumps, and measles. The mouth, chin, and nose are all protected by this half-face mask. Furthermore, frontline healthcare personnel including first responders, nurses, and medical professionals are increasingly in need of face masks due to the spread of respiratory infection-based pandemic diseases like H1N1 and COVID19. N95 respirator masks are widely used to shield healthcare professionals from occupational exposure to contagious viruses and microbes. Healthcare personnel should only use N95 respirators, according to health regulatory authorities, but many others are also purchasing these masks to reduce their risk of contracting COVID19 illness and stop its spread around the world.

Request to Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/6368/face-mask-market/#request-a-sample
Why is Demand for Face Masks Market Increasing across China?
Even though Chinese businesses are currently producing at 110% of their capacity, the world's demand cannot be satisfied. In comparison to February, the nation's capacity to produce masks ranging from N-95 to fabric masks has expanded by 20 times. To accommodate the increased demand for face mask market, even factories that make sanitary pads, mobile phones, shoes, and other products have been changed. Face mask supply chains are under a great deal of pressure as a result of these trends.
Government attempts to assist businesses in China in becoming production centres for face masks and the issuance of subsidies have led to a sharp increase in new entrants. Licensing these new participants is a full-time job for provincial regulators. Adherence to generally recognised.

Recent Developments

  • In January 2022, Maskc launched KF94 Face mask that is made up of four layers, a non-woven external layer, two non-woven and melt-blown central layers, and a soft inner layer that is gentle on the skin.

  • In November 2021, Health Canada approved Ezzigroup Inc.'s compostable surgical grade face mask manufactured in Canada. These compostable masks are ASTM F-2100 certified and are available for distribution in Canada and the United States under their EzziMed brand.

Report Attribute

Details

Revenue forecast in 2029

USD 9.5 billion

Growth rate

CAGR of 31.64% from 2022 to 2029

Base year for estimation

2021

Historical data

2017 - 2020

Forecast period

2022 - 2029

Quantitative units

Volume in million units, revenue in USD million, and CAGR from 2022 to 2029

Report coverage

Volume forecast, revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Segments covered

Product, application, distribution channel, region

Regional scope

North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; Middle East & Africa

Country scope

U.S.; Germany; U.K.; China; India; Brazil; South Africa

Key companies profiled

Honeywell International Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Cardinal Health, Inc., Owens & Minor, Inc., Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., Ambu A/S, Cantel Medical Corp., Shanghai Dasheng Health Products Manufacture Co., Ltd, Foss Performance Materials, LLC, and Medline Industries, Inc

Customization scope

Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working days) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope.

Pricing and purchase options

Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. Inquire for Discount

Face Mask Market Key Players:

From large companies to small ones, many companies are actively working in the face mask market. These key players include Honeywell International Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Cardinal Health, Inc., Owens & Minor, Inc., Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., Ambu A/S, Cantel Medical Corp., Shanghai Dasheng Health Products Manufacture Co., Ltd, Foss Performance Materials, LLC, and Medline Industries, Inc and others.

Key Market Segments: Face mask Market

Face Mask Market by Type, 2022-2029, (USD Millions)

  • Surgical

  • Respirator

  • Procedure

  • Fashion

  • PITTA

Face Mask Market by End-Use, 2022-2029, (USD Millions)

  • Hospitals and Clinics

  • Industrial and Institutional

  • Personal/Individual Protection

Face Mask Market by Nature, 2022-2029, (USD Millions)

  • Disposable

  • Retable

Browse Premium Research Report with Tables and Figures at @–

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/6368/face-mask-market/

Face Mask Market Dynamics

Driver: Surge in social media marketing

Face mask use in public and communal situations has been encouraged by numerous social media platforms and mobile applications in an effort to reduce the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 infection. The world's largest social media platform, Facebook, is already collaborating with the World Health Organization and offering free ad space to raise awareness of the COVID-19 epidemic. In order to stop the spread of COVID-19, the firm changed the user interface of social media sites like Facebook and Instagram by adding alerts above the feeds section, urging users to use face masks, and offering extra advice. Because they are guidelines from the US CDC, these pointers are very beneficial to users.

Restraint: Volatility in raw material prices

One of the main factors preventing the face mask Market from fully expanding is fluctuating raw material prices. The mining and oil and gas industries provide the nonwoven materials, metal strips, and ear loops used to make face masks. Early in 2020, supply chain interruptions and poor manufacturing production had an impact on the flow of raw materials; however, these disruptions have continued to have an impact on market prices into 2021. Raw material prices that fluctuate thus much have a negative effect on the cash flows, profitability, and profits of face mask market participants.

Opportunity: expanding healthcare sector in developing countries

  • It is anticipated that developing countries and economies like China, Brazil, India, and South Africa will present enormous potential prospects for face mask market players. In these nations, the face mask market is expanding due to factors like an ageing population, increasing patient volumes, rising per capita income, and increased awareness of health and hygiene. Businesses are anticipated to take advantage of these advances and expand their regional reach to increase income.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

  • This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the face mask market analysis from 2022-2029 to identify the prevailing face mask market opportunities.

  • The key countries in all the major regions are mapped on the basis of market share.

  • The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

  • Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier–buyer network.

  • In-depth analysis of the face mask market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Browse more Reports by Exactitude Consultancy

Medical Radiation Detection, Monitoring & Safety Market

Radiation power has been used for the benefit of people in a variety of fields, one of which being medicine. There are several advantages available to patients as a result of the proper use of radiation for enhanced diagnosis and therapy.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/10263/medical-radiation-detection-monitoring-safety-market

Infection Control Market

Germs are a part of everyday life and are found in our air, soil, water, and in and on our bodies. Some germs are helpful, others are harmful. Many germs live in and on our bodies without causing harm and some even help us to stay healthy.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1119/infection-control-market

Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market

Microorganisms such as viruses, bacteria, fungi, and parasites are the most common causes of infections. Infections can range from stomach and intestinal infections to lung and respiratory infections, eye and ear infections, hospital acquired infections (HAIs), skin infections, and sexually transmitted infections.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/7197/hospital-acquired-infection-control-market

CONTACT: Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) - Exactitudeconsultancy Phone: + 1704 266 3234 sales@exactitudeconsultancy.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/exactitudeconsultancy/


