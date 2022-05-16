Face Masks and Peels Market Size to Grow by USD 5.46 Bn| 48% of the growth to originate from APAC| Technavio

NEW YORK, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Face Masks And Peels Market" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the face masks and peels market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 5.46 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Download Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Face Masks and Peels Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The product innovation and product line extension leading to product premiumization and an increase in product offerings specific to distinct skin concerns and skin types are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as homemade solutions at a lower cost will challenge market growth.

The face masks and peels market report is segmented by product (face masks and face peels), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). APAC will be the leading region with 48% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US, China, Japan, Australia, Germany, and UK are the key market for face masks and peels in APAC.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will account for 48 percent of market growth. APAC's top markets for face masks and peels are China, Australia, and Japan. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in other regions.

Story continues

Over the projected period, the increased concern for personal hygiene and wellbeing would aid the expansion of the face masks and peels market in APAC.

Face Masks And Peels Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.07% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 5.46 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.71 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 48% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Australia, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Beardo, Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, Boots UK Ltd., Clarins Pte Ltd., Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd., LOreal SA, Marico Ltd., Natura and Co. Holding S.A., O3+, The Estee Lauder Companies, Unilever PLC, Zydus Wellness Ltd., Amerimark Direct LLC, Eminence Organic Skin Care, and Shiseido Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Face masks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Face peels - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.11 Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.13 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.14 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Amerimark Direct LLC

11.4 Beardo

11.5 Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

11.6 Boots UK Ltd.

11.7 Clarins Pte Ltd.

11.8 LOreal SA

11.9 O3+

11.10 Shiseido Co. Ltd.

11.11 The Estee Lauder Companies

11.12 Unilever PLC

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

