Face Shield Global Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $2.16 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 7.88%

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Face Shield Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo



The global face shield market size reached US$ 1.37 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 2.16 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.88% during 2021-2027.

Companies Mentioned

  • 3M Company

  • Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.

  • Casco Bay Molding

  • Gateway Safety Inc.

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • JBC Technologies Inc.

  • KARAM Safety Private Limited

  • Key Surgical Inc. (Steris plc)

  • Medline Industries LP

  • MSA Safety Incorporated

  • Precept Medical Products Inc. (Aspen Surgical Products Inc.)

  • Prestige Ameritech

  • Pyramex Safety Products LLC

Face shield refers to personal protective equipment (PPE) designed to protect the face from specific hazards. The piece is lightweight, padded, and vented that can be worn for extended durations and is reusable multiple times.

Metals, polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polyethylene terephthalate glycol (PET-G), and polycarbonate sheets are some of the materials used in the production of the face shield. It is manufactured using laser-cutting, die-cutting, and water-jetting processes.

Face shield is widely used to protect the wearer's face from physical and biological hazards, energy and radiation, and chemical splashes. As a result, it finds extensive applications across the construction, healthcare, oil and gas, manufacturing, and chemical industries.

The increasing product utilization in the healthcare industry is one of the primary factors driving the market growth. Face shield is widely used by nurses, patients, and doctors to prevent the transmission of pathogens and cross-contaminations during medical examinations and surgeries.

In addition, the widespread product adoption due to the COVID-19 disease to protect facial areas and associated mucous membranes, such as mouth, nose, and eyes, from splashes, sprays, and spatter of body fluids is acting as another growth-inducing factor.

Furthermore, rising product utilization in the construction industry to provide general protection against dirt and debris and special protection during welding applications against spark, radiation, and intense heat, is positively influencing the market growth.

Apart from this, the integration of three-dimensional (3D) printing in manufacturing sectors to augment the production of highly durable, sterilized, and reusable face shields for medical professionals and healthcare workers is providing a considerable boost to the market growth. Other factors, including widespread product utilization by defense forces and the increasing initiatives by several governments to promote the adoption of PPE, are anticipated to drive the market growth.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global face shield market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global face shield market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the material type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the tier type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global face shield market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Face Shield Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Material Type
6.1 Polycarbonate
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Cellulose Acetate
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Tier Type
7.1 Premium
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Medium
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Value
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Type
8.1 Disposable
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Reusable
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Product Type
9.1 Half Face Shield
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Full Face Shield
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by End User
10.1 Healthcare
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Manufacturing
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Construction
10.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Others
10.4.1 Market Trends
10.4.2 Market Forecast

11 Market Breakup by Region

12 SWOT Analysis

13 Value Chain Analysis

14 Porters Five Forces Analysis

15 Price Analysis

16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gv925e-shield?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/face-shield-global-market-report-2022-sector-to-reach-2-16-billion-by-2027-at-a-cagr-of-7-88-301755750.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

