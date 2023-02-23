U.S. markets open in 8 hours 25 minutes

Face Shield Market is set to Grow at a CAGR of 8.93% by 2027, North America will account for 34% of the market growth -Technavio

·17 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The face shield market size is estimated to grow by USD 959.91 million from 2022 to 2027 at a CAGR of 8.93% according to Technavio. In 2017, the face shield market was valued at 520.56 million. From a regional perspective, North America held the largest market share, valued at 191.18 million. For more insights on the historic market data from 2017 to 2021 –  request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Face Shield Market 2023-2027

Face Shield Market Insights - 

  • Vendors: 15+, Including 3M Co., Alpha Pro Tech Ltd., Bei BeI Safety Co. Ltd., Bunzl Plc, CIGWELD Pty Ltd., Dou Yee Enterprises S Pte Ltd., Ho Cheng Safety Enterprise Co. Ltd., Hobart Welding Products, Honeywell International Inc., JSP Ltd., Lakeland Industries Inc., Merck KGaA, MSA Safety Inc., PETZL Distribution, Productos Climax SA, PROTECT Laserschutz GmbH, Pyramex Safety, Radians Inc., STERIS Plc, Univet Srl, among others

  • Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

  • Segments: End-user (Healthcare, Industrial Manufacturing, Construction, and Others), Type (Full-face shield and Half-face shield), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America), Get a glance at the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise  download a sample!

Global Face shield market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -

  • 3M Co. - The company offers various face shields such as Metalmesh face shields, W series face shields, V4 series face shields, Nylon mesh face shields, and SecureFit X5000 series.

  • Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. - The company offers a face shield named Coverall full and half face shield with light splash protection.

  • Bei BeI Safety Co. Ltd. - The company offers various types of face shield such as B901 nylon face shield, steel face shield B906, B905, B906, and B906N.

  • CIGWELD Pty Ltd. - The company offers face shields with polycarbonate high-impact fully molded visors and impact protection compared to the standard visors.

Global Face Shield Market – Market Dynamics

Major Drivers

  • Growing occurrence of contagious and infectious diseases

  • Stringent regulatory framework

  • Growing adoption among different end-user industries to maintain worker health and safety

KEY Challenges - 

  • Shortage of face shields during the COVID-19 pandemic

  • Rising automation leads to a reduced workforce

  • Need for regular maintenance

Drivers, & Challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact
businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

The face shield market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Why Buy?

  • Add credibility to strategy

  • Analyzes competitor's offerings

  • Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio- Buy the Report

What are the key data covered in this Face Shield Market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the face shield market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the face shield market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the face shield market industry across North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of face shield market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports: 

  • The surface water sports equipment market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.31% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 11,211.88 million. The growing number of water sporting facilities globally is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as unfavorable weather conditions may impede the market growth.

  • The sheet face mask market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.29% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 117.23 million. The increasing demand for cosmetic production among middle-aged women is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as stringent regulations may impede the market growth.

Face Shield Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

171

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.93%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 959.91 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

8.28

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 34%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

3M Co., Alpha Pro Tech Ltd., Bei BeI Safety Co. Ltd., Bunzl Plc, CIGWELD Pty Ltd., Dou Yee Enterprises S Pte Ltd., Ho Cheng Safety Enterprise Co. Ltd., Hobart Welding Products, Honeywell International Inc., JSP Ltd., Lakeland Industries Inc., Merck KGaA, MSA Safety Inc., PETZL Distribution, Productos Climax SA, PROTECT Laserschutz GmbH, Pyramex Safety, Radians Inc., STERIS Plc, and Univet Srl

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. 

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio consumer discretionary reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global face shield market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Deployment Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 6.3 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Industrial manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.7 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Type

  • 7.3 Full-face shield - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Half-face shield - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 3M Co.

  • 12.4 Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.

  • 12.5 Bei BeI Safety Co. Ltd.

  • 12.6 CIGWELD Pty Ltd.

  • 12.7 Dou Yee Enterprises S Pte Ltd.

  • 12.8 Honeywell International Inc.

  • 12.9 JSP Ltd.

  • 12.10 Merck KGaA

  • 12.11 MSA Safety Inc.

  • 12.12 PETZL Distribution

  • 12.13 Productos Climax SA

  • 12.14 PROTECT Laserschutz GmbH

  • 12.15 Radians Inc.

  • 12.16 STERIS Plc

  • 12.17 Univet Srl

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Face Shield Market 2023-2027
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/face-shield-market-is-set-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-8-93-by-2027--north-america-will-account-for-34-of-the-market-growth--technavio-301751802.html

SOURCE Technavio

