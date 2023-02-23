Face Shield Market is set to Grow at a CAGR of 8.93% by 2027, North America will account for 34% of the market growth -Technavio
NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The face shield market size is estimated to grow by USD 959.91 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 8.93% according to Technavio. In 2017, the face shield market was valued at 520.56 million. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at 191.18 million. For more insights on the historic market data from 2017 to 2021 – request a sample report
Face Shield Market Insights -
Vendors: 15+, Including 3M Co., Alpha Pro Tech Ltd., Bei BeI Safety Co. Ltd., Bunzl Plc, CIGWELD Pty Ltd., Dou Yee Enterprises S Pte Ltd., Ho Cheng Safety Enterprise Co. Ltd., Hobart Welding Products, Honeywell International Inc., JSP Ltd., Lakeland Industries Inc., Merck KGaA, MSA Safety Inc., PETZL Distribution, Productos Climax SA, PROTECT Laserschutz GmbH, Pyramex Safety, Radians Inc., STERIS Plc, Univet Srl, among others
Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors
Segments: End-user (Healthcare, Industrial Manufacturing, Construction, and Others), Type (Full-face shield and Half-face shield), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America), Get a glance at the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise - download a sample!
Global Face shield market - Vendor Insights
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -
3M Co. - The company offers various face shields such as Metalmesh face shields, W series face shields, V4 series face shields, Nylon mesh face shields, and SecureFit X5000 series.
Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. - The company offers a face shield named Coverall full and half face shield with light splash protection.
Bei BeI Safety Co. Ltd. - The company offers various types of face shield such as B901 nylon face shield, steel face shield B906, B905, B906, and B906N.
CIGWELD Pty Ltd. - The company offers face shields with polycarbonate high-impact fully molded visors and impact protection compared to the standard visors.
Global Face Shield Market – Market Dynamics
Major Drivers -
Growing occurrence of contagious and infectious diseases
Stringent regulatory framework
Growing adoption among different end-user industries to maintain worker health and safety
KEY Challenges -
Shortage of face shields during the COVID-19 pandemic
Rising automation leads to a reduced workforce
Need for regular maintenance
Drivers, & Challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact
businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!
The face shield market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.
What are the key data covered in this Face Shield Market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the face shield market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the face shield market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the face shield market industry across North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of face shield market vendors
Related Reports:
The surface water sports equipment market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.31% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 11,211.88 million. The growing number of water sporting facilities globally is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as unfavorable weather conditions may impede the market growth.
The sheet face mask market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.29% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 117.23 million. The increasing demand for cosmetic production among middle-aged women is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as stringent regulations may impede the market growth.
Face Shield Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
171
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.93%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 959.91 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
8.28
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
North America at 34%
Key countries
US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
3M Co., Alpha Pro Tech Ltd., Bei BeI Safety Co. Ltd., Bunzl Plc, CIGWELD Pty Ltd., Dou Yee Enterprises S Pte Ltd., Ho Cheng Safety Enterprise Co. Ltd., Hobart Welding Products, Honeywell International Inc., JSP Ltd., Lakeland Industries Inc., Merck KGaA, MSA Safety Inc., PETZL Distribution, Productos Climax SA, PROTECT Laserschutz GmbH, Pyramex Safety, Radians Inc., STERIS Plc, and Univet Srl
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio consumer discretionary reports
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global face shield market 2017 - 2021
4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Deployment Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by End-user
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by End-user
6.3 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Industrial manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.7 Market opportunity by End-user
7 Market Segmentation by Type
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Type
7.3 Full-face shield - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Half-face shield - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Market opportunity by Type
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.13 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 3M Co.
12.4 Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.
12.5 Bei BeI Safety Co. Ltd.
12.6 CIGWELD Pty Ltd.
12.7 Dou Yee Enterprises S Pte Ltd.
12.8 Honeywell International Inc.
12.9 JSP Ltd.
12.10 Merck KGaA
12.11 MSA Safety Inc.
12.12 PETZL Distribution
12.13 Productos Climax SA
12.14 PROTECT Laserschutz GmbH
12.15 Radians Inc.
12.16 STERIS Plc
12.17 Univet Srl
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
